Marvel Comics November 2020 solicitations and covers revealed

The finale of the X-Men line's 'X of Swords' event and the launch of a new Eternals series are the biggest news in the Marvel Comics November 2020 solicitations… but there's more than that coming in the penultimate month of 2020.

Over in Donny Cates and Nic Klein's Thor series, a mystery 58 years in the making might finally be solved: why was Donald Blake matched with Thor, and what happened to him after they were split?

Speaking of Cates, while Marvel's next major event King in Black isn't set to debut until December, but a precursor to that begins with a flashback to an untold story from Peter Parker/Spider-Man's time as host of the Venom symbiote and a never-before-revealed early meeting between them and the dark symbiote god Knull. That's all happening in Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black, which begins in November.

On the creative front, Deadpool alum Mike Hawthorne has found another red-themed Marvel hero to hook up with: Daredevil. Hawthorne will be joining writer Chip Zdarsky on his Daredevil run which began last year.

And while the news of a new Eternals series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic was announced already, the 'oomph' Marvel Comics is putting into making the series a hit is being shown in the solicits with 37 variant covers planned.

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (of 4)

GERRY DUGGAN, DECLAN SHALVEY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W)

ADAM KUBERT, DECLAN SHALVEY, JOSHUA CASSARA (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY RON GARNEY

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

TOP MARVEL TALENT SINK THEIR CLAWS INTO ALL-NEW

WOLVERINE TALES AND THEY’RE BLOODIER THAN EVER!

LOGAN. PATCH. WEAPON X. WOLVERINE. The mysterious mutant has gone by many names and lived many different lives. Now, experience ALL-NEW untold tales of the best there is through the lens of an all-star cast of creators, in the unadulterated black and white format (with a healthy splash of blood red all over)!

Return to the Weapon X program with Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert, and a new revelation from Wolverine’s shattered memories. Join Matthew Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara on an explosive deep-cover spy mission from Wolverine’s association with NICK FURY. Head into the wilds with writer/artist Declan Shalvey as Logan finds himself in the crossfire of a deadly trap! This is the one you’ve been waiting for, bub.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X-MEN #14

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR & Leinil Francis Yu (A)

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #14

GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY CULLY HAMNER

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #15

GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #14

TINI HOWARD (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY JESUS SAIZ

Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #7

BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

variant cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

WOLVERINE PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #14

BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A)

Cover by Dustin weaver

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #6

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CABLE #6

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #15

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #15

TINI HOWARD (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ (1 OF 2)

A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains.

A Tower answers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD (w) • Pepe Larraz (a/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ (2 OF 2)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall.

A sword against the darkness.

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ETERNALS #1

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY ART ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY BOSSLOGIC

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, JR.

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN PELLETIER

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

LAUNCH VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

VARIANT COVER BY WALT SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY OTTO SCHMIDT

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK CHO

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND KIRBY CRACKLE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

NEVER DIE. NEVER WIN. ETERNALS.

What’s the point of an eternal battle?

For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, we’d be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares.

But today, Eternals face something new: change. Can they – or anyone on Earth – survive their discovery?

From the thought provoking minds of Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribić (Secret Wars, King Thor) comes a new vision of the classic Marvel mythology!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #2 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) • Cover by JAMES STOKOE

Variant Cover by JACEN BURROWS

DESCENT INTO CHAOS!

• The untold origin of MARNEUS CALGAR continues as a startling discovery is made on the moon of NOVA THULIUM!

• But will the young Marneus face his first triumph…or a soul-shattering loss?

• A shocking revelation in the history of the legendary Chapter Master of the Ultramarines that will forever change what you thought you knew!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1

JEFFREY VEREGGE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, DARCIE LITTLE BADGER & STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES (W)

JEFFREY VEREGGE, WESHOYOT ALVITRE, KYLE CHARLES & DAVID CUTLER (A)

Cover by JIM TERRY

DANI MOONSTAR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

Variant cover by DAVID MACK

Variant cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

MARVEL CELEBRATES INDIGENOUS HISTORY WITH A STAR-STUDDED SPECIAL!

Today's hottest Native American and Indigenous talent make their Marvel Comics debuts with a collection of super-charged stories as Marvel celebrates National Native American Heritage Month! Celebrated writer and artist Jeffrey Veregge explores the legacy of Marvel's incredible cast of Indigenous characters! Hugo, Nebula, and Locus-award winning Black/Ohkay Owingeh writer Rebecca Roanhorse and Tongva artist Weshoyot Alvitre tell an Echo tale like none you’ve heard before. Geoscientist and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger joins acclaimed Whitefish Lake First Nation artist Kyle Charles for a Dani Moonstar story that’s out of this world! And Bram Stoker-winning horror writer Stephen Graham Jones of the Blackfeet Nation teams up with Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler to revisit one of the darkest spots of X-Men history!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99

MARVEL'S VOICES #1 (NEW PRINTING)

Vita Ayala, Brian Stelfreeze, James Monroe Iglehart, Geoffrey Thorne, Method Man, Charlamagna Tha God, Roxane Gay & more! (W)

Khary Randolph, Brian Stelfreeze, Alitha A. Martinez, Sanford Greene, Bernard Chang, Luciano Vecchio, Natacha Bustos and more! (A)

COVER BY Khary Randolph

Marvel’s Voices reveals the world outside your window with a super-powered new printing! Featuring stories from some of the world’s biggest stars – from all walks of entertainment! This is the world outside your window – and a can’t-miss issue!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #3

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

IRON MAN NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

Tony Stark is getting tired of apologizing for being himself, especially when as Iron Man he’s more powerful than most any other human being on Earth. As he wears himself out trying to do everything he can to be a force of good in the world, he’s beginning to chafe at the idea that he really owes anybody anything. Is it too much to ask for a thank you? He’s trying to keep his head down and his ego in check, but when KORVAC reveals himself as the puppet master behind Stark’s latest investment, Tony will at least have somewhere to channel his anger and frustration… That is, if he survives the conflict at all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

SPIDER-MAN NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

• Kindred shows Spider-Man his true power, and Spidey sees how much trouble he’s in.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52.LR

NICK SPENCER & MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

LAST REMAINS TIE-IN!

• Doctor Strange is now bound to this Kindred problem and he recruits someone to help.

• Even with Strange and his recruit, the Order of the Web will be lucky if they survive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VARIANT COVER BY TIM TSANG

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

• If you think you’ve seen a brutal Spider-Man fight before, you are wrong.

• Do not miss this issue.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53.LR

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

Variant Cover by Khoi Pham

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VARIANT COVER BY JASON HICKEY

LAST REMAINS TIE-IN!

• Another classic Spider-Man villain gets pulled into the most soul-shaking Spider-Man story ever. You won’t believe what you read, and it will break your heart.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #6

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

ROAD TRIP…TO SPACE!

• After learning some startling secrets about her family, Jess goes on a mission to find the one person who might know more…the High Evolutionary!

• But to do that, she’s going to have to go into space. And to do that, she’s going to need her good friend…

• CAPTAIN MARVEL TEAM-UP TIME!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

U.S.AGENT #1 (OF 5)

Christopher Priest (W) • Stefano Landini (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY Toni Infante

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & STEFANO LANDINI BRING BACK THE SUPER-SOLDIER YOU LOVE TO HATE!

“American Zealot” Chapter 1 of 5: John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official USAgent status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting government covert interests. His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #20

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

• The penultimate chapter in the ULTIMATUM SAGA!

• Ultimatum’s master plan is in motion and it’s way bigger than you expect. Nearly everyone in Miles’ orbit and beyond is affected and needs to get in on the battle.

• And if this issue is the battle, next is the war!!!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #25

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

CAPTAIN AMERICA PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LAROCA

CAPTAIN AMERICA NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

To rescue the Daughters of Liberty trapped in Madripoor, Captain America and his closest allies marshal their forces – but waiting in the wings for them is the reborn Red Skull! Plus, the debut of the all-new Agent 13!

PLUS: A second celebratory story by Michael Cho!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RISE OF ULTRAMAN #3 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant cover by KIM JACINTO

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Overrun by Kaiju and pinned behind enemy lines, Kiki could really use the help of the newly merged Ultraman — but what went wrong with the merging process, and how will that impact our hero?

