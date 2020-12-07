Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond system requirements are historically high

The Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond system requirements have been revealed, and you'd better have a powerful machine if you want to play.

The next entry in the Medal of Honor goes back to the series' roots by returning to World War 2 while also taking Medal of Honor to virtual reality for the first time. Developer Respawn Interactive, also known for Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is approaching the game as a full triple-A experience exclusively for virtual reality - and that means it's going to be especially demanding on your hardware.

Here are the Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond minimum system requirements, as cited from the reviewer's guide by Polygon .

Intel i7 9700K (or comparable AMD)

16 GB DDR4 RAM

Nvidia RTX 2080 or higher

340+ GB of space to unpack/install; 170 GB once installed; SSD or NVMe recommended

Those are the kind of hardware recommendations I'm used to seeing for recommended builds, not minimum builds. I can't fault Respawn for following through on an ambitious goal for an extremely immersive VR game powered by high-end hardware; I just hope enough people can play it, especially because I had a chance to go hands-on with the game last year and it was a lot of fun .

While Respawn is developing Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond in collaboration with Oculus, you'll be able to play it with your choice of VR hardware on Steam as well when it comes out on Friday, December 11.