Michael B. Jordan addresses those Superman role rumors

Remember those rumors about Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan playing Superman? The actor has used a recent interview to try and put those to rest, while expressing his excitement about the project.

Jordan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his new film Without Remorse. When asked about the new Superman project, he said, "It’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project. He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out. I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one."

The whispers about the actor picking up a red cape to play Superman came after the announcement was made earlier this year regarding JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates working together on a new film about the son of Krypton.

"Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group said at the time.

"We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

While it seems that Jordan isn't connected to this project, there is a good chance there will be another new Superman movie that goes into development in the next few years, maybe even sooner than that. There is always a remake or reboot happening these days – for instance, The Batman.

If seeing Jordan in action is all you're looking for, his action-thriller Without Remorse debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 30. You can also catch him throwing haymakers in Creed 3, which debuts next year in November 2022.