With that to deal with, Shin must also decide whom to trust — the benevolent-seeming but deeply secretive USP or the bitter whistleblower Dr. Yamamoto… And a wrong choice could cost him everything he holds dear!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN and YELENA BELOVA #1

DEVIN GRAYSON (W) • Michele Bandini (A) Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE – FEB200834

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON – FEB200835

MCU VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

BLACK WIDOW NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE

TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

Devin Grayson, one of the creators of Yelena Belova — the Red Room recruit who once nearly killed Natasha Romanoff — returns with a brand–new story drawn by rising star Michele Bandini! Yelena has spent years trying to figure out who she is. Once she thought the Black Widow mantle was her destiny, but fate had other plans. Now the past is catching up with her — and with Alexi Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian! Alexi has worn many titles, including husband to Natasha, but while the Widow played her avenging games, the Red Guardian waited in the shadows. Now a new day is dawning — and this time, no one will stand in his way.

40 PGS./ONE–SHOT/ Rated T …$4.99

TASKMASTER #1 (of 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW – FEB200847

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON –FEB200848

TASKMASTER HAS MURDERED MARIA HILL!

Or at least that’s what the whole world thinks. Now the greatest spies in the business are hunting him down and won’t stop until Taskmaster is dead or clears his own name! Follow JED MACKAY (BLACK CAT) and ALESSANDRO VITTI (SECRET WARRIORS) on a globe–spanning adventure that will send ripples through every corner of the Marvel Universe’s espionage community!

32 PGS ./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #3

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by ANNIE WU – APR200952

MCU VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK BROWN

WHITE…WIDOW?!

Nobody who knows Natasha Romanoff would have imagined THIS when hearing the words “White Widow,” but nothing about this new Nat is what anyone could have imagined. It’s no surprise that she’s looking sublime in white, but who’s the lucky groom? And is this a match for love…or death?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JUGGERNAUT #3 (OF 5)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • RON GARNEY (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

JUGGERNAUT ON TRIAL!

It’s no secret Juggernaut has been on the wrong side of the law in the past… but can even justice stop him? Or will he tear down the system?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #14

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

Conan leads a team of Savage Avengers against an Asgardian dragon in a quest for treasure. Get out your twenty-sided dice and roll to attack with Conan, Magik and new Savage recruits the Black Knight and Juggernaut!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARVEL #2 (of 6)

ALEX ROSS, DAN BRERETON, STEVE DARNALL, PAOLO RIVERA & ERIC POWELL (W)

ALEX ROSS, ERIC POWELL, PAOLO RIVERA & DAN BRERETON (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by DAN BRERETON – FEB200898

Another artist extravaganza overseen by the master; Alex Ross! In this issue, the X–Men old and new grapple with the swelling of their ranks in a story by Dan Brereton, the Thing, Spider–Man and Doctor Doom contend for the most coveted object on the planet in a tale by Eric Powell, and the Vision pushes himself to the limit in order to save a life in an adventure by Paolo Rivera! All wrapped in a framing sequence painted by Alex and scripted by Steve Darnall!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #2 (OF 4)

TABOO & BENJAMIN JACKENDOFF (W)

SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by Mike McKone

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO ZAFFINO –

MAR200958

NIGHT OF THE CREEPS!

• Jake’s attempt to get to the bottom of his company’s questionable practices leads to an all-out monster brawl!

• As Werewolf by Night gets in over his head, Red Wolf and the law are getting closer!

• With Jake’s entire life in chaos, the only way out may be to fully embrace the secret history of the Werewolf by Night!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLSTROM: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by GARY FRIEDRICH, JOHN WARNER, RICHARD HOWELL & RAFAEL NIEVES

Penciled by TOM SUTTON, JIM MOONEY, RICHARD HOWELL & MICHAEL BAIR

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN Cover by INHYUK LEE - MAR201016

Daimon Hellstrom, the Son of Satan himself, burns his way into your brain as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel’s most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, the Son of Satan makes his daring debut as a tormented exorcist in GHOST RIDER (1973) #1! Next, Daimon enters his father’s domain and faces an unholy family reunion in SON OF SATAN #1! A marriage made in heaven takes center stage as Daimon and his then-wife, Patsy Walker, star in MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #59! And there’ll be hell to pay when Daimon, now an occult investigator, comes face-to-face with his own demonic doppelganger in HELLSTORM: PRINCE OF LIES #1!

88 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

SHANG-CHI #3 (OF 5)

GENE YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN & PHILIP TAN (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

SHANG-CHI PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

DEADLY FAMILY REUNION!

• Shang-Chi gets to know the family he never knew he had…

• But which of his siblings can he trust, and which are trying to kill him?

• Plus, witness the horrifying origin of Shang-Chi’s father!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #57 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Behold…the Vision!

The Avengers meet one of their deadliest enemies — and greatest allies — in an unforgettable story from the legendary creative team of Roy Thomas and John Buscema! It begins as the Wasp is terrorized in her apartment by “some sort of unearthly Vision” — and soon the synthezoid who can alter his density from ghostlike to diamond hard is making light work of Giant-Man, Hawkeye and Black Panther! He’s been sent by Ultron to destroy the Avengers, but can an artificial man find the strength to turn against his maker? One of the most stalwart assemblers Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have ever known makes his debut right here, and the team will never be the same. It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #57.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

X-MEN #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY INTRODUCING THE SCARLET WITCH!

Magneto returns to battle the X-Men, and he’s brought the new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants! Courtesy of the boundless imaginations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch enter the Marvel Universe alongside enduring mutant menaces Toad and Mastermind! As Magneto and Professor X clash on the astral plane, the Brotherhood overruns and conquers the small nation of Santo Marco in the name of mutant supremacy, and the stage is set for a dramatic showdown with the X-Men! A rivalry for the ages begins here, and Wanda and Pietro Maximoff start their incredible journey from villainy to their ultimate destiny in the mighty Avengers! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #4.

32 PGS./All Ages…$3.99

AVENGERS #38

JASON AARON (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C)

BLACK PANTHER PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

BLACK PANTHER NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

EXIT THE AGE OF KHONSHU. ENTER THE PHOENIX.

The Avengers have saved Earth from the god of the Moon, but the return of a certain planet-burning cosmic firebird isn’t going to give them much time to catch their breath. Plus: The devil may be dead, but the threat of Mephisto lingers on, with a legacy interwoven in heretofore untold chapters of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

BARBARA RANDALL KESEL with KURT BUSIEK (W)

STAZ JOHNSON (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Staz Johnson – MAR200968

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ – MAR200969

The Marvel Snapshot tour through Marvel history takes a romantic — and destructive — turn during the Michelinie/Byrne/Pérez Avengers era! Take one rookie cop, add one new-to-the-city emergency medical technician, and make their meet-cute a devastating battle between the Avengers and a giant, rampaging robot! What comes next? Only Barbara Randall Kesel (Hawk & Dove, Ultragirl) and Staz Johnson (New X-Men, Robin) can tell you. Featuring Iron Man, the Beast, Wonder Man, Count Nefaria and more.

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

CHAMPIONS #2

EVE L. EWING (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK - MAR200926

• When clashing protests over the teen vigilante ban break out across Chicago, the Champions risk their freedom to protect the young protestors from overzealous C.R.A.D.L.E. agents — but Chicago’s own hometown hero, Ironheart, is nowhere to be seen.

• Where is Riri Williams? Why has she abandoned the Champions? And could it have anything to do with the mole in their ranks…?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AERO #12

ZHOU LIEFEN & AMY CHU (W)

KENG (A/C)

FIGHT OR FLIGHT!

• The fate of SHANGHAI hangs in the balance as AERO and IRON MAN attempt to unlock the secret of the jade towers.

• How will they defeat the enemy that threatens Aero’s beloved city?

• And where does the mysterious MADAME HUANG fit into this whole puzzle?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SWORD MASTER #12

SHUIZHU & AMY CHU (W)

GUNJI (A/C)

SECRETS OF CHIYOU’S TOMB REVEALED!

• With the help of SHUANGSHUANG and her grandmother, the chief of the NÜ WA CLAN, the SWORD MASTER confronts the past.

• But he’ll also discover a big clue as to his missing father’s fate.

• Is LIN LIE ready for the truth?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO #4 (of 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Ottley

GIVE ME YOUR BEST APOCALYPSE!

The Hulk’s enemy -- Hercules?! -- gets the upper hand, but not for long. Rick Jones attempts to intervene…but it’s no longer clear whose side he should be on. Don’t miss a pivotal moment as the Maestro’s plans fall into place! Can the being we know as the Hulk survive? Does he want to?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

POWER PACK #1 (of 5)

RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant cover by NICO LEON – FEB200814

Variant cover by EDUARD PETROVICH – FEB200815

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JUNE BRIGMAN – FEB200816

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY BILLY MARTIN – FEB200817

Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been super-heroing since they were learning to tie their own shoes. It’s been ages since they fought side by side as a family, but a special occasion — and an old grudge — is about to put the gang back together. There’s just one teeny tiny hiccup: a brand–new law restricting underage super heroes! But surely, if the fate of all New York City is at stake, the powers that be will make an exception? Keep your fingers crossed as the Power siblings fight for their right to save the world!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #40

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

SHE-HULK PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

HULK NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

• So here’s the skinny: Hulk’s lower than he ever was. He’s stuck in an iron hotel built just for him, and there’s a new Sasquatch guarding the door.

