Marvel is sneaking 'deleted scenes' into its WandaVision recaps

Not even WandaVision's "previously on" recaps are safe from Wanda's powers. The traditional television format used to help viewers catch up on what happened last week has now been manipulated by Scarlet Witch in WandaVision episode 5 to paint herself as the good guy.

Previously on WandaVision, Wanda sent Monica Rambeau on a one-way trip out of Westview and into the waiting arms of SWORD. In the recap before the fifth episode, Wanda tells Vision that "she's gone because she doesn't belong here."

No, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you. That is not what happened. In the original version of that scene – which is still intact in the third episode – Wanda says something slightly different. There, she lies and explains to Vision that Geraldine/Monica "had to rush home."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A small, subtle change, but enough to mess with our minds. Marvel, in effect, is slotting in its own deleted scenes so we're not entirely sure whether we can trust what we're watching anymore.

WandaVision has already hidden at least one potentially crucial story detail in another of the medium's mainstays: the opening credits sequence. The second episode sees the black-and-white Bewitched parody include a suggestion that a Marvel villain is hiding in plain sight.

Slightly less subtle are WandaVision's commercials – which continue to track Wanda's grief-stricken history from childhood to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Proof, again, that nowhere is safe from WandaVision's meta madness.

One thing is for certain, though: we're getting a new episode every week. Find out what time it drops in your region with our WandaVision release schedule.