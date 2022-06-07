Marvel's Spider-Man PC appears to have cut another iconic New York landmark

The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man has removed One World Trade Centre from the game's start screen.

Earlier today, Reddit (opens in new tab) detectives noted that the PC trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (which debuted last week at the PlayStation State of Play showcase), appeared to have a slight change from its console counterpart. Firstly, take a look at the start screen for the original PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man, just below, where you can clearly see One World Trade Centre on the horizon.

Next, have a look at the Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered trailer for the PC version of the game. You'll notice that near the end of the trailer, where the release date for the PC version of Insomniac's game flashes up, the One World Trade Centre tower is now entirely absent from the horizon, and there's nothing taking the spot where the monumental building should be.

If you were thinking that One World Trade Centre was in the original 2017 game, you'd actually be mistaken. It turns out the building never actually featured in Marvel's Spider-Man, but only appeared on the game's opening start screen. Once you booted into the actual game, you could never actually find the tower to swing around or scale it.

In actual fact, this isn't the first time a New York City building has been taken out of a Spider-Man game. When Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales first launched in late 2020, players were quick to note that the iconic Chrysler Building was entirely absent from the NYC skyline, instead replaced by a decidedly generic skyscraper to stand in its place.

Shortly after, an Insomniac developer revealed that this was actually due to copyright issues. Yes, buildings can actually have copyrights, and building owners have actually pursued legal action in the past when it comes to copying a building's design. Well, it turns out Insomniac couldn't get a deal done with the Chrysler Building ownership, and so the tower was omitted from Miles's adventure.

Perhaps it's for this same reason that One World Trade Centre has now been taken out of the start screen of Marvel's Spider-Man on PC. We've reached out to PlayStation for clarification on the matter, and will update this article with any new information provided.

