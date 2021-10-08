Matrix 4 featurette features new cast members revealing what the series means to them

A new Matrix 4 featurette includes new cast members talking about what the series means to them.

In the video, newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talk about the franchise – along with some familiar faces: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Daniel Bernhardt also reflect on their experiences. Check out the featurette below.

Matrix 4, officially titled The Matrix Resurrections, so far has just one trailer, and is surrounded by plenty of mystery. Neo and Trinity no longer recognize each other, and Morpheus is this time played by Mateen rather than Laurence Fishburne. Then there's the question of how Neo and Trinity are back at all, considering they both died in The Matrix Revolutions. Is this another cycle of the rebooted Matrix, or something else entirely?

There's also plenty of speculation over who Chopra is playing, with some fans pointing to Sati, the exile child under the Oracle's protection.

What we do know for sure, though, is that Fishburne won't be back as Morpheus, and Hugo Weaving isn't returning as the villainous Agent Smith. "I have not been invited," Fishburne revealed back in August 2020. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."

The Matrix Resurrections arrives to theaters and HBO Max in the US this December 22. Until then, check out everything you need to know about the franchise with our ultimate Matrix recap – and see our roundup of all of 2021's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store for us.