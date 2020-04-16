Monster Hunter World: Iceborne gets two formidable dragons this month

Capcom has announced an April 23 release date for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 13.5, which adds two fierce dragons into the mix. As promised, the update is the first to arrive on all platforms at the same time, going live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC at the same time next Thursday.

First up is the horned Elder Dragon Kulve Taroth, returning this time for a new Master Rank quest that'll surely test your dragon-slaying abilities. You'll only have a limited time to prove to the scaly bastard who's boss and use its loot to craft new armor and upgrade weapons, so don't delay.

Capcom is also introducing a new Arch-Tempered Elder Dragon with Namielle, a beautifully-terrifying black-and-blue beast with huge wings first introduced in the Iceborne expansion. Just like Kulve, taking down Namielle will be a challenge worth enduring, as the limited-time event will provide the loot necessary to craft themed gear.

The massive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion released late last year to mostly glowing reviews praising the breadth of new content it adds. GamesRadar's Austin Wood said Iceborne "adds and changes so much that it really does feel like a whole second game – one that's every bit as compelling and rewarding as Monster Hunter World itself."

