Marvel's Avengers is getting its long-awaited Spider-Man update this month

Marvel's Avengers will add its long-awaited PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man update on November 30, Square Enix has announced.

Spider-Man was first announced as a playable character in Marvel's Avengers more than a year ago, before the game even launched. Like the game's earlier DLC packs for Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Black Panther, the Spidey update is more than just a new playable character. Spider-Man arrives in Marvel's Avengers alongside a new Hero Event with its own story arc, the game's first-ever Raid, and substantial updates to a number of systems.

Spider-Man's story will be told through the With Great Power Hero Event, which will consist of a series of unlockable challenges interwoven with the Avengers Initiative. After finding out about AIM's plot to use some new tech and massively strengthen their Synthoid army, Peter Parker hesitantly teams up with Black Widow and Ms. Marvel to stamp it out without revealing his identity.

The Klaw Raid tasks you with fending off the sonic monster Klaw after he returns to the Vibranium Mound following the events of the War for Wakanda expansion. Team up with your three best good-doing friends to take Klaw out for good and earn yourself some of the highest-tier loot.

Probably the most notable update to the game's systems are Shipments, which are bundles of "coveted cosmetics, resources, and other items" you can earn by playing the game. Each Shipment costs 500 Units and includes a randomized collection of items that you can see before you buy. There's also a small chance you'll get a premium outfit that isn't available anywhere else. However, you'll get the outfit automatically once you buy 100 Shipments. Crystal Dynamics says it'll "talk more about Shipments in the coming weeks."

A few other additions are coming later this month: the max power level is increasing from 150 to 175, and a new feature will let you recycle high powered gear to upgrade your current gear to match "with a few exceptions." Finally, you'll be able to farm weekly rewards once a week for each eligible Hero, a big boost from its current limit of one Hero per week.

If it's been a while since you played or you just need a quick primer, check out our handy list of Marvel's Avengers game tips to prep for Spidey's arrival.