• If he gets through him - and the rest of Gamma Flight - all he wins is an airlock to open space. It’s a rigged game, with no way to win...

• ...only JOE FIXIT never learned how to lose.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #9

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY GREG HILDEBRANDT

VALKYRIE PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

THOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

THE RETURN OF DONALD BLAKE!

The “Prey” arc starts here! Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god. With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear! But it’s been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward. Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Donny Cates and Nic Klein journey into a mystery left unsolved since 1962!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Knull, the KING IN BLACK, has set his sights on Earth – but as avid Marvelites already know, his hand has been at work at the edge of the Marvel Universe for years! IN THIS SERIES, witness one of Knull’s earliest attempts at birthing life from the darkness of non-creation! From superstar creators PETER DAVID and GREG LAND comes a titanic tie-in tale to this year’s winter epic KING IN BLACK!

40 PGS. /Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #30

DONNY CATES (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

THIS IS IT!

The face-melting finale to VENOM BEYOND, by Donny Cates and special guest illustrator LUKE ROSS! Trapped at the mercy of the dangerous new foe called CODEX, Eddie Brock will have to make an impossible choice!

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

Get ready for KING IN BLACK with these True Believers!

Get ready for KING IN BLACK with these True Believers!

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — GAMMA FLIGHT’S DOC SAMSON #1

Reprinting Incredible Hulk (1968)# 141

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — BLACK KNIGHT #1

Reprinting Avengers (1963) #48

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — BLACK PANTHER #1

Reprinting Fantastic Four (1961) #52

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — VALKYRIE #

Reprinting Avengers (1963)# 83

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — BETA RAY BILL #1

Reprinting Thor (1966) #337

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — THUNDERBOLTS #1

Reprinting Incredible Hulk (1968) #449

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — MONSTERWORLD! #1

Reprinting Venom Super Special (1995)

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM #1

Reprinting Iron Man (1968) #149

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — BLACK CAT #1

Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #194

TRUE BELIEVERS: KING IN BLACK — FRANKLIN RICHARDS #1

Reprinting Fantastic Four (1961) #245

STRANGE ACADEMY #5

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

REMOTE LEARNING VARIANT COVER BY Humberto Ramos

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER by ARTHUR ADAMS

• The founding of the Strange Academy came with some gigantic risks. So far the students and teachers haven’t felt the sting of those risks. That changes this issue.

• Something horrible is bubbling up in the bayous outside New Orleans and the students of Strange Academy are going to have to wade in and uncover an evil that they are not ready to handle.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #23

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by JORGE MOLINA

VARIANT COVER BY Russell Dauterman

MEET THE VILLAIN OF THE CENTURY!

The future is here — and haunting Captain Marvel! New York City is in chaos, and all her strongest allies are gone. But the enemy has only grown stronger with time. The child of [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] makes Carol Danvers’ life a living hell…and you’re gonna love every second of it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #4 (of 4)

MARK WAID (W) • NEAL ADAMS (A/C)

Variant cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Reed Richards has made the ultimate sacrifice to save the cosmos from both Antithesis and Galactus, dooming himself to a life among the stars! Meet Mr. Galactic!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #26

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

NAMOR PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

A powerful portal to everywhere, THE FOREVER GATE has been ripped open — and beings from countless realities are pouring through, threatening to overwhelm Manhattan…and then the rest of the world! The Fantastic Four have to close it — except one being stands in their way… MISTER FANTASTIC?!

All this and the return of Fantastic Four friends and foes! And one old flame…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #16

SALADIN AHMED (W) • Minkyu Jung (A)

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

• AMULET RETURNS – just in time for C.R.A.D.L.E. and Dum Dum Dugan to crack down on the teen heroes of Jersey City!

• An arcane horror threatens everything Amulet and Ms. Marvel hold dear – but can they do anything to stop it when they could be arrested at any moment?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8

AL EWING (W) • Marcio Takara (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

• At the diplomatic conference to decide the future of space, there’s been a murder most foul – and one of the delegates is responsible!

• It’s up to Ranger Rocket to save Marvel Boy from execution, solve the mystery and find the real killer - while a ticking bomb counts down to zero!

• Can things get worse? It’s GUARDIANS. Things always get worse.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #8

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

SCANDAL! BETRAYAL! GOO!

• Elsa lied, and Deadpool died!

• Well, not yet. But he might! Which, given that this is Deadpool, means it must be a pretty spectacular lie.

• What is the ACTUAL truth of the Bloodstone curse? And what does it have to do with a dimension full of hideous goo? Don’t wear your nice clothes when reading this one – IT’S GONNA GET MESSY.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #5 (of 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant by KHOI PHAM – APR201015

A diner, somewhere in Nevada. Inside, a battle rages, as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes do their very best to take down the Natural, the most gifted killer to emerge in years. Outside, another battle rages — this time between the two people vying to become the next Hydra Supreme. It’s the bullet-riddled, window-smashing, table-breaking conclusion to the action-paced series, and it’s going out in style...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #24

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Mike Hawthorne (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE VERDICT ON DAREDEVIL!

BACK IN RED, but for how long? As Hell’s Kitchen still reels from the chaos unleashed upon its streets by the Stromwyns, its citizens are looking for someone to hold accountable.

MEANWHILE, hizzoner Mayor Wilson Fisk, now a hero in the eyes of his citizens, sets his sights on a new venture – with a dangerous ally at his side.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR DOOM #9

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

PHoeNIX VARIANT COVER BY Declan Shalvey

After growing the Latverian empire through bloodshed, Doom turns his attention to the potential apocalypse that is the black hole in Earth’s orbit, as he’s the only brilliant scientific mind left that has any chance of preventing catastrophe. But in the wake of all he’s been through, Victor grapples with a profound change of heart...one he dare not show his enemies, else they see his weakness as opportunity!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #16

JIM ZUB (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant cover by Cary Nord – MAR201063

THE REVENGE OF CONAN!

• The true nature of the Great Crucible is revealed!

• CONAN has angered the leadership of Uttara Kuru, but he will not be crushed by their punishment so easily!

• The dramatic conclusion to “Into the Crucible” and the start of Conan’s next quest!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by MICHAEL GOLDEN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

TO ESCAPE THE EMPIRE’S TRAP, THE REBELS SPRING ONE OF THEIR OWN!

• What’s behind COMMANDER ZAHRA’s quest for revenge against LEIA ORGANA? The powerful, dark answer revealed this issue!

• And the REBEL’S Fourth and Seventh Divisions will pay the price for Zahra’s revenge.

• See LUKE SKYWALKER, WEDGE ANTILLES and SHARA BEY battle against an onslaught of TIE fighters in the greatest dog fight of the series.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by DANIEL ACUNA

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPOUSE

PAIN LEADS TO ANGER AND ANGER LEADS

TO AN ELEMENT FROM EPISODE IV!

• As DARTH VADER battered and broken by the EMPEROR as punishment for his rebellion, drags himself across the blasted surface of MUSTAFAR with vengeance on his mind!

• But can he survive the onslaught of a certain mysterious SITH ASSASSIN?

• And how will his world change when he learns his enemy’s GREATEST SECRET?!!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #7

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

NO ONE CAN ESCAPE THE FINDSMEN!

• A badly wounded VALANCE reunites with a long lost love on a secret Rebel base... but trouble is right on his heels.

• ZUCKUSS AND 4-LOM, the deadliest bounty hunting duo in the galaxy are closing in, ready to take out their quarry dead or alive! And they brought an army of Clone War-era Battle Droids with them!

• Valance is trapped and if he wants to escape alive he’ll have to make the toughest decision of his entire life.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #6

ALYSSA WONG (W) • RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

APHRA HAS A NEW WORST ENEMY – THE VILLAINOUS DOMINA TAGGE RETURNS!

• Someone sinister has put a price on DOCTOR APHRA’s head... and it’s none other than DOMINA TAGGE!

• Now Aphra’s running for her life, trying to shake every bounty hunter on her tail.

• But one of those is SANA STARROS... and for Sana, it’s personal!

