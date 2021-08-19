Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1 spotlights Indigenous characters and creators this November

Marvel Comics is once again spotlighting Native American, Indigenous, and First Nations creators and characters in a November anthology one-shot titled Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1, which functions as a spiritual sequel to 2020's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices one-shot.

The Marvel's Voices line is a series of anthologies meant to highlight and showcase creators and characters from different marginalized groups. The publisher points out that the anthology series, which has included titles dedicated to LGBTQ+ creators, Black creators, Latino/Latinx creators, and Asian and Pacific Islander creators.

Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1 will feature the origin story of supporting character River from writer Rebecca Roanhorse's upcoming title Echo: Phoenix Song, as well as a tale focusing on Champions member Snowguard from her co-creator Nyla Innuksuk. Marvel also promises art from David Cutler and Jim Terry in the anthology, with more creators to be named.

Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel promises that some of the unnamed creators will make their Marvel debut with the one-shot, though the publisher doesn't go into detail about this point.

Alongside the one-shot, Marvel will further highlight Indigenous characters through a series of variant covers created by artist Maria Wolf, who is of Purépecha heritage.

Marvel's Voices: Identity, the next one-shot in the line to release, is due out August 25, and features a variety of contributions from Asian and Pacific Islander creators, all of which focus on stories of some of Marvel's most prominent characters of the same heritage.

Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1 goes on sale in November. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full November 2021 solicitations coming later this month.

