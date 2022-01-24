Morbius comics beginning to sell out at distributor level ahead of the Jared Leto movie, but some remain available

Marvel's tortured superhero vampire Morbius will make his cinematic debut in April 1's Morbius film from Columbia Pictures, but the comics the Jared Leto-led film are based on are available now to get to know the living vampire - and three of them have already sold out at the distributor level.

The most recent Morbius the Living Vampire ongoing (by Vita Ayala and Marcelo Ferraira) was collected in 2020 as Morbius: Old Wounds, but has already sold through its stock at Marvel's two distributors (Penguin Random House and Diamond).

The same holds true for two other collections, but of older material: Morbius: Preludes and Nightmares and Morbius Epic Collection: The End of a Living Vampire. While all of Marvel's comic store and booktrade distributors list it as "out of stock," Marvel is encouraging retailers to place new orders as recent as this month - signaling either a new printing is being planned, or a less likely option - there is stock of these three books, but for some reason is not in its distributors' warehouses.

Morbius the Living Vampire Omnibus cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As for what's readily in print and available now, the big one (literally) is the massive 864-page hardcover Morbius the Living Vampire Omnibus . This collects Morbius' stories from the height of his popularity in comics, the '70s. It includes:

Amazing Spider-Man #101 and #102

Marvel Team-Up #3 and #4

Fear #20 - #31

Giant-Size Super-Heroes #1

Marvel Premiere #28

Marvel Two-In-One #15

Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #6 - #8 and #38

Savage She-Hulk #9 - #12

Material from Giant-Size Werewolf #4; Vampire Tales #1 - #5, #7, #8, #10, #11; and Marvel Preview #8

Marvel printed two versions of Morbius the Living Vampire Omnibus cover - one available to anyone, and another exclusive to comic shops. The latter is out of print completely according to Marvel's distributors, while the regular version (with the above cover) is still available.

Marvel has also recently published a B&W collection containing much of the same material (for generally half the price), as Morbius Epic Collection: The Living Vampire .

Marvel-Verse: Morbius cover (Image credit: Greg Land (Marvel Comics))

And lastly, if you're looking to get to know Morbius but aren't in the mood to spend alot, the recent Marvel-Verse: Morbius collection has both his earliest appearances as well as the recent Morbius: Bond of Blood one-shot, and includes appearances from Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Lizard, Doctor Strange, and even a bizarre villain known as the Living Eraser.

Marvel hasn't announced any new Morbius comics coming out to coincide with the upcoming film, however the film's spate of delayed release dates could be playing a factor in if and when Marvel Comics publishes new Morbius comics.