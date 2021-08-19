November 2021 Marvel Comics revealed

Marvel Comics has hot-dropped their full November 2021 solicitations right in our laps this month, with a surprise release of the publisher's usual monthly solicits - a fairly spicy move for one of the northern hemisphere's coldest months.



Marvel has offered up a few previews of some of its major November offerings over the last several weeks leading up to the release of the publisher's full November 2021 solicitations, including an advance look at the four issues of Amazing Spider-Man that will arrive that month.



With Amazing Spider-Man effectively going weekly in November as part of the 'Spider-Man Beyond' era, the Wall-Crawler (in this case Ben Reilly, who replaces Peter Parker as the main Spidey and star of Amazing Spider-Man starting in October) will face off with two classic returning foes in the form of Morbius the Living Vampire and Kraven the Hunter.



Meanwhile, Marvel continues its Marvel's Voices line of anthologies with Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1, a November one-shot focusing on creators and characters of Native American, Indigenous, and First Nations heritage.



And, at the same time, November will bring a series of MCU-inspired variant covers, depicting major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Comics style.



All of this, and we're only scratching the surface of what's in Marvel Comics' full November solicitations, so peruse the text, and as always, look for additional variants in some of the cover galleries, marked with pop-out boxes.

Marvel November 2021 Spotlight comic books

HULK #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HULK #1

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN OTTLEY

Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Hidden Gem Variant COVER by HERB TRIMPE

Infinity Saga Phase 1 Variant COVER by Joe Bennett

Purple Variant Cover ALSO AVAILABLE

Blank Variant Cover ALSO AVAILABLE

IMMORTAL NO LONGER! CATES & OTTLEY DELIVER A NEW, COLOSSAL-SIZED ERA!

"MAD SCIENTIST" Part 1 of 6

The uncontrollable rage of the Hulk has reached an all-new level, and nobody – including the Avengers – is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? Join the superstar creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley as they look to the stars for the next era of HULK!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM #2

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• The tour de force of comics awesomeness brought to you by the dynamite new creative team on VENOM continues! VENOM #1 shocked, intrigued and terrified you!

• With Ram V and Al Ewing weaving a mind-bending story that will push Eddie and Dylan Brock to their limits, and Bryan Hitch doing some of the most action-packed work of his career, VENOM #2 will do all that AND MORE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE THING #1 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE THING #1 (OF 6)

WALTER MOSLEY (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE NEXT BIG THING Begins Here!

Renowned storyteller Walter Mosley brings his signature style to a sweeping saga of Yancy Street's favorite son that will range from the urban sprawl of the back alleys of Manhattan to the farthest reaches of the cosmos itself! A lonely evening and a chance encounter (or is it?) sends Ben Grimm embarking on a sojourn that will have him encountering – and battling – figures both old and new. Featuring guest appearances from figures drawn from throughout the Marvel Universe as well as precision artwork by Tom Reilly, THE NEXT BIG THING will remind audiences why the Thing is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the history of comics!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

Marieke Nijkamp (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant cover by Phil Noto

Variant cover by Enid Balám

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

Kate's heading home!

Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends – her chosen family – are, she's changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she's picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones.

Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check.

Don't miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

DEADPOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

• Ben Reilly's second real outing as Spider-Man pits him against MORBIUS, and it DOES NOT GO WELL!

• The full support of Beyond gets tested as Morbius puts the hurt on Spidey in a big way.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78.BEY

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78.BEY

JED MACKAY (W) • Eleonora Carlini (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• The Daughters of the Dragon are Spider-Man's trainers, and they are kicking his WEBBY BUTT!

• But is even their skill level enough for the mission that Beyond sends them on?

• Who is the new villain OBSIDIAN STAR and how will Misty and Colleen possibly take him down?

• Don't miss this pivotal issue!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

• The aftershocks of the Morbius incident are still fresh in Ben Reilly's mind, and he's faced with KRAVEN THE HUNTER!

