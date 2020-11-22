Minecraft moderators can now perma-ban players "who do not follow" the rules

Minecraft developer Mojang has outlines how it intends to "create a safe place for our community" by improving the tools available to its moderators.

"Play is at the heart of everything we do, but safety comes first. Yes, even before play. To this end, Mojang Studios enlist the help of moderators who work tirelessly to maintain Minecraft’s welcoming environment," explains a post on the official Minecraft website .

"This is work we’ve been doing for a long time, but we’ve recently added new moderation actions to the Bedrock version of Minecraft. These tools are meant to help ensure that all our players can continue feeling as safe as possible within Minecraft and Realms on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, iOS, and Android."

The post goes on to detail the changes, which includes giving moderators the power to ban players "who do not follow [Mojang's] Community Guidelines when sending online messages using our services (Realms) or Featured Servers, and communicating online through signposts and books".

"By introducing these new tools, we aim to ensure that our Community Guidelines are enforced, which in turn will help us provide a positive and enjoyable environment throughout our games," the update concludes. "And there’s even more to come. We are constantly evaluating new ways to help us make our community a safer space for everyone, and will keep you updated on the progress. In the meantime, please be nice to each other!"

The biggest Minecraft DLC mash-up in the history of the game is coming with the Minecraft Star Wars DLC . The pack includes content from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and the latest hit DisneyPlus show The Mandalorian .

The Star Wars mash-up has a skin pack, featuring locations and 36 character skins from the original film trilogy and The Mandalorian, with a full bespoke texture set, mobs, so you’re able to recreate iconic scenes from the franchise.