• Aphra can’t out-think Domina or outrun Sana…what choice does she have left?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC ALEX ROSS COVER

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, BRUCE JONES & ROY THOMAS with LEN WEIN, LARRY HAMA, STEVEN GRANT, ALAN ZELENETZ & JO DUFFY

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & GIL KANE with MARC SILVESTRI, ALFREDO ALCALA, VAL MAYERIK, RICHARD HOWELL, RON WILSON, FRANC REYES & ROMAS KUKALISL

Covers by ALEX ROSS & GIL KANE

Conan the Barbarian enters a new creative phase as J.M. DeMatteis (“Kraven’s Last Stand”) debuts as series writer. He will take Conan to the magical city in the clouds, Mreead-Zza; return fan-favorites Jenna and Murilo to the supporting cast; and team with John Buscema on a set of stories pitting Conan against Eilaynia, Princess of Mist. Then, Marvel legend Gil Kane takes the artistic reins for an extended run featuring “The Creation Quest” saga, while writer Bruce Jones (Incredible Hulk) mixes a blend of humor and horror. Plus: A story illustrated by titans John Buscema and Neal Adams, a pair of Annuals by Roy Thomas and Thomas and Buscema’s Conan of the Isles graphic novel, reprinted for the first time! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #116-149, ANNUAL (1973) #6-9; CONAN OF THE ISLES (1988); WHAT IF? (1977) #39.

1048 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92656-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC KANE COVER (DM ONLY)

1048 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92657-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JACK KIRBY OMNIBUS HC KIRBY "MADBOMB" COVER - (NEW PRINTING)

Written by JACK KIRBY Penciled by JACK KIRBY Covers by JACK KIRBY ON SALE MARCH 2021

The legendary Jack “King” Kirby, co-creator of Captain America, returned to the title in the mid-1970s for an earth-shattering encore unparalleled in sheer scope and creativity — just in time for the American Bicentennial! The Secret Empire has infiltrated American society and plans to drive the country into war with their insanity-inducing Madbomb — unless Captain America and the Falcon can find them in time! Then Cap takes a trippy tour of 200 years of American history, courtesy of the mysterious Mister Buda! And even the eternal evil of the Red Skull pales before Cap’s most bizarre foe yet: Arnim Zola, the Bio-Fanatic! Plus: The menaces of the Swine, Magneto and his evil mutants, and more — all straight from the endlessly imaginative mind of Jack Kirby! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1976) #193-214 and ANNUAL #3-4 and MARVEL TREASURY SPECIAL: CAPTAIN AMERICA’S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES.

568 PGS./Rated T…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92821-6

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JACK KIRBY OMNIBUS HC KIRBY 200TH ISSUE COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

568 PGS./Rated T…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92822-3

GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WEEKS COVER - (NEW PRINTING)

Written by JOE SIMON, JACK KIRBY, STAN LEE, AL AVISON & MORE

Penciled by JOE SIMON, JACK KIRBY, STAN LEE, AL AVISON & MORE

Covers by LEE WEEKS & ALEX SCHOMBURG

ON SALE MARCH 2021

Steve Rogers might have been the prototypical 98-pound weakling, but that wasn’t going to stop him from serving his country. Transformed by the Super-Soldier Serum into America’s #1 fighting man, Steve became a symbol of patriotism, hope and perseverance on the eve of the nation’s entrance into World War II. Never before and never since has comics seen a hero as timely as — Captain America! Now you can experience the original Golden Age adventures of the Sentinel of Liberty from his 1941 inaugural appearance! You’ll meet Bucky Barnes and the Red Skull for the first time, behold Simon and Kirby’s trend-setting brand of storytelling, and even read Stan Lee’s very first comics tale! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #1-12.

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92669-4

GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SCHOMBURG COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92670-0

AVENGERS: THE GATHERING OMNIBUS HC EPTING SERSI & THE AVENGERS COVER

Written by BOB HARRAS, LEN KAMINSKI, GLENN HERDLING, ROY THOMAS, FABIAN NICIEZA, SCOTT LOBDELL, BEN RAAB & MORE

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, KIRK JARVINEN, KEVIN WEST, MC WYMAN, GORDON PURCELL, MIKE GUSTOVICH, JIM HALL, GEOF ISHERWOOD, ANDY KUBERT, DAVE ROSS, JOHN ROMITA JR., JIM CHEUNG & MORE

COVERS BY STEVE EPTING & TOM PALMER

One of the most shocking stories in Avengers history! When the Swordsman returns from the dead with the mysterious Magdalene by his side, a sprawling saga begins — and at its heart stands the shadowy Proctor! What is his great secret? Who are his mysterious Gatherers? And what do they want with the Vision, the Black Knight and the Eternal known as Sersi? Meanwhile, the Avengers deal with Kree terrorists, the Legion of the Unliving and a traitor in their midst — as the Black Knight finds himself torn between Sersi and his teammate Crystal! And can the X-Men help the Avengers stop a mutant/human civil war before Proctor begins his final gathering? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #343-344 and #348-375, AVENGERS ANNUAL #22, AVENGERS STRIKEFILE, X-MEN (1991) #26, AVENGERS WEST COAST #101, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #307, BLACK KNIGHT: EXODUS and AVENGERS ANNIVERSARY MAGAZINE.

1152 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92649-6

AVENGERS: THE GATHERING OMNIBUS HC EPTING/PALMER POSTER COVER (DM ONLY)

1152 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92650-2

X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEE WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN COVER - (GATEFOLD, NEW PRINTING)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, JIM LEE, WHILCE PORTACIO, LOUISE SIMONSON, FABIAN NICIEZA, PETER DAVID, JOHN BYRNE, SCOTT LOBDELL & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by JIM LEE, WHILCE PORTACIO, KIRK JARVINEN, PAUL SMITH, ANDY KUBERT, RON WAGNER & MORE

Covers by JIM LEE

X-Men superstars Chris Claremont and Jim Lee bring their legendary run to an Earth-shattering crescendo! The X-Men are shanghaied into outer space to outwit a Skrull infiltration and return Princess Lilandra to the throne — while back home, X-Factor must contend with the return of Apocalypse and the loss of Cyclops’ son, Nathan Christopher! Then both teams unite to face the menace of the Shadow King, leading into an all-new era as the X-Men evolve once again — becoming more than merely Uncanny! And they’ll need to be in full fighting form when Magneto gains a cult following, Omega Red returns to menace Wolverine, the time-traveling Bishop joins the team and the alien Brood assimilate Ghost Rider! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #63-70, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #273-280, X-MEN (1991) #1-9, GHOST RIDER (1990) #26-27 and material from X-MEN (1991) #10-11.

832 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92714-1

X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEE 275TH ISSUE COVER (GATEFOLD, NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

832 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92715-8

TONY STARK: IRON MAN BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC GRANOV COVER

Written by DAN SLOTT, JEREMY WHITLEY, JIM ZUB, GAIL SIMONE & CHRISTOS GAGE with KURT BUSIEK & ROGER STERN

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, PAOLO VILLANELLI, FRANCESCO MANNA, PACO MEDINA, PETE WOODS & MORE

Covers by ADI GRANOV & ALEX ROSS

Dan Slott gives Tony Stark an upgrade — and unleashes the long-awaited Iron Man of 2020! Iron Man is an idea. Always changing. Always evolving. Now the ultimate self-made hero is reaching new heights of inventiveness! But Tony has been holding back an enormous secret since his return, and it will change everything! Stark’s new virtual world, the eScape, seems like a paradise — but who controls it? And who controls Iron Man? Artificial intelligence takes the focus as Jocasta and Machine Man join the cast, and Tony questions his very identity — but when an AI uprising begins, Iron Man is not the invincible hero the world needs. Arno Stark’s time has come: 2020 is here.. And a robot revolution is about to transform the world! Collecting TONY STARK: IRON MAN #1-19, IRON MAN (1998) #25 and IRON MAN 2020 #1-6.