• A corporate-sponsored Spider-Man is more than Kraven can bear, and the hunter is going to test his prey like never before. The trap is set, and the bait is ready. Now it's just time to wait and watch.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

• Kraven's trap is sprung, and Spider-Man is sent into a hallucinatory spiral that will test his sanity like never before.

• For Spider-Man to get through this, he's going to have to do the impossible. That's Spidey's M.O., but is Ben Reilly up to it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #50

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #50

JASON AARON & CHRISTOPHER RUOCCHIO (W) • AARON KUDER, CARLOS PACHECO, ED MCGUINNESS, JAVIER GARRÓN & STEVE MCNIVEN (A)

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Deadpool 30th Anniversary Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 1 VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR Adams

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS • Virgin Variant COVER by Alex Ross

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

Iron Man 2 Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Taurin Clarke

Captain America The First Avenger Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Adam KubeRT

A government agent turned Hydra provocateur stages a daring breakout on her way to prison, attracting the attention of both Iron Man and Captain America. When Steve and Tony realize they both have a connection to the slippery fugitive, they team up to track her down—only to discover she's not the only player on the board with big plans and sinister motives…

Derek Landy (FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER; THE BLACK ORDER) and Angel Unzueta (IRON MAN; STAR WARS) team up to bring you a thrilling adventure starring a fan-favorite dynamic duo!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYING LEE

Lucky Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Unlucky Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

• This is it, the grand climax to INFINITE DESTINIES and INFINITY SCORE and the totality of Black Cat from the past two years, all in this oversize special!

* Black Cat has brought half of the Infinity Stones together, collecting a level of power that hasn't been seen in years! But to what end?

* This hasn't taken her out of the crosshairs of Nick Fury OR Nighthawk and with the Infinity Stones involved, can Thanos be far behind?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND VARIANT COVER BY Rogê Antônio

• This ain't Ben Reilly's first rodeo as Spider-Man, but he's never had to deal with the death of the Sorcerer Supreme and what it does to New York City.

• Part of Strange's will and testament was to ask Spidey to deal with particular problems… Is BEN up to it?

• Black Cat isn't a big Ben fan, so is she riding shotgun because she owes Strange to keep an eye on Ben, or to sabotage Ben?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 (OF 5)

JED MacKAY (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant cover by InHyuk Lee • VARIANT COVER BY Kim Jacinto

MEET THE THREE MOTHERS!

With no Sorcerer Supreme, Earth is left entirely defenseless against the mother – MOTHERS – of all mystical threats. Meet the Three Mothers: the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouthed worms. Will they be the Marvel Universe's undoing? And were they the ones who killed Stephen Strange?! In the vein of the Black Order, don't miss the first appearances of the next great Marvel villain team!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • ANDIE TONG (A) • Cover by R1c0

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

LAST OF HER KIND! LAST HOPE FOR EARTH!

AMI HAN is the last of the mystical shape-shifting KUMIHO. As the WHITE FOX, she's defended Earth from every threat and proven herself again and again alongside the Agents of Atlas and Tiger Division. But the DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will test her like never before. Something (or someone) is murdering innocents and the only suspect who fits the profile is White Fox! She'll have to clear her name and uncover the dark secrets from her mysterious origin while the very planet is under siege. Ami can have the answers she so desperately seeks, or she can save her friends. Guest-starring SWORD MASTER and TIGER DIVISION!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

INFERNO #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

INFERNO #3 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A)

Cover by JEROME OPEÑA

Stormbreaker Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

NIMROD STRIKES!

Krakoa's troubles don't attack one at a time. Jonathan Hickman reunites with his

POWERS OF X collaborator R.B. Silva for the penultimate chapter of his X-Swan Song.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #2 (OF 5)

REBECCA ROANHORSE (W) • LUCA MARESCA & KYLE CHARLES (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

EVERYBODY WANTS THE PHOENIX!

