Mike Myers brings back Shrek in new Netflix show

Everyone's favorite ogre has returned...as a real-life cameo on Mike Myers' new Netflix show, The Pentaverate.

The series, a six-episode spin-off of Myers' rom-com So I Married an Axe Murderer, stars Myers as Ken Scarborough, a Candian news journalist who sets out to expose an evil secret society known as The Pentaverate. The comedian also plays eight other characters, including a New England conspiracy theorist, a far-right radio host, an ex-Russian oligarch, a former rock-n-roll manager, a media mogul, a tech whiz who invents The Pentaverate's supercomputer – and Shrek.

In episode 4 (at around 5:50), Ken finds himself on the run in a medieval town while being pursued by a Big Foot-like monster, dubbed by the townsfolk as 'the ogre of Dubrovnik.' Suddenly, Shrek – in the form of a real-life walk-around character – appears and steps in front of Ken. "I've got this one, laddie," Shrek says. "I'm the real ogre of Dubrovnik." He headbutts Big Foot, sending him crashing to the ground, while everyone cheers. "Wow," says Myers. "Thanks Shrek!" The two shake hands and Ken continues on his journey.

The silly moment marks Myers' first time voicing the character in 12 years, since 2010's Shrek Forever After. A fifth installment in the Shrek franchise is currently in limbo, but we're still holding out hope.

All six episodes of The Pentaverate are currently streaming on Netflix.