31 Spider-Man PS4 easter eggs and tiny details you might have missed

It would be an understatement to say Spider-Man PS4 game is a beast when it comes to little nods to the comics, movies, and lore. With the whole of Manhattan to explore, there’s plenty of Marvel Spider-Man PS4 easter eggs lurking in the corners or even just out there in the open. Here are 31 Marvel Spider-Man PS4 easter eggs and tiny details we found.

Warning: There are spoilers for the game in this entire article! You have been warned.

1. The black and white suit joke references Venom

The lines where Detective Yuri sarcastically asks Spider-Man if he has a black-and-white suit he can wear to take her to the police ball (and Spider-Man's hesitant reaction) is a reference to the Venom suit that we all desperately need.

2. Roxxon has its own building in NY

Roxxon, one of the biggest conglomerates in the Marvel universe, has its own building in New York.

3. Sandman cameos in Facts with JJJ

JJ Jameson references Sandman in one of his audiotapes. One of Spider-Man’s most famous enemies, Sandman (otherwise known as William Baker) can turn himself into sand and regularly wreaks havoc all over New York.

4. Fisk’s Obliterator Cane is in a display case

Fisk’s famous Obliterator Cane appears in the Fisk auction. The Obliterator can fire lasers (or sleeping gas) from the large gem at the top of it as well as being really, really good for hitting people with.

5. Fisk’s cello is named after his wife

Fisk’s cello is named after his wife Vanessa Fisk, who appears in the comics, the animated series and Netflix’s Daredevil.

6. Stan Lee’s cameo

Stan Lee has his very own cameo as the owner of Mick’s, the restaurant that Peter and Mary Jane frequent in the game.

7. Empire State University

As you swing along the streets you can find Empire State University which Peter Parker, Dr Doom, the human torch, Emma Frost, and Eddie Brock (one of the hosts of the Venom symbiote) attended.

8. Dr Strange's House

You can go and see Dr Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum from the outside - unfortunately there’s no way to enter the magical haven.

9. JJ Jr appears in your in social feed

John Jameson, JJ Jameson’s astronaut son, pops up in the in-game social feed tweeting enthusiastically about his dad’s controversial, yet passionate, talk show.

10. Stark’s Department of Damage Control makes an appearance

Keep an eye out and you can find the HQ of the Department of Damage Control, Marvel’s fictional superhero clean up crew.