616 PGS./Rated T+…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92845-2

TONY STARK: IRON MAN BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC ROSS COVER (DM ONLY)

616 PGS./Rated T+…$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92846-9

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 2 HC

Written by DANNY FINGEROTH with STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by FRANK SPRINGER with MARK D. BRIGHT & MIKE VOSBURG

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Dazzler stormed to the top of the charts with her debut! Now she’s back with more sights and sounds from the early ’80s! The Women of Marvel join together as She-Hulk and Spider-Woman stand by the Dazzler’s side to fight the good fight — but soon the X-Men’s Angel flies into Dazzler’s life, sweeping her off her feet and into the air. Can romance bloom between two of Marvel’s most exciting mutants? But love will have to take a backseat when the Sisterhood of Evil Mutants show up to put Dazzler in her place: Mystique, Destiny and — in some of her earliest key appearances — Rogue! All this, plus appearances by the Fantastic Four, Power Man and Iron Fist, and a WHAT IF? rarity! Collecting DAZZLER #14-25 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #33.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92867-4

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 2 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 302 (DM ONLY)

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92868-1

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 13 HC

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE & BOB LAYTON with BILL MANTLO & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. with HERB TRIMPE, KEITH POLLARD, KEITH GIFFEN, JOHN BYRNE

& CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Many have lent their talents to IRON MAN, but few — if any — have had a greater impact than the creative trio of David Michelinie, Bob Layton and John Romita Jr. has! They remade IRON MAN with new co-stars — including Jim Rhodes, the future War Machine — and new armors, but more important than anything else, a new and character-defining take on the man inside the armor. Their Tony Stark is a hero not because of the extent of his technological wizardry, but because of his perseverance in the face of his own personal failings. This beautifully restored Marvel Masterworks edition presents the beginning of the reinvention of a Marvel icon, culminating in the classic “Demon in a Bottle”! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #113-128 and MARVEL PREMIERE #44.

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92232-0

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 13 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 301 (DM ONLY)

360 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92233-7

PUNISHER: WELCOME BACK, FRANK MARVEL SELECT HC

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Penciled by STEVE DILLON

Cover by TIM BRADSTREET

ON SALE MARCH 2021

Frank Castle, the one-man army known as the Punisher, is forever redefined in the latest volume of our series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel’s most acclaimed creators! Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon made the Punisher a force to be reckoned with once again, delivering a wild ride of innovative chaos! But not everyone is happy about Frank’s return. Two unlucky cops have him, while the ruthless mobster Ma Gnucci and her gang will stop at nothing to see him dead! The Punisher must also contend with a colorful crew of nosy neighbors and the arrival of three copycats — the Holy, Elite and Mr. Payback — who want him to join their crime-cleansing force. Welcome back, Frank! Collecting PUNISHER (2000) #1-12.

288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92857-5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WITTER LIGHTSABER COVER

Written by KIERON GILLEN, SIMON SPURRIER & JASON AARON

Penciled by KEV WALKER, SALVADOR LARROCA, ANDREA BROCCARDO, EMILIO LAISO, WILTON SANTOS, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, ELSA CHARRETIER, MIKE DEODATO JR., LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MARCO CHECCHETTO & MORE

Covers by Ashley Witter

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

Meet the galaxy’s most daring rogue archaeologist as she dances between the dark side and the light! Doctor Chelli Aphra’s unique skills made her of interest to none other than Darth Vader — but things went sour, and now she’s trying to keep a low profile. Which is easier said than done, since she’s traveling with two sociopathic murder-droids and a Wookiee bounty hunter! But as Aphra’s archaeological escapades get more dangerous, she soon finds herself in over her head. Will a growing romance with a strict Imperial officer redeem her or destroy them both? Adventure, excitement and terror await! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2016) #1-40 and ANNUAL #1-3; DARTH VADER (2015) #3-4, #8 and #21; STAR WARS (2015) #13, #19 and #31-32; STAR WARS: THE SCREAMING CITADEL; and material from DARTH VADER (2015) #25 and STAR WARS: EMPIRE ASCENDANT.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92843-8

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WITTER IMPERIAL RECRUIT COVER (DM ONLY)

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92844-5

MARVEL PORTFOLIO: PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Japanese sensation Peach Momoko has wowed comic book collectors with beautifully rendered variant covers that leap off the shelves! Momoko’s work includes incredible portraits of many of Marvel’s most powerful heroes, including Captain Marvel, Spider-Gwen, the Black Cat, Spider-Woman, Doctor Strange and Venom! Now Marvel proudly presents twelve gorgeous, full-color reproductions of some of Momoko’s most eye-catching works from the House of Ideas — all in a stunning hardcover case!

12 PGS./Rated T+…$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92832-2

OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: DELUXE EDITION OMNIBUS HC BYRNE SHE-HULK COVER

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, PETER SANDERSON & STEVE SAFFEL

Penciled by VARIOUS

Covers by JOHN BYRNE

Following the success of the original OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE came the DELUXE EDITION — expanded, augmented and fully updated! Now, the ultimate guide to the mid-1980s Marvel Universe is collected in a single gigantic hardcover for the first time! The OHOTMU DELUXE EDITION featured fact-packed character profiles illustrated by some of the era’s biggest names, including John Byrne, Frank Miller, Arthur Adams, Walter Simonson and Bill Sienkiewicz! Immerse yourself in hundreds of in-depth profiles of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains — from Abomination to Zzzax and everyone in between! Plus: An array of alien races, equipment schematics and maps, and a rundown of the dearly departed in the Book of the Dead! Collecting OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: DELUXE EDITION #1-20.

1392 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92364-8

OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: DELUXE EDITION OMNIBUS HC byRNE SPIDER-MAN COVER (DM ONLY)

1392 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92797-4

X-MEN: INFERNO OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI GOBLIN QUEEN COVER

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JON BOGDANOVE, WALTER SIMONSON, STEVE ENGLEHART, DAVID MICHELINIE, GERRY CONWAY, ANN NOCENTI, TERRY AUSTIN & MORE

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON, TERRY SHOEMAKER, ROB LIEFELD, JON BOGDANOVE, MARC SILVESTRI, BRET BLEVINS, SAL VELLUTO, JOHN BUSCEMA, KEITH POLLARD, TODD MCFARLANE, SAL BUSCEMA, ALEX SAVIUK, JOHN ROMITA JR., ALAN DAVIS, MIKE VOSBURG & MORE

Covers by MARC SILVESTRI, BRET BLEVINS & WALTER SIMONSON

The entire incendiary epic in one red-hot hardcover! When mad geneticist Mister Sinister and the demonic N’astirh set their respective master plans in motion, an Inferno engulfs the Marvel Universe! The flames are fanned as Sinister’s Marauders attack the X-Men, while a demonic horde preys upon the helpless, horrified populace of New York — and Illyana Rasputin battles for her soul! But it is Cyclops’ estranged wife Madelyne Pryor, now the Goblin Queen, who might turn the Earth into a hellish wasteland! The X-Men, X-Factor and New Mutants face their most harrowing ordeal — and the fires are fought by Spider-Man, Daredevil, the Avengers and more! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #33-40, X-TERMINATORS #1-4, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #239-243, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #71-73, POWER PACK (1984) #40 and #42-44, AVENGERS (1963) #298-300, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #322-324, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #311-313, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #146-148, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #47-48, DAREDEVIL (1964) #262-263 and #265, EXCALIBUR (1988) #6-7, MUTANT MISADVENTURES OF CLOAK AND DAGGER #4, and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL #4.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92854-4

X-MEN: INFERNO OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI/BLEVINS/SIMONSON HEADSHOTS COVER (DM ONLY)

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92855-1

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 1 HC

Written by DAN SLOTT & GAIL SIMONE

with STAN LEE & MORE

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, NICO LEON, STEFANO CASELLI, AARON KUDER, MICHAEL ALLRED, ADAM HUGHES, PACO MEDINA & LAURA BRAGA

with JACK KIRBY & MORE

Cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

The Fantastic Four is the World’s Greatest Comics Magazine — and superstar writer Dan Slott is about to show you why! After being separated across dimensions, the Thing, the Human Torch, the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic reunite at long last! But as Reed and Sue return home with their children, they find that big things have changed! Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters have major plans of their own — like a wedding, years in the making! And a new fabulous foursome, the Fantastix, are muscling in on the scene! But now that the FF are back, can Doctor Doom be far behind? And what about Galactus? Brace yourself for the World-Eater vs. the Lord of Latveria, with the fate of the planet hanging in the balance! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #1-11, FANTASTIC FOUR WEDDING SPECIAL (2018) #1 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #8.

384 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92827-8

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1 HC

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, PACO MEDINA, SARA PICHELLI, DAVID MARQUEZ, CORY SMITH & MORE

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Jason Aaron, red-hot writer of THOR, takes over the Avengers — and assembles a power-packed lineup for the ages! The Avengers’ “Big Three” of Thor, Captain America and Iron Man are joined by Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Hulk and the newest Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes! But even with Doctor Strange lending a hand, can this new team save the world from the 2,000-foot-tall space gods known as the Celestials? And what role does Loki play in re-forming the Avengers? A furious Namor strikes, Russia’s new Winter Guard makes its presence felt and the Avengers enter the future with a new HQ you won’t believe — but in the far past, prepare to meet the Avengers of One Million BCE! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #1-12 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2018 (AVENGERS/CAPTAIN AMERICA).

