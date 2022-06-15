First Matilda the Musical trailer introduces us to a Emma Thompson's tyrannical Miss Trunchbull

The first trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released, showcasing the movie's star-studded cast and award-winning musical numbers.

We get our first glimpse of Emma Thompson kitted out in prosethetics as tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull, while No Time to Die 's Lashana Lynch is kindly teacher Miss Honey. Newcomer Alisha Weir is precocious, book-loving heroine Matilda, while Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough play Matilda's parents, the money-hungry and superficial Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

The movie will be directed by Matthew Warchus, who also helmed the original West End production of the musical. Based on Roald Dahl's novel, the show features original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and, alongside Hamilton, holds the record for the most number of Olivier Awards won by a musical. This isn’t the first time this story has had the movie treatment, either – a film starring Mara Wilson as Matilda and Danny DeVito as Mr Wormwood was released in 1996 (DeVito directed, too).

Matilda is coming to Netflix worldwide and cinemas in the UK. The movie isn't the only Dahl adaptation coming to Netflix, either – Netflix acquired The Roald Dahl Story Company last year, giving the streamer access to all the author's works. Wes Anderson is directing The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley, which is based on the author's short story of the same name.

