Minecraft Dungeons closed beta is on the way and you can register for a spot now

A Minecraft Dungeons closed beta is coming, and you should sign up now if you want to be one of the first to play the new action RPG set in the same blocky world as the massive build-and-survive game. Mojang and Minecraft revealed a new trailer for Minecraft Dungeons at Minecon last weekend, and they also opened up registrations for early tests for the game to the public.

To sign up for the Minecraft Dungeons closed beta, just head to the official site and hit the big green "Sign me up" button. You'll need a Microsoft account to participate - ideally the same one you use to play Minecraft and Minecraft Earth , because you've always gotta be ready for cross-game bonuses. All that said, Mojang hasn't given any more details on what players may be able to try out once the beta begins, when it will begin, or which platforms it will be available on.

The full game is coming to PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One and is intended to be an approachable, Diablo-style action RPG. Minecraft Dungeons repurposes the familiar environments and foes of Minecraft to tell a story of heroes rising up against the nefarious forces of the Arch Illager. It also introduces some new aspects to the Minecraft universe, including new weapons like some killer bladed gauntlets . You'll be able to play it on your own or in multiplayer co-op, which is where I suspect Minecraft Dungeons will really shine.

The fact that it's going to be a beta instead of an alpha means you can expect a decently polished product with most of the features that will be in the full game - though whether you can play enough of the game to actually find and use those features is another question. Minecraft Dungeons was only announced back at E3 2019, so it looks like development is moving along pretty smoothly. Though honestly, I'm still disappointed that they got rid of the ability to throw Creepers.

Creepers are mean, green and full of nitroglycerin – perfect for hurling towards the enemy! Early on, we experimented with the ability to throw them, but soon scrapped the idea. Any guesses why? pic.twitter.com/m5XDzrkGVYSeptember 8, 2019