328 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92817-9

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 1 HC

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO, CHIP ZDARSKY, LALIT KUMAR SHARMA & JORGE FORNÉS

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

You will know fear! After a dangerous brush with death, Matt Murdock must piece together his shattered life. Years of trauma have taken their toll, and becoming the guardian of Hell’s Kitchen again won’t be easy. Mistakes will be made, and one might prove to be the end of Daredevil! With a criminal dead, Matt must go on the run in a desperate bid to clear his name. But even he can’t outrun judgment forever. And with Daredevil absent from Hell’s Kitchen, the real devils come out to play. Matt Murdock will emerge from his ordeals a changed man—but will it be for better or worse? And when he faces up to his choices, can he truly live a life without the suit? Chip Zdarsky unveils the next chapter in the ever-surprising saga of Daredevil! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92824-7

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, ALAN DAVIS, RAMÓN PÉREZ & ROD REIS

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman teams with legendary artists to spin Giant-Size mutant tales! When danger looms, it will take two of Earth’s most powerful telepaths working together to make things right: Jean Grey and Emma Frost! Nightcrawler must venture into the unknown when the X-Men lose contact with a key mutant habitat! Despite the shelter of Krakoa, mutants still need to deal with the human world — but Magneto, the Master of Magnetism, has a plan for that! Fantomex steps into the spotlight — breaking into his own birthplace, the World! And can Storm triumph over an insidious plot that has put a countdown on her very life? Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST, NIGHTCRAWLER, MAGNETO, FANTOMEX and STORM.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92583-3

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 1: BAD BLOOD TPB

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ & PAULO SIQUEIRA

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Spider-Woman is back, and she’s pulling no punches! Jessica Drew hasn’t been feeling like herself lately. When the angry, irritable and unwell Spider-Woman takes a simple security gig to help her get back on her feet, she finds herself besieged by unknown forces out to destroy everything around her. But what does Jessica’s illness have to do with the daughter of her old nemesis, Otto Vermis? And how does a shipment of black-market spiders fit in? Jessica Drew is fighting for her life while someone is pulling the strings of her web. She soon finds herself forced back to where it all began — Wundagore Mountain, the nightmarish place that gave her powers — but who is making her relive her traumas? The answers are about to get personal! This is the Spider-Woman book you’ve been waiting for! Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92186-6

RAVENCROFT TPB

Written by FRANK TIERI

Penciled by ANGEL UNZUETA & JOSÉ LUÍS

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Ravencroft reopened! After the hellish horrors of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, the Ravencroft Institute has received a much-needed face-lift and is open for business. But will Ravencroft transform the mentally unstable villains of the Marvel Universe back into upstanding citizens — or will they fall prey to the hospital’s oddly…sinister nature? The Institute is fully staffed, but who thought it was a good idea to put this new batch of lunatics in charge of the asylum? John Jameson, the former Man-Wolf, works tirelessly at Ravencroft — attempting to atone for his recent sins and keep all the beasts at bay. But he’s feeling the pressure from both sides as Mayor Wilson Fisk continues to extort him while Misty Knight implores him to do the right thing! And you know what they say about stress: It brings out the animal in people! Collecting RAVENCROFT #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92260-3

DR. STRANGE, SURGEON SUPREME VOL. 1: UNDER THE KNIFE TPB

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by KEV WALKER

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The impossible has happened! Stephen Strange’s hands have been healed, restoring the surgical skills he lost long ago! But now Doctor Strange finds himself torn between his obligations as the Sorcerer Supreme — and as a life-saving neurosurgeon! And when Strange is forced to choose which set of vows he must uphold, who will suffer for it? After all, magic always has a cost —and the threats are mounting! Like the Wrecker of Reality! A patient’s heavy metal tattoos come to life! And more! Plus: Doctor Druid returns — but has he truly renounced all magic as he claims? Or is something more sinister brewing in the halls of the McCarthy Medical Institute? Join Stephen Strange, M.D., for a new era of modern medicine, mystic arts…and horror! Collecting DR. STRANGE (2019) #1-6.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92105-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 4: ACCUSED TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by FRANCESCO MANNA & CORY SMITH

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

The end of an era! It’s poker night at Casa Danvers with Wolverine, Monica Rambeau, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, Jessica Jones and Ms. Marvel all in the game! But the fun ends as a cosmic conflict breaks out. And when EMPYRE unites the Kree and the Skrulls, Captain Marvel takes on a bold new role — as the Supreme Accuser, wielding the Universal Weapon! Carol has become Emperor Hulkling’s swift and necessary hammer of justice — but when she’s tasked to accuse a renegade soldier responsible for heinous crimes, she finds herself torn between two worlds! Carol recruits some of her staunchest allies to help bring down the hammer of justice! But with the end of a war, Captain Marvel must make a choice that will define her life — and the lives of those closest to her! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #17-21.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92562-8

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 6: EMPYRE TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by PACO MEDINA

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

EMPYRE rocks the Fantastic Four’s world! First, the Mole Man and his biggest monsters return to the surface, bent on destroying one man: Wyatt Wingfoot! Can the Human Torch and Sky possibly save him on their own? Elsewhere, a never-before-seen Elder of the Universe steps into the light to change things for Marvel’s First Family — forever! As the FF find themselves neck-deep in the events of EMPYRE, Franklin and Valeria face a looming crisis back on Earth that calls for the aid of a couple of former members of the New Fantastic Four: Spider-Man and Wolverine! With the entire cosmos at stake, can Ghost Rider and the Hulk be far behind? And can the Richards siblings rise to the challenge before them? All this, plus — wait, when was Iceman a member of the FF?! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #21-24, EMPYRE #0 FANTASTIC FOUR and EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92047-0

GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 2: PARTY PEOPLE TPB

Written by SEANAN MCGUIRE

Penciled by IG GUARA & ROSI KÄMPE

Cover by GREG LAND ON SALE DECEMBER 2020

Gwen Stacy lives two lives! Hopping back and forth between her home of Earth-65 and the mainstream Marvel Universe, she’s the happening hero known as Ghost-Spider! But two worlds means twice the problems, and Gwen’s about to answer the question nobody even thought to ask: Whatever happened to the Susan and Johnny Storm of Earth-65?! Then, rock ’n’ roll dreams come true as Gwen takes her band, the Mary Janes, on a rip-roaring multiversal concert tour! But not all those watchful eyes belong to starstruck fans. There’s something symbiotic and sinister stirring in the Marvel Universe. Ms. Stacy was already jailed once on Earth-65 for her super hero activities — and now she’s about to be outlawed in the Marvel U! But what exactly is the alternate-reality Reed Richards, the Machiavellian Maker, up to on her homeworld? Collecting GHOST-SPIDER #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92470-6

SPIDER-MAN NOIR: TWILIGHT IN BABYLON TPB

Written by MARGARET STOHL

Penciled by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by DAVE RAPOZA

ON SALE DECEMBER 2020

Murder and mystery in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Dateline, 1939: As the specter of war looms on the horizon, a very noir Spider-Man fights the good fight at home. But when there’s a murder at the Black Cat Nightclub and all clues point overseas, Spidey will have no choice but to board the next flight to Europe! After months of searching, the Nazis have discovered an ancient evil in a dig site on the other side of the world. And scrappy young reporter Peter Parker soon finds himself torn from his friendly neighborhood and thrust into the international action! Unsure who he can trust, the rookie gumshoe must embark on a globe-trotting adventure, encountering friend and foe alike — some of whom readers may find disturbingly familiar! Collecting SPIDER-MAN NOIR (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92437-9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 10: GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER, TRADD MOORE, KURT BUSIEK, SALADIN AHMED & JED MACKAY

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, RYAN OTTLEY, HUMBERTO RAMOS, FEDERICO VICENTINI, TRADD MOORE, CHRIS BACHALO & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

How far can Spider-Man stretch before he breaks? Nick Spencer and a host of legendary creators celebrate 850 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN — by pushing the web-slinger harder than ever before! The resurrected Sin-Eater has leveled up thanks to Kindred — and just as his reign of terror reaches riot level, the Green Goblin returns! Norman Osborn is back — and his troubled past will haunt both him and Peter Parker. Spidey has been through a lot over the years, but even his worst moments have just been a prelude to this! Can he get by with a little help from his friends? Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Girl and Madame Web assemble as the Order of the Web is born! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #48-49, SPIDER-MAN: THE SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM)

152 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92025-8

CONAN: BATTLE FOR THE SERPENT CROWN TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by LUKE ROSS

