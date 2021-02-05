Mass Effect Legendary Edition cuts some of the more gratuitous camera angles

Mass Effect Legendary Edition won't include some of the more gratuitous camera angles from the original trilogy,



This comes from an interview with UK newspaper, Metro , who spoke to project director Mac Walters about which shots were removed from the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and why. Character and Environment Director Kevin Meek pointed during the interview that a handful of shots were framed to focus on Miranda Lawson's backside - trust us, the shots don't age well - and while Lawson's character model hasn't been adjusted, some camera angles have been adjusted to be a bit less, er, pervy.

Walters details why that's the case, saying, "In some cases we said, 'Okay we can make a change there'. But ultimately, to change an entire character model or something like that wasn't really... it was a decision that was made as part of many creative decisions and just showing it at the best possible fidelity that we could going forward is really the choice for all of the art that we had."

Despite BioWare's decision to not change character animations, FemShep did undergo a bit of a makeover considering she's now widely regarded as the trilogy's best character choice thanks to Jennifer Hale's voice acting chops. "Specifically for female Shepherd, I think there was a lot of things that we could do across the trilogy to make that better, so that she’s a bit more on par with male Shepherd," Meek explains. "Whether it be just some subtle face shape changes or some wrinkles or support or whatever, so she’s catching the light and the same kind of quality level."

And while her animations have not changed, the team also took camera angles into account when dealing with FemShep. That means the infamous FemShep Basic Instinct shot - where she sits down in a very masculine manner while wearing a dress - has been cropped higher to "reduce the problem".

The FemShep from Mass Effect 3 will also be the default appearance across all three games, an especially cool choice considering the players voted on the fiery-haired FemShep before the release of the final game in the trilogy. There will also be additional hair, make-up and skin tone options, so here's hoping we get better representation for Black and brown hairstyles.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition release date is May 14 and you can grab the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with forwards compatibility with PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.