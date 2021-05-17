Mary Elizabeth Winstead goes full John Wick in new Netflix movie

The first look at new Netflix movie Kate is here, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead is channeling John Wick in the new set of images (courtesy of Entertainment Weekly).

Kate follows an assassin who is lethally poisoned, and has under a day to get her revenge before the poison finishes the job. Winstead plays the titular character, and you can see her looking seriously badass in the images below.

Our first look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead in #Kate.The new Netflix action film premieres this fall. pic.twitter.com/eVxGOQi0wrMay 14, 2021 See more

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," Winstead explained to Entertainment Weekly. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

The movie is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, who is probably best known for helming The Huntsman: Winter's War. Along with Winstead and Martineau, the movie's cast includes Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, Jun Kunimura, Elysia Rotaru, Miyavi, and Tadanobu Asano.

So far, Kate sounds like it's following in the footsteps of John Wick, the Charlize Theron-starring Atomic Bombshell, and the Bob Odenkirk-lead Nobody. Winstead has also already played a similar role in DC Comics movie Birds of Prey, which saw her portray a revenge-seeking vigilante named Huntress.

Kate doesn't have a set arrival date yet, but does have a general fall release window. In the meantime, check out our guide to 2021's upcoming movie release dates.