Echo finds herself besieged on all sides as the eyes of the human and mutant worlds zero in on the Phoenix! But the deadliest threat is buried in her past…and her future. A new ally with strange powers of his own claims to have the clues Maya needs to stop her timeline from unraveling, but can a cosmically powered fighter really trust this handsome stranger? Enemies abound as Echo struggles with her newfound strength…and the weaknesses she doesn't even know yet.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE #1

REBECCA ROANHORSE, NYLA INNUKSUK AND MORE! (W) • JIM TERRY, DAVID CUTLER AND MORE! (A) Cover by KYLE CHARLES • Variant cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

Hidden Gem variant COVER by TBA • Variant cover by JIM TERRY

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

Variant cover by David MacK • Variant cover by TBA

THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT!

Year two of Marvel's Voices kicks off with a celebration of Indigenous characters and talent! Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of Rebecca Roanhorse's new ECHO series! Discover Snowguard's greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk! And many more reveals to come. New and established creators explore the wonders of the Marvel Universe – catch the next big wave here!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT #1

MARK RUSSELL (W) • David Cutler (A)

Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

Design variant cover by CIAN TORMEY

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN SIMMONDS

THE KING OF THE INHUMANS BREAKS HIS SILENCE!

Black Bolt's mighty voice is his greatest gift…and since childhood, it has been his greatest curse. Recruited with four other heroes to read from the Darkhold, a powerful evil text written by the elder god Chthon, Black Bolt thought he was signing up for a battle befitting a king. But the true battlefield…is his own mind. Critically acclaimed writer Marvel Russell brings you a scream-worthy story that will break an empire!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

DARKHOLD: WASP #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARKHOLD: WASP #1

JORDIE BELLAIRE (W) • Claire Roe (A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

Design variant cover by CIAN TORMEY

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY AUDREY MOK

INTRODUCING THE

IRREDEEMABLE WASP!

Renowned colorist and writer Jordie Bellaire makes her Marvel writing debut with a story that will make you shrink in fear! Bidden to draw forth five archetypal heroes, the Scarlet Witch chose Janet Van Dyne as "the artist" — the hero whose ingenuity and strength of will could prove the lynchpin in the coming battle against Chthon. To enter Chthon's dimension and face his darkness head-on, the Wasp read from the ill-fated Darkhold text…and it drove her insane. Now her entire life is subject to question. Janet is no stranger to mental illness; she spent years trying to redeem ex-husband Hank Pym despite his violent breakdowns. But now, she has the power to reclaim her story…and fight back. Bellaire brings you the most twisted comic you'll read this year!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #2 (OF 4)

Tochi Onyebuchi (W) • Setor Fiadzigbey (A/C) • Variant cover by Edge

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Follow young T'Challa as he continues on his hero's journey – and meets the legendary Storm!

Three years after the death of his father, T'Challa continues his preparations to one day ascend the throne. After being rescued from poachers by a girl named Ororo who can control storms, he stays with her for a little while, meeting the other families she's been helping – and learning that he, and Wakanda, could be doing better by their neighbors. But threats back home are building, and they will not be so easily dealt with! Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and New York Times-bestselling illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey, perfect for middle grade readers!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #1

BLACK PANTHER #1

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY SAM SPRATT

NEW CREATIVE TEAM, NEW DIRECTION – "THE LONG SHADOW" STARTS HERE!

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T'Challa's life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe!

Secrets from T'Challa's past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T'Challa everything…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DEFENDERS #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEFENDERS #4 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant cover by Ken Niimura

BEFORE THERE WERE GODS... THERE WERE MARVELS!

Doctor Strange and his Defenders land in the Fourth Cosmos – the home of the Archetypes of Good and Evil, primal entities of pure myth destined to echo through every reality to come – as the desperate Dr. Zota attempts to harness their power to rewrite all existence in his own hand! Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez explore the truest origins of the Marvel Multiverse in a cosmos-colliding epic you'll have to experience to believe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARKHAWK #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARKHAWK #4 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A)

Cover by Juanan Ramirez

VARIANT COVER BY Superlog

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

TEAM-UP WITH SPIDER-MAN AND CAPTAIN AMERICA?!

