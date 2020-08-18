Marvel puts new Power Pack back on track

Ryan North and Nico Leon's Power Pack is back on track, with Marvel announcing that the limited series will debut in November.

Originally announced in January for an April 2020 debut, Power Pack (and all of Marvel's then-upcoming schedule) was postponed indefinitely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on comics distribution.

But now, they're back.

"It's been ages since Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have fought side by side as a family, but a special occasion — and an old grudge — is about to put the gang back together," reads Marvel's description of the limited series. "There's just one teeny tiny hiccup: Kamala's Law, the brand–new law restricting underage super heroes! But surely, if the fate of all New York City is at stake, the powers that be will make an exception? Keep your fingers crossed as the Power siblings fight for their right to save the world!"

Although written to work as a standalone series, Power Pack is also part of an overarching event titled 'Outlawed' which also includes Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Magnificent Ms. Marvel, Champions, and a new New Warriors limited series.

"The story starts with [Power Pack] fighting crime, not realizing that a new law has made that illegal," North told Newsarama about the series earlier this year. "So it starts with some personal stakes (if they all go to jail they will be very grounded) but those quickly escalate into something much larger, which can't be solved by simply punching it until it stops doing crimes."

Power Pack #1 (of 5) goes on sale in November. Look for Marvel's full November 2020 solicitations later this month.