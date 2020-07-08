Microsoft is reportedly telling developers that Xbox Series X game upgrades have to be free

Xbox Series X game upgrades could be free for all cross-gen titles, with Microsoft said to be pushing for publishers to refrain from charging extra to those who want a next-gen copy of a game they already own.

The information comes from a new report by VideoGamesChronicle, who cite multiple publishing sources revealing that Microsoft's next-gen policy hopes to include the guarantee that anyone accessing an Xbox Series X version of a game they already own on Xbox One shouldn't have to pay for the upgrade.

This request from Microsoft is apparently tied in to Xbox's Smart Delivery feature for its next-gen console, which ensures that players are enjoying the best version of an cross-gen game no matter which Xbox platform they're running it on.

In other words, Microsoft is hoping to crack down on an influx of next-gen remasters that publishers would likely charge full price for, instead asking them to either offer a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X port or, at the vert least, a discount to those who buy a next-gen version from the Microsoft Store.

It sounds like these policies aren't mandatory, however, though major games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla have already confirmed their next-gen versions will be available for free to whomever owns a copy on current hardware. Hopefully, for the sake of the player, a suite of other publishers will follow suit.