Connor Young's only been the new Darkhawk for two whole minutes, and already he's not sure the super hero life is for him. But will he feel the same way when he meets Miles Morales and Steve Rogers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK AGES #3 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARK AGES #3 (OF 6)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

AFTER THE LIGHTS GO OUT — STRANGE THINGS LURK WITHIN THE DARKNESS!

The Earth has been plunged into darkness, and Avengers and X-Men have begun vanishing in the night. They have been taken and twisted by Apocalypse to serve an evil older than the world. A group of heroes will assemble to travel across the dark planet in a desperate attempt to rescue their friends and save a civilization already on its knees.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #3 (OF 5)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • GERMÁN GARCÍA (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

THE NEW MASTER OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS REVEALED!

Matthew Plunder has betrayed his parents—and now the entire continent is headed for landfill. Welcome to Domovoy's Domain… You won't enjoy the experience. Zac Thompson and Germán García reshape a corner of the Marvel Universe in another installment of their pulse-pounding, heart-throbbing adventure through forbidden territory!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KANG THE CONQUEROR #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KANG THE CONQUEROR #4 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

• Unstoppable force meets immovable object as Nathaniel Richards' mission to change his timeline slams into a horrible inevitability: the tragic fate of Kang's great love, Ravonna Renslayer.

• Can young Kang avert catastrophe and find his way to a better future? Or is he doomed to repeat the same cycle of tragedy and violence for all eternity?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #5

JED MacKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Moon Knight's hidden enemy is revealed — but revealed is not the same as caught, and he soon finds masks beneath masks as he hunts his way after his new nemesis. At the same time, Dr. Andrea Sterman pierces Moon Knight's own mask and, for the first time, gets some honest answers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS #7

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETERNALS #7

Kieron Gillen (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

Variant cover by Peach Momoko

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Eternals MCU Phase 4 Variant COVER by Clayton Henry

Eternals MCU Phase 4 Variant COVER by Alexander Lozano

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

NEW ARC! NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! MORE THANOS!

The Eternals have learned the truth of their existence. Their society is in shambles. Who can lead them? Who is the visionary that can lead them from the ashes? And how did they take the throne? Hail Thanos the Mad Titan, Eternal Prime.

Welcome to a new day. Welcome to hell.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

CHRIS YOST, SANSHIRO KASAMA & MIKE ALLRED (W)

Hikaru Uesuigi, Mike Allred & MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

ALL BLED OUT!

• The grand finale of DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD includes a Chris Yost and Martin Coccolo story that must be seen to be believed (and even then, you still won't believe it)…

• …a story from the best-selling DEADPOOL: SAMURAI manga team, Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi…

• …and an ALL-RED ALLRED tale, written and drawn by Mike Allred!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

THE MARVELS #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MARVELS #7

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY BEN DEWEY

The final member of the assault team is in place – or are they? – and the assault on Siancong begins. Witness all-out action against the forces of Lady Lotus, plus a look at what the citizens of Siancong (and Melinda May) have been through under the dome. And a shocking revelation from the all-new Warbird! And things get stranger...

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel November 2021 X-Men comic books

X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Rob Liefeld and Chad Bowers (W) • Rob Liefeld (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER C BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER D BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER E BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER F BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY Leinil FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all – AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

S.W.O.R.D. #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

S.W.O.R.D. #10

Al Ewing (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant cover by Inhyuk Lee

STATION DOWN!

As Storm battles the Lethal Legion on Mars, there are explosive problems on the Peak – as the mole in S.W.O.R.D. is revealed! Meanwhile, Wiz Kid and Cable find themselves face-to-face with the one foe they never expected! And where is Abigail Brand?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #17

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HELLIONS #17

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

RAMPAGE!

