Minecraft The Wild Update release time and date

The Minecraft The Wild Update is available now for all players to download. The long-awaited Wild update, which was supposed to have some features launch with the previous Caves and Cliffs two-parter update, introduces two new biomes and some new mobs to Minecraft. You’ll be able to explore the Mangrove Swamp biome, meet item-gathering Minecraft Allay mobs, and sneak your way through the Deep Dark biome, avoiding the new Warden mobs. Also, there are Minecraft frogs! Here’s what you need to know about when the Minecraft Wild Update releases.

(Image credit: Mojang)

When does the Minecraft Wild Update release? The 1.19 update, known as the Minecraft The Wild Update, is available now for both Minecraft Bedrock Edition (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, iOS, and Android) and Java Edition (PC). For any issues, we recommend that you keep an eye on the Minecraft social media channels, such as Twitter, to get the latest information on the Minecraft 1.19 update and future updates.

There are plenty of new things to look forward to in the Minecraft Wild Update. Mangrove Swamp biomes, which exclusively spawn mangrove trees, and Deep Dark biomes will serve as new places for players to explore, including a whole host of new mobs, blocks, and items.

All the usual wood items can be crafted from mangrove tree wood, and you can get mud blocks, which can be packed into bricks and other blocks like clay. You’ll even be able to craft a boat with a chest for all your storage needs out at sea, in a swamp, or along a river. Ancient Cities are also ready to be plundered in the Deep Dark, but watch out for Wardens that can be summoned if you aren’t quiet enough and activate too many sculk blocks – stealth is encouraged!

As for other mobs, see if you can get a Minecraft Allay to help you collect some items by giving it something to look for. You’ll also be able to find lots of Minecraft Frogs hopping around lily pads in swamps and other biomes. Breed frogs with slime and they’ll create a frogspawn block, which’ll eventually spew out some tadpoles, ready to grow into even more frogs!