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

A deadly quest and a daring heist — in the age of Marvels! Conan wanders the desert — but as he reaches a city, no Stygian temple or Vendhyan fortress greets him. No, something far stranger stands in wait: the lights of Las Vegas! Conan is far from home, and it’s time for him to tread the thrones of the Marvel Universe under his sandaled feet! The City of Sin is just the beginning for Conan’s solo jaunt as the barbarian finds himself on a quest for a relic that predates even his Hyborian Age: the Serpent Crown of Atlantis! But will his battle for this crown earn Conan his own kingdom or doom him to a nefarious trap laid by Mephisto? Collecting CONAN: BATTLE FOR THE SERPENT CROWN #1-5.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92446-1

STRIKEFORCE VOL. 2: FIGHT ME TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by JACOPO CAMAGNI & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by DAN MORA

Can this team of misfits stay together long enough to complete its mission? Strikeforce must contend with the menace of Moonstone, A.K.A. the psychotic psychiatrist Karla Sofen! But what does a manipulator of minds want with a hospital full of the dead and dying? Then, where death goes, Deadpool soon follows! With hundreds of shape-shifting Vridai sneaking their way through Midgard, Strikeforce is the only one who can stop them — and that brings Blade and his allies to King Deadpool’s Monster Island! For Angela, the battle gets personal as the one-time Queen of Hel faces off against the Queen of the Vridai! But who will enter a death match of no-holds-barred sports entertainment? Collecting STRIKEFORCE #6-9.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVELS X TPB

Written by ALEX ROSS & JIM KRUEGER

Penciled by WELL-BEE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

The amazing prequel to the legendary EARTH X trilogy! David has a problem. He’s the last normal human on Earth. He lives in a world of monsters that would love to devour him. And these monsters are his former neighbors — mutating, like the rest of the world, into something strange and frightening and new. David has one hope: to get to New York, where Captain America and the rest of the heroes are. But the big city doesn’t bring the safety he hoped it would. And the heroes don’t know how to cope with a world that’s changing all around them. No matter what Spider-Man or Daredevil or even Doctor Strange do to protect him, they can’t save David from what is hunting him! Collecting MARVELS X #1-6.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92151-4

X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 1 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by DAVID BALDEÓN & CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

Mutants have conquered death! By the grace of the Five, the resurrection protocols of the island nation of Krakoa can bring any of the X-Men’s fallen comrades back to life. But such a huge enterprise comes with even bigger problems and complications! And when a mutant dies, X-Factor is there to investigate how and why — in order to uphold the rules of reincarnation! Writer Leah Williams and artists David Baldeón and Carlos Gómez take the all-new X-Factor — Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-Boy, Daken and Prestige — deep into a murky world of murder and missing persons. But the team’s first case might be its last as they investigate the disappearance of a mutant dancer at a prestigious ballet academy…in the Mojoverse! Be there as X-Factor explores the thin veil between life and death! Collecting X-FACTOR (2020) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92184-2

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA & BAZALDUA

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

The first drumbeats of war begin to sound! Ever since her injuries at the hands of the mutant-hating Xeno group, Domino’s luck has been changing…for the worse! Can she track down the source of her misfortune before it costs mutant sympathizers all over the world their lives? And has Colossus, who has suffered traumas of his own, healed enough to help her — or even himself? Elsewhere, in the heart of South America, X-Force finds a growing problem that threatens to destroy everything they’ve built — and one of their own might be responsible! Logan soon brings back valuable intel to X-Force: The non-treaty nation of Russia is working to undermine Krakoa and may be aligned with Xeno! Will Colossus side with Krakoa or his compatriots? Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #7-12.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: GOING GRAY TPB

Volume #14 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by JOHN BYRNE, AL MILGROM, PETER DAVID & DANNY FINGEROTH

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, AL MILGROM, STEVE GEIGER, DWAYNE TURNER, TODD MCFARLANE & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by STEVE GEIGER

Strange changes for the Hulk! Doc Samson has a wild plan to separate Bruce Banner and the Hulk for good — but can Banner survive without his emerald alter ego? And can the planet survive a rampaging, Banner-less Hulk? As the Avengers battle the behemoth, a new team of Hulkbusters forms — and Bruce, seemingly free at last, finally finds happiness with Betty Ross! But two halves of a whole can’t stay apart forever, and the Hulk that returns is surlier, craftier — and gray! But if this is the Hulk, then who’s the long-haired green giant smashing up the American Southwest? And which longtime supporting character will meet their maker? Featuring the complete classic John Byrne run — and the status quo-smashing setup to Peter David’s multiyear epic! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #314-330 and ANNUAL #14-15, and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #29.

512 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92676-2

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE THOR WAR TPB

Volume #19 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, RON FRENZ,ROY THOMAS & MORE

Penciled by RON FRENZ, PAT OLLIFFE, HERB TRIMPE, GEOF ISHERWOOD & MORE

Cover by RON FRENZ

Thor Corps unite! Eric Masterson is still settling into his role as the replacement Thor — and Hercules’ “training” isn’t much help. Will Eric be able to keep up when he joins forces with Beta Ray Bill and Dargo Ktor, the 26th-century Thunder God? Zarrko the Tomorrow Man may be more than even they can handle when he plucks a cadre of classic Thor villains out of the timestream to join him — including the scheming Loki! Meanwhile, Balder and Sif search for the real Odinson. When Dr. Donald Blake returns, could it be a clue? And why is Eric Masterson heading into Hell itself? Plus: Operation Galactic Storm takes Thor into space! Dargo meets the Guardians of the Galaxy! Thor battles Absorbing Man, Titania and…Spider-Man?! And the deadly debut of Bloodaxe! Collecting THOR (1966) #437-450 and ANNUAL #16-17.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92706-6

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: VISION QUEST TPB

Volume #4 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, MARK GRUENWALD, JOHN BYRNE & MORE

Penciled by TOM MORGAN, AL MILGROM, JOHN BYRNE & MORE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

John Byrne transforms the West Coast Avengers! The team must survive showdowns with the Defiler and the Night Shift — and Mockingbird is haunted by the terrible specter of the Phantom Rider! Then John Byrne takes charge — and the legendary writer/artist immediately leaves his mark on the Whackos with a startling transformation for the Vision! As the team grapples with what’s happened to their old friend, Vision’s wife, the Scarlet Witch, descends into darkness — and learns shocking revelations about her children! Amid the chaos, the U.S.Agent muscles his way onto the roster, the Great Lakes Avengers assemble and a Golden Age legend blazes his way back from the grave! Collecting WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #38-46 and ANNUAL #3, AVENGERS WEST COAST #47-52 and ANNUAL #4, and material from AVENGERS SPOTLIGHT #23.

488 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92742-4

VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH: THE SAGA OF WANDA AND VISION TPB

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by DON HECK, RICK LEONARDI, RICHARD HOWELL & AL MILGROM

COVER BY ALEX ROSS

The unlikely romance between the Vision and the Scarlet Witch is one of the most famous Avengers storylines of all! Now, witness what happens when the two heroes finally get married and settle down in the suburbs! If you think they’re going to live the quiet life, think again! Wanda embraces her sorcerous heritage — but can a revelation about her family tree be believed? The Vision’s past threatens their future, as Ultron and the Grim Reaper strike! And things get even stranger when Wanda’s magic spells lead to the couple becoming…a family! That’s right, despite all odds the Scarlet Witch is pregnant — and now Wanda and Vision must prepare for the biggest responsibility of their lives! Collecting GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS #4, VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1982) #1-4, VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #1-12 and WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #2.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92864-3

U.S.AGENT: THE GOOD FIGHT TPB

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, JERRY ORDWAY & JIM NOVAK

Penciled by TOM MORGAN, JERRY ORDWAY, MARK BRIGHT, MARK BAGLEY & THOMAS TENNEY

Cover by M.C. WYMAN

An all-American hero with an attitude! First he was the heroic Super-Patriot, and then he was Steve Rogers’ replacement as Captain America — but John Walker’s true destiny lay in the red, white and black garb of the U.S.Agent, and these are some of his edgiest adventures! First, see how Walker comes to wield Cap’s shield! Then, U.S.Agent hunts the murderous Scourge of the Underworld and seeks answers about mixed-up memories that throw his past into doubt! When U.S.Agent is handpicked by the Commission to take charge of the country’s superhuman incarceration, it’s his chance to finally get out of Captain America’s shadow — unless a deadly conspiracy, a woman from his past and his own bullheadedness mess it all up! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #333 and U.S.AGENT (2001) #1-3 — plus material from AVENGERS WEST COAST #100, and CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #358-362 and #380-382.