Feelings are hard. ORPHAN-MAKER doesn't like feeling that he's not NANNY's little boy anymore…and what more sensible, mature action is there to take than to storm the fortress of their enemies THE RIGHT in a bid to get back in her good graces? Before the day is through, there will be some dire consequences…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4 (OF 5)

Leah Williams (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Valerio Schiti

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant cover by Scott Forbes

DOUBLE, DOUBLE TOIL AND TROUBLE!

• A Wanda divided cannot stand…

• …but there are many other things she can do.

• Chaos comes to Krakoa.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #25

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #25

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

A DEADLY TURN OF THE TIDE TO MARK 25 ISSUES OF X-FORCE!

The island paradise of Krakoa has no shortage of beautiful vistas, but WOLVERINE'S tastes run toward the coves with the deadliest waves in the world! It will take more than a healing factor to survive this thresher as a previously unknown threat to mutantkind splashes down! Plus: A sea change for KID OMEGA and PHOEBE CUCKOO!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #23

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS #23

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

FALL OF THE SHADOW CHILDREN!

No more New Mutants. Now there are only shadows—and the beast that's stalking them through infinity. Amahl Farouk executes his master plan—but is he the one in control?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY Jamie McKelvie

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS!

The X-Men's new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #26

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #26

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY Meghan Hetrick

HOW TO FIGHT YOUR DRAGON!

While a new representative of Krakoa hits the international stage, the Marauders find themselves face-to-snout with He-Whose-Limbs-Shatter-Mountains-and-Whose-Back-Scrapes-the-Sun, FIN FANG FOOM himself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #25

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXCALIBUR #25

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE ONE TRUE KING RETURNS!

And he's here to exterminate the witchbreed! King Arthur and his army turn Otherworld into a battlefield—again. Backed into a corner, Betsy Braddock makes a desperate choice that will reshape the realm—and mutantkind—forever. The fate of the Starlight Citadel is at stake, and if the Citadel falls…so falls all reality.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #18

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by GREG LAND Variant Cover by Alex Maleev

KRAKOA COMPROMISED!

You've seen some action in Benjamin Percy's WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It's a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister when a secret surveillance device is discovered on Krakoa – and its owners are willing to kill to get it back! But who would go so far as to betray the mutants? Featuring the return of some unexpected adversaries!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN LEGENDS #9

LARRY HAMA (W) • BILLY TAN (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

FATAL FOUR WAY!

• WOLVERINE vs. LADY DEATHSTRIKE vs. OMEGA RED vs. SABRETOOTH! This is the showdown you've waited decades for, brought to you as only the legendary Larry Hama can!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel November 2021 comic books

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

STAN LEE & JACK KIRBY (W) • ACO, AARON KUDER, ADAM HUGHES, ALBERT MONTEYS, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, BRYAN HITCH, CAFU, CARLOS PACHECO, CHRIS SPROUSE, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, DAVID LAPHAM, ELSA CHARRETIER, ERICA D'URSO, FEDERICO VICENTINI, GREG LAND, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, JOHN CASSADAY, JOHN ROMITA JR., KATE NIEMCZYK, KEI ZAMA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, LEONARD KIRK, LUCAS WERNECK, LUCIANO VECCHIO, MARCO CHECCHETTO, MATTIA DE IULIS, MIKE ALLRED, MIKE DEL MUNDO, NEAL ADAMS, NIC KLEIN, OLIVIER COIPEL, PACO MEDINA, PATCH ZIRCHER, PEPE LARRAZ, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, ROD REIS, RON FRENZ, SIMONE DI MEO, STEFANO CASELLI, STEVE EPTING, TOM REILLY, SALVADOR LARROCA, Jorge Fornés, KIM JACINTO, WALT SIMONSON, LEONARDO ORTOLANI, SANFORD GREENE, TERRY DODSON & MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby made history and brought about the beginning of the Marvel Age of comics with the release of FANTASTIC FOUR #1. Now a bevy of Marvel's finest creators pay tribute to that monumental moment by reinterpreting, page by page, the story from that inaugural release as well as FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #3, in which the entirety of the Marvel Universe attended the wedding of Reed Richards and Sue Storm! Whether these are stories you've never read before or tales that you're intimately familiar with, this is the perfect way to experience them anew!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #5 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #5 (OF 6)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

Cover by Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

• The lives and history of the Fantastic Four reach the tumultuous decade of the 2000s!

