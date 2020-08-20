Mike Hawthorne joins Daredevil with Chip Zdarsky

Artist Mike Hawthorne is joining writer Chip Zdarsky's current Daredevil run at Marvel, with him scheduled to debut on the series' November issue, #24.

While Hawthorne is best known for his extended run on Deadpool with writer Gerry Duggan, he is perhaps one of the most versatile superhero artists with a track record that has stops in Queen & Country, G.I. Joe, Conan the Barbarian, Fear Agent, and Immortal Hulk.

(Image credit: Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics))

As revealed in the just-released November 2020 solicitations from Marvel, Hawthorne will join Zdarsky as Matt Murdock resumes his superhero identity - and red costume that goes with it - of Daredevil.

"The verdict on Daredevil! Back in red, but for how long?," reads Marvel's synopsis for the issue. "As Hell's Kitchen still reels from the chaos unleashed upon its streets by the Stromwyns, its citizens are looking for someone to hold accountable."

The Stromwyns are a criminal duo - a criminal twin duo - which attempted to assert control over New York City's criminal underworld while Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. The Kingpin) was thought to be occupied as the newly-elected mayor of the city. In Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's run so far, Kingpin and the Stromwyns went to war - with NYC and Daredevil's home turf of Hell's Kitchen - as the battleground and inadvertent victim.

Daredevil commission (Image credit: Mike Hawthorne)

The Kingpin ultimately won, and did it so publicly, earning him the trust of his constituents.

"Meanwhile, hizzoner Mayor Wilson Fisk, now a hero in the eyes of his citizens, sets his sights on a new venture – with a dangerous ally at his side," the synopsis concludes.

As with most solicitation synopses, this one leaves with a bit of mystery - in this case, the identity of Kingpin's "dangerous ally."

Daredevil #24 goes on sale on November 25.