248 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92744-8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SHARON CARTER TPB

Written by STAN LEE, MARK WAID, RON GARNEY, ED BRUBAKER & KELLY SUE DECONNICK

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, DICK AYERS, JOHN ROMITA SR., RON GARNEY, MIKE PERKINS, GREG TOCCHINI

& BRAD WALKER

Cover by STEVE EPTING

Sharon Carter is one of the world’s most capable and determined secret agents! Grandniece of World War II agent Peggy Carter, the S.H.I.E.L.D. operative called Agent 13 proudly upholds her family’s fight for truth and justice. Now, thrill to some of her greatest battles! From her first encounter with Captain America as they battle Batroc the Leaper, to Sharon’s tenure as director of S.H.I.E.L.D.! But when Cap and Sharon team up to face down Crossbones and Sin, will their long-buried feelings for each other resurface? Plus: Sharon joins the Black Widow to hunt down a rogue assassin—and defends Avengers Tower from the Absorbing Man! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #16-17, CAPTAIN AMERICA AND THE SECRET AVENGERS #1, and material from AGE OF HEROES #3 and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #75-76 and #85.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92732-5

THOR: THE DEVIANTS SAGA TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Written by ROBERT RODI

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

The ageless enemies of the Eternals turn on Asgard! Beneath the ruins of Asgard, the Deviant villain Ereshkigal seeks a mystic means of saving her race from extinction — and finds instead a weapon capable of dissolving all reality! When the Eternals who would oppose her mysteriously vanish, Thor stands alone — to stop the entire Deviant race from dominating the world! Traveling to the Eternals’ home of Olympia and the Deviants’ city Lemuria and battling dinosaurs alongside Ka-Zar in the distant Savage Land, Thor must fight to preserve the future of both races! But when Gilgamesh the Forgotten One returns, the Eternals’ fate is revealed! Can Thor prevent the collapse of space and time and protect the world from annihilation? Collecting THOR: THE DEVIANTS SAGA #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDIER — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, MICHAEL LARK

& JOHN PAUL LEON

Cover by STEVE EPTING

ON SALE DECEMBER 2020

The instant-classic saga that brought Bucky Barnes back from the dead — and introduced the world to the Winter Soldier! The shocking murder of the Red Skull leaves an unfinished Cosmic Cube at large. Adding to the imminent danger, a cadre of the Skull’s followers sets in motion a plan to ignite bombs in the hearts of Paris, London and Manhattan! Racing against the rapidly ticking clock, the Star-Spangled Avenger must not only solve the mystery of his nemesis’ murder but also find the Cube before it can be used to rewrite reality! But who is the Winter Soldier — a lethal killer with an all-too-familiar face? The questions plaguing Captain America’s dreams are answered in the most brutal way possible, tearing open old wounds and threatening to carve new scars that will never heal! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #1-9 and #11-14.

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92733-2

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: TALES OF THE JEDI VOL. 1 TPB

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER & JAN DUURSEMA

Penciled by JAN DUURSEMA

COVER BY RODOLGO MIGLIARI

The origins of the Jedi order are revealed! Journey all the way back to the beginning, more than 25,000 years before the saga of the Skywalkers, and discover how the Jedi began! Before lightsabers, before hyperspace travel, before the Jedi’s message spread throughout the galaxy. When connections to the Force were strange and new. There, on a distant planet, a group of beings strives to balance the mysterious Force. Behold the Jee’dai! But a stranger is coming, one who has a connection to the Force all his own — and the doors to the galaxy are about to swing wide open! Collecting STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI — FORCE STORM #1-5, STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI — PRISONER OF BOGAN #1-5, STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI — FORCE WAR #1-5 and STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI #0.

376 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92697-7

VENOM VS. CARNAGE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by CLAYTON CRAIN

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

What’s worse than one mayhem-inducing alien symbiote? Two. What’s worse than that? Three! That’s right: Venom’s offspring, Carnage, is about to give birth itself — to a symbiotic creature of indescribable power and appetite. The question is, who’s gonna bring up baby? Not Cletus Kasady — the psychopathic serial killer wants to end his “son’s” life before it’s even begun! But as Venom and Carnage clash violently over the fate of their progeny, the newborn symbiote claims a host — and a New York City police officer finds himself drawn into a world of madness and mayhem! Can he rise to the occasion and tame the literal beast within, or will the newly minted Toxin break bad? Spider-Man and the Black Cat join the fray as symbiotes battle to the death and one man fights for his soul! Collecting VENOM VS. CARNAGE #1-4.

96 PGS./Rated T+ … $12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92847-6

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE VOL. 1 — ALPHA TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, MARK WAID, FABIAN NICIEZA, JEPH LOEB & MORE

Penciled by ROGER CRUZ, RON GARNEY, ANDY KUBERT, IAN CHURCHILL, CHRIS BACHALO, JOE MADUREIRA, TONY DANIEL, ADAM KUBERT, STEVE EPTING, STEVE SKROCE & KEN LASHLEY

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

ON SALE DECEMBER 2020

Charles Xavier is dead — killed twenty years in the past during a time-travel accident — and the world created by his absence is a nightmare! Apocalypse rules with an iron fist, ruthlessly enforcing his dictum that only the strong shall survive. But hidden in the long shadow of En Sabah Nur is a group of ragtag freedom fighters led by Xavier’s oldest friend, Magneto: the X-Men! When Bishop, last survivor of the true Marvel Universe, explains how the world went wrong, these embittered mutants and their tenuous allies must risk everything to put things right! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #320-321, X-MEN (1991) #40-41, CABLE (1993) #20, X-MEN ALPHA, GENERATION NEXT #1, ASTONISHING X-MEN (1995) #1, GAMBIT AND THE X-TERNALS #1, WEAPON X (1995) #1, FACTOR X #1, X-MAN #1, X-CALIBRE #1, AMAZING X-MEN (1995) #1 and X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE ASHCAN EDITION.

408 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92852-0

X-MEN: EVOLUTION GN-TPB

Written by DEVIN GRAYSON & JAY FAERBER

Penciled by UDON STUDIOS & JJ KIRBY Cover by UDON STUDIOS

ON SALE DECEMBER 2020

Celebrate twenty years of EVOLUTION with the complete comic book adventures of the Bayville squad! Twenty years ago, the animated series X-MEN: EVOLUTION reinvented the Children of the Atom for a whole new generation — recasting many of Marvel’s merry mutants as teenagers who attend Bayville High School at the same time as training to protect a world that hates and fears them! With Professor X, Wolverine, Storm and Beast for teachers, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Rogue and Kitty Pryde are joined by new sensation Spyke — but will the toad-like Todd Tolanski make the grade? Will Fred Dukes be the big man on campus? And is a mystery mastermind pulling everyone’s strings? The X-Men meet their match in the Mimic — and make way for new recruits including Iceman, Cannonball, Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Multiple Man and Boom-Boom! Collecting X-MEN: EVOLUTION #1-9.

216 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92776-9

ARANA: HERE COMES THE SPIDER-GIRL GN-TPB

Written by FIONA AVERY

Penciled by MARK BROOKS & ROGER CRUZ

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Out of the pages of AMAZING FANTASY comes a spectacular hero! She’s a wall-crawler for a whole new generation: Anya Corazon, A.K.A. Araña! When scrappy Brooklyn high school student Anya accidentally crosses paths with the mystical Spider Society, she finds herself empowered with a magical tattoo that generates a strange armored exoskeleton — and grants her amazing powers! But as Araña gets more and more involved with the Spider Society, she learns of their ancient, hidden war against a ruthless enemy. Will Araña become a Hunter? Can she keep her father, an inquisitive reporter, from learning the truth? And what happens when her brand-new archenemy transfers into her school?! Meet the modern marvel with the heart of the spider! Collecting AMAZING FANTASY (2004) #1-6 and ARANA #1-6.

280 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92646-5

MARVEL-VERSE: WANDA & VISION GN-TPB

Written by KYLE HIGGINS, ALEC SIEGEL, STEVE ENGLEHART & J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by STEPHANE PERGER, DON HECK, KERRY GAMMILL & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by DANIEL ACUNA & JIM CHEUNG

These two mighty Avengers shared one of the greatest romances in the entire Marvel-Verse! They are the synthezoid Vision and the reality-manipulating Scarlet Witch — and these are some of their most action-packed adventures! First, the Vision is unleashed on the Avengers by his “father” — the evil android, Ultron! Vision’s control of his density makes him a formidable opponent, but his inner nobility soon sees him turn on his inhuman creator! Joining the team, Vision soon finds love with Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch — and their far-out wedding is one of the greatest Avengers stories ever told! Wanda and Vision make one heck of a team — but even with Spider-Man by their side, can they defeat the dark sorcerer Necrodamus? Collecting AVENGERS ORIGINS: VISION, GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS #4 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #129-130.

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92734-9