• The moment of truth comes for Earth as Galactus arrives. The Fantastic Four are willing to stop him at any price, but what if that price includes the destruction of other inhabited worlds?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • JEFF "CHAMBA" CRUZ (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Marvel-Sentai

sensation continues!

• While cracks begin to form between Earth's Mightiest Heroes, an army of Ultrons descends on Japan, and only the Iron Avengers can stop them!

• AVENGERS TECH-ON is a tokusatsu-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (Venom: The End). Collect the S.H.Figuarts action figures and read the comic!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #38

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #38

DAN SLOTT (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

• When the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in AND out of the courtroom, it's time to call in everyone's favorite green lawyer: the Sensational She-Hulk!

• All this and some surprise Marvel U. guest stars...and a new development for a member of the Richards family.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING FANTASY #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING FANTASY #5 (OF 5)

KAARE ANDREWS (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG TOCCHINO

What if your life came down to one amazing moment, one fantastical choice to undo the thing you regret most? What would it cost to rescue the person you love? What would you be willing to pay? Find out in the final issue of AMAZING FANTASY! Starring WWII Cap, teenage Spidey and spy-school Black Widow in one last chance to save it all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #14

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN #14

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • Cafu (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Iron Man Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Marco Checcetto

BEHOLD THE BIRTH OF COSMIC IRON MAN!

Iron Man has tasted a higher power and is forever changed. Moments before, he was locked in mortal combat with his worst adversary in years — KORVAC — but now he finds his very existence altered beyond recognition. Indeed, fundamental concepts like space and time have taken on a new meaning. But what does this portend for Tony Stark, a man who even when stripped bare feels he knows best? What happens when his ego — often challenged, condemned and even derided by both foes and friends — is suddenly given a limitless avenue? It could certainly mean radical and drastic change for the entire universe…and reality itself.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK WIDOW #13

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • RAFAEL PIMENTEL (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

The Black Widow knows no fear, but that all changes as she faces a threat from her past! But how could someone have such a hold over the Black Widow? You think you know the story of Natasha Romanoff's time in Madripoor. But you never witnessed her greatest fight—and her most decisive defeat. Guest artist Rafael Pimentel joins superstar Kelly Thompson for the deadliest bout of the Black Widow's career—and that's just a taste of what's coming next for the Widows…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WINTER GUARD #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WINTER GUARD #4 (OF 4)

RYAN CADY (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

Variant cover by Ivan Shavrin

CHECKMATE!

The final issue! The Winter Guard has its hooks in the White Widow—but she's not out of tricks yet. And the Red Guardian is ready to make his last move...but when is he gonna loop in his reluctant ally?! The answers come from a source no one expects, and secrets still abound as Project SNOWBLIND rushes to its bloody conclusion.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHANG-CHI #6

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by Michael Cho • Variant cover by Doaly

SHANG-CHI VS THOR!

• For several months, Shang-Chi has reintegrated himself into the Marvel Universe by bumping heads with the likes of Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, the Fantastic Four, and Iron Man. And each time, he has proven to be the unstoppable force his father trained him to be. But his dad never taught him how to defeat a god...

• Don't miss the end of the first arc, Shang-Chi vs. The Marvel Universe!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENIS-VELL: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GENIS-VELL: MARVEL TALES #1

PETER DAVID (W) • CHRISCROSS (A) • Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Meet the son of the greatest warrior the galaxy has ever known, as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories, and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! Spawned in a test tube, Genis-Vell now struggles to fill the boots of his late father Mar-Vell — the original Kree Captain Marvel! Genis has inherited Mar-Vell's greatest gift, cosmic awareness — which might be enough to make him go mad, if he didn't have Rick Jones along for the ride. But sharing a body, and switching places back and forth from the Negative Zone, might drive them both crazy! Get ready for Peter David and Chriscross' hilarious CAPTAIN MARVEL (2000) #0-3 — featuring the Hulk, Wendigo, Moondragon…and Rick's estranged wife, Marlo!

