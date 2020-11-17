Minecraft Star Wars DLC announced, and yes, it has Baby Yoda

The biggest Minecraft DLC mash-up in the history of the game is coming with the Minecraft Star Wars DLC.

The pack includes content from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and the latest hit DisneyPlus show The Mandalorian .

The Star Wars mash-up has a skin pack, featuring locations and 36 character skins from the original film trilogy and The Mandalorian, with a full bespoke texture set, mobs, so you’re able to recreate iconic scenes from the franchise.

There are 12 Star Wars planet dioramas connected by ‘Hyperspace’ travel, including Tatooine, Endor, and Hoth all famous planets from the original trilogy, as well as Nevarro and Sorgon from The Mandalorian. Speeders, X-Wings, and The Razor Crest, are among some of the pilotable vehicles in the DLC that you can access.

The DLC also includes a special UI treatment and a licensed soundtrack for an immersive experience.

The Minecraft Star Wars DLC is currently available for purchase on the Minecraft Marketplace and costs 1,340 Minecoins - for reference, a pack of 1,720 Minecoins costs $10.

Minecraft also has a Jurassic Park DLC which was added to the game in August this year, and lets you build and manage your very own Jurassic Park with over 60 different dinos. The DLC also has 21 character skins, including those of Jeff Goldblum and Chris Pratt.

