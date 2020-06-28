Mojang confirms the release date for Minecraft Dungeon's first DLC, Jungle Awakens

Minecraft Dungeons ' first DLC, Jungle Awakens, is out on July 1, 2020, according to an update from developer Mojang.

"That’s right, the first Dungeons DLC is on its way!" wrote Mojang's Sofia Dankis . "Jungle Awakens will be released on July 1, so get ready to battle new mobs such as the Leapleaf and Whisperer before ultimately saving the day by defeating the Jungle Abomination."

The DLC is included for those who bought the Hero Edition, whereas vanilla editions can "always upgrade your standard game with the Hero Pass".

"In this adventure, you’ll enter a distant, dangerous jungle to fight a mysterious power in three new missions. To defeat the terrors hidden among the vines, you’ll have new weapons, armor, and artifacts at your disposal," Mojang explained.

Mojang also used the announcement to confirm that the Dungeons' soundtrack is now available on Apple Music and Spotify , along with specific links to the Jungle Awakens OST on Apple Music and Spotify , too. The latest free update also brings "the Lost Temple dungeon, some new items, and a few game balancing changes".

"As a more approachable entry point for the hack and slash genre that levels the playing field against its brawnier contemporaries, Minecraft Dungeons succeeds wholeheartedly, filling a gap in the market in a way that only a Mojang creation could," we said in the GamesRadar+ Minecraft Dungeons review . "But those achievements aren't enough to avoid the sense of feeling a little shortchanged by Dungeons' light touch, with the base game only just meeting the bare minimum of what is typically expected from an action-RPG in terms of content, replay value, and player progression.

"Even so, the block-based hacking and slashing is fun while it lasts, and no doubt addictive for some, with enough flair and polish to easily recommend it to any intrigued Minecraft player, and even those possessing no history with the franchise whatsoever. Just make sure you've brushed up on your Creeper lore before rushing headfirst into a pack of them, or you might regret the outcome."