88 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Teaser variant cover by ARTGERM • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" PART 3

There is no hope for Carol or the Captain Marvel name. There is only imprisonment…and with Carol trapped, who will save her friends? It's going to take something more powerful to break free…something nobody, not even Carol, knew was possible… Don't miss the reveal of the year in the penultimate chapter of "Last of the Marvels"!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ART ADAMS

UNLUCKY 13 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Strange Academy kids have a night on the town in New Orleans!

• Some kids go for a tour of a famous NOLA graveyard, and I'm sure you know how teens in graveyards usually go.

• Emily takes a field trip of her own, and we also learn the SECRET ORIGIN OF ZOE LAVEAU!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #19

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #19

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by Gary Frank • Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Thor Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Ema Lupacchino

"GOD OF HAMMERS" STARTS HERE!

Mjolnir has gone missing! And nobody, not even the powerful eyes of Lady Sif, is able to locate it. So Thor must turn to the last person he wants help from…Odin. For until the hammer is found, nobody in the realms is safe! Artist Nic Klein is back for the twists and turns not even the All-Father is ready for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #17

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-WOMAN #17

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by PERE PÉREZ

LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION!

• Jess is still recovering from the epic showdown with her brother, Aeternum.

• She decides to visit her friend, stuntwoman Lindsay McCabe, on set.

• But wait… Those assassins aren't in the movie! And they're after Lindsay!

• AN ALL-NEW, ALL-ACTION SPIDER-WOMAN ARC STARTS HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

KARNILLA RULES!

• The Queen of the Norns finally has what she wants, but are the combined efforts of SPIDER-MAN, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE INCREDIBLE HULK and THE ETERNALS enough to stop her?

• Maybe not, but something ASGARDIAN this way comes!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

SALADIN AHMED (W) • Christopher ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

• Taskmaster (fresh off an on-screen debut in BLACK WIDOW) attacks Spider-Man and Starling, interrupting their…. date?!

• Miles must race the clock to save his date and his own life against one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

• Plus, the return of an old friend—Ironheart!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #26

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE AVENGERS #26

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

The LAST Savage Avenger Standing!

Kulan Gath has cleared the board of all his enemies...except one. 'Nuff said!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #36

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL #36

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

FINAL ISSUE!

• After a romance that's blossomed over the last two years in DAREDEVIL, MAYOR WILSON FISK and TYPHOID MARY are prepared to tie the knot! But in a fashion truly befitting The House of Ideas, calamity is right around the corner for the happy couple! But what sort of terrible discovery could be so monumental as to derail the most powerful man in New York's special day?

• The answer lies in this oversized special issue – if you get no other DAREDEVIL issue this year, YOU MUST GET THIS ONE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel November 2021 Warhammer 40,000, Alien, and Star Wars comic books

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #4 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Design Variant Cover by EDGAR SALAZAR

VOYAGE OF THE ACOLYTE!

• The Sisters learn the story and fate of the Inquisitorial Acolyte, but this doesn't necessarily equal mission accomplished…

• And: a discovery of the nature of SISCIA will require a drastic battleplan that will change the face of the planet forever!

• Chaos runs deep!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALIEN #8

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN #8

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA • Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

NEW STORY ARC!

• The Xenomorphs overtake the settlement.

• A last stand is made.

• A terrible truth is learned.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LÓPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

EMERICK AND SIAN FACE TOTAL AN-NIHIL-ATION!

• As dead ends and loose threads mount in Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor's investigation, he's called to Coruscant, where Chancellor Soh introduces him to his new partner: private eye Sian Holt.

• Together, they must go undercover to infiltrate one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy.

• Will Emerick's duty to the Republic get in the way of Sian's personal vendetta? Time's running out to close this case…and what do the Nihil have to do with any of this?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES!

