Monster Hunter Rise PC port coming in early 2022

A Monster Hunter Rise PC port will be released in early 2022.

Capcom announced the news alongside a medley of new Rise details, and we spoke to series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto about the upcoming port during a recent interview.

"As you know, Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Switch at the end of March. In response to a lot of fan feedback, we've decided to move forward with a PC version as well, which will be released in early 2022," he said. "It's still very much in development so we can't share too much, but that will be coming early next year."

Asked if the success of Monster Hunter World, which was the first Monster Hunter game to come to PC apart from the MMO Monster Hunter Online, influenced Capcom's decision to port Rise as well, Tsujimoto confirmed that, "that was part of it, but we always get a lot of fan requests for PC ports."

The PC port of Monster Hunter World started off in relatively rough shape but was quickly updated to improve performance and stability, and after the Iceborne expansion, it ran pretty darn well on most machines. With that experience under its belt, Capcom should theoretically be able to deliver a smoother launch with the Monster Hunter Rise PC port, though it is a Switch game so the process will be a bit different.

Because it's still so far out, Capcom is keeping the Rise PC port close to its chest for now, so the publisher didn't offer many specifics. We're hoping that it will offer the same features as the World port, including full gamepad support and friends list integration for multiplayer hunts, but we're still awaiting confirmation. At least we'll be able to play the game on Switch starting March 26.

We also spoke to Tsujimoto and director Yasunori Ichinose about the impact of Monster Hunter World and how Rise plans to follow it up.