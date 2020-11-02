Mass Effect voice cast are reuniting to celebrate N7 Day

Several members of the voice cast behind the Mass Effect Trilogy will be holding a special panel in celebration of N7 Day on November 7.

Jennifer Hale, who brought female Commander Shepard (aka Femshep) to life posted about the event on Twitter, along with Mark Meer who voiced male Shepard. Hale and Meer revealed that they'll be joined by a host of other members of the voice cast involved in the trilogy, along with Mass Effect devs Karin Weekes and Patrick Weekes.

#MassEffect #N7 day ANNOUNCEMENT!@Mark_Meer @blumspew @kimberlydbrooks @RaphaelSbarge @courtenaytaylor @AlixWiltonRegan @wlsalyers @KarinWeekes @PatrickWeekes @MrDCDouglas @missalihillis & I are doing a very special panel 2 celebrate #N7 day Sat11/7 11am PSTstay tuned for linkOctober 30, 2020

The cast line-up includes Raphael Sbarge (Kaiden Alenko), Kimberly Brooks (Ashley Williams), Courtney Taylor (Jack), Alix Wilton Regan (Traynor), William Salyers (Mordin Solus), D.C. Douglas (Legion), Ali Hillis (Liara T'Soni), and Steve Blum (Grunt). The panel is set to be held at 11am PST / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET, with a link to the event set to be revealed very soon. The entire event will be recorded, so if you miss it live it looks like you'll be able to watch it back after the panel takes place.

As many will know, N7 Day is a time where players celebrate their passion for the Mass Effect franchise with BioWare. Just like many other cast reunions recently, it'll no doubt be done virtually, but it'll be such a treat to see several key members of the voice cast reunite. I, for one, hope we hear some classic lines such as "I should go", and Grunt's famous "heh heh heh".

Of course, this year everyone's pinning their hopes on getting an official announcement for the much-rumoured and highly anticipated Mass Effect Trilogy remaster. Said to be called the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition , claims surfaced that the remaster has been reportedly pushed back to early 2021 . We haven't had official confirmation about the remaster just yet, and it would certainly be a welcome surprise this N7 Day, but regardless, the chance to see the voice cast come together certainly gives Mass Effect fans something to look forward to.