• The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree?

• As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war.

• PLUS, the truth about SSKEER is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABACC CARD VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

KNIGHTS OF REN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

WARRIORS OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ENEMIES OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

SYNDICATE VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

AFTER THE DAWN... COMES THE REIGN!

The story that began with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS continues here, in the second installment of a trilogy that will reshape the history of the Star Wars Galaxy during the Age of Rebellion. Featuring the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force and a story that will reach from Star Wars' darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial Palace on Coruscant, Crimson Reign is a Star Wars saga like no other!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

CAVAN SCOTT, JUSTINA IRELAND, JODY HOUSER AND STEVE ORLANDO (W)

IVAN FIORELLI and more (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE • VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE GALAXY'S FAVORITE HOLIDAY!

Happy LIFE DAY! Celebrate the galaxy's favorite holiday with a collection of festive tales from all across the STAR WARS SAGA! Life Day is the last thing on HAN SOLO'S mind when he and CHEWBACCA find themselves outgunned and under fire. But Chewie won't give up hope, remembering the lessons of Life Days past and present. As for Life Days yet to come... well, they'll have to survive the night first!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #19

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #19

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

LUKE'S QUEST FOR ANSWERS TAKES A DANGEROUS TURN!

• As the REBELLION tries to pull itself together for a last-ditch effort to defeat the evil GALACTIC EMPIRE, LUKE SKYWALKER realizes it is time for his journey to become a JEDI to continue.

• After near-death at the hands of DARTH VADER, he knows he has much to learn if he will ever defeat the DARK LORD OF THE SITH.

• But the JEDI ORDER is gone, and his teachers have vanished... where can Luke turn to find the Jedi legacy he so desperately needs?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY SWAY

A DEADLY GAME!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS have escaped the VERMILLION, but there's no escaping CRIMSON DAWN: their spies are EVERYWHERE!

• As DOMINA TAGGE contends with moles within TAGGE CORPORATION and Aphra struggles with the damage inflicted on her by a POWERFUL ARTIFACT, they strike one last bargain...

• But who can Aphra really trust?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #18

ETHAN SACKS (W) • RAMON BACHS (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY Daniel Acuña

THE GALAXY'S GREATEST!

• In the wake of the shocking events of WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, the underworld has become more dangerous than ever.

• T'ONGA has assembled the greatest team of bounty hunters in the galaxy — including BOSSK, ZUCKUS and TASU LEECH for a special mission!

• Can she keep them from killing each other long enough to become a real team while she grieves the loss of an old friend?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #18

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #18

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

RED REVENGE!

• LADY QI'RA not only insulted the EMPIRE but challenged it, too. In the end DARTH VADER showed her criminal organization the Empire is not to be toyed with.

• But now fearful whispers echo in every corner of the Empire – Darth Vader is on the hunt, searching for anyone with any connection to the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn.

• How deep has Crimson Dawn infiltrated and is it worth the wrath of Vader?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel November 2021 comic book schedule

On-sale November 3

ALIEN #8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #4

BLACK PANTHER #1

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

DEFENDERS #4

ETERNALS #7

EXCALIBUR #25

HELLIONS #17

HULK #1

MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1 ALL-NEW 2021

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

SAVAGE AVENGERS #26

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

THE THING #1

X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

On-sale November 10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78.BEY

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #2

DARK AGES #3

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

GENIS-VELL: MARVEL TALES #1

KANG THE CONQUEROR #4

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #3

MOON KNIGHT #5

NEW MUTANTS #23

S.W.O.R.D. #10

SHANG-CHI #6

SPIDER-WOMAN #17

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2

THE DARKHOLD: WASP #1

VENOM #2

X-FORCE #25

On-sale November 17

AVENGERS #50

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34

DAREDEVIL #36

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #38

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1

IRON MAN #14

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #18

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5

THOR #19

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #4

WINTER GUARD #4

WOLVERINE #18

X-MEN #5

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4

On-sale November 24