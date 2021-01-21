Marvel Comics April 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

Marvel Comics has unveiled its full Marvel Comics April 2021 solicitations, which bring an end to several ongoing plotlines, including Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Venom run with Venom #200, and the conclusion of Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón's 'Enter the Phoenix' arc in Avengers #45.

But there's more in store in the spring, as the Marvel April 2021 solicitations also foretell a new status quo for Al Ewing's Guardians of the Galaxy, including "New headquarters! New costumes! New teammates! And an all-new enemy," along with new artist Juan Frigeri.

And in April's Wolverine #11, writer Benjamin Percy welcomes artist Scot Eaton to the title as the Best There Is takes on the king of the vampires – Dracula himself – with Wolverine's mutant healing factor apparently at stake (get it? Stake? Dracula?).

April also brings the start of the recently Way of X title from writer Simon Spurrier and artist Bob Quinn featuring fan-favorite X-Man Nightcrawler exploring a new mutant spirituality. And of course, April shows a dark twist on a well-known era in Peter Parker's life in writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Pasqual Ferry's Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow, which tells a What If?-style story about Peter Parker falling under the symbiotes to become a full-on supervillain.

All of that, and we're just scratching the surface of the Marvel April 2021 solicitations.

And as a reminder, an "Image 1 of x" in the upper left corner means there are multiple variant covers to check out. Be sure to click the arrows to the right and left of the images to see them all.

So check out the full Marvel Comics April 2021 solicitations below - and you can view the Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations, the Marvel Comics February 2021 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations by clicking on the links.

AVENGERS #45

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • COVER BY CORY SMITH

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE AVENGERS JOIN THE BATTLE AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!

The year's most epic event explodes in the pages of AVENGERS. The vampire hunter Blade has been at the forefront of the fight against the dark symbiote god, but now he must pay a dark price that will change his world forever.

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #200

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN & MORE (A)

COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JOCK

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOCK

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ART ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY MR. GARCIN

The Final Chapter in the Book of VENOM by Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman!

This is it, Venomaniacs! The landmark 200th issue starring the most sinister symbiote in the Marvel Universe arrives – and after this, NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME! From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and a who's who of artists from the issues that tore Eddie Brock's life asunder and brought the KING IN BLACK to Earth, comes the first chapter of the rest of Venom's life. But in Knull's wake, what even remains of the Lethal Protector?

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

THE MARVELS #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant cover by CARLOS PACHECO - MAR200960

Variant cover by STEVE EPTING - MAR200961

VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ - MAR200962

PAST & PRESENT Combine in an All-New Ongoing Series!

Kurt Busiek (MARVELS, Astro City) is back, with the biggest, wildest, most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe, telling stories that span the decades and range from cosmic adventure to intense human drama, from the street-level to the cosmic, starring literally anyone from Marvel's very first heroes to the superstars of tomorrow. This first issue includes an invasion from orbit, a picnic in Prospect Park, super hero sightseeing in Manhattan, the All-Winners Squad in 1947, Reed Richards during his time in military intelligence, cosmic beings beyond space and time— and that's only for starters. Featuring Captain America, Spider-Man, the Punisher, the Human Torch, Storm, the Black Cat, the Golden Age Vision, Aero, Iron Man and Thor, and introducing two brand-new characters, all beautifully drawn by Yildiray Cinar (X-MEN, Legion of Super-Heroes, IRON MAN) in the opening act of a thriller that'll take us across the Marvel Universe…and beyond. Plus: Who (or what) is KSHOOM? It all starts here. And it goes...everywhere.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using MAR200959

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1 (of 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • MATTIA DE IULIS (A/C)

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

Variant Cover by Skottie Young

JANE FOSTER GETS A FRESH START – AND ALLIES BOTH NEW AND OLD!

Jane Foster believed she was the only Valkyrie left – but the fight against Knull, the King in Black, proved her wrong. Now the Valkyries must redefine their roles in a changing world – and Asgard's not going to make it easy. When Loki comes to Jane with rumors of a beast stalking the souls of Midgard, she leaps into action – but she's not the only one after the strange wolf's hide. She'll need backup...but her ancient coworker has other priorities. Years ago, the warrior made a promise to a woman she loved. And now, it's time to follow through. Get the real story behind the Marvel Universe's newest star – and don't miss the start of an all-new epic adventure from powerhouses Jason Aaron, Torunn Grønbekk and Mattia de Iulis!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NATASHA ALTERICI, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, NADIA SHAMMAS, ELSA SJUNNESON, ANNE TOOLE & MORE! (W) Eleonora CARLINI, JOANNA ESTEP, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, KEI ZAMA & MORE! (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY Amanda Conner

WHO RUN THE WORLD? YOU ALREADY KNOW. CELEBRATE THE WOMEN OF MARVEL WITH AN EXTRAVAGANZA OF EXTRAORDINARY TALENT!

The future is female! Get in on the ground floor with this amazing assembly of writers and artists from all over entertainment. Comics legend Louise Simonson kicks things off with a must-read introduction! Nadia Shammas punches the glass ceiling with the Jade Giantess! Elsa Sjunneson grits her way to the front line with Captain Peggy Carter! Sophie Campbell goes feral with a bone-grinding Marrow story! Video game-and-comics writer Anne Toole makes her Marvel debut in a blaze of glory! Natasha Alterici of Heathen fame charges sword-first into the Marvel Universe! With astonishing art from new and established artists Kei Zama (Transformers, DEATH'S HEAD), Eleonora Carlini (Power Rangers, Batgirl), Skylar Patridge (Resonant, Relics of Youth), Joanna Estep (Fantastic Four, Fraggle Rock) and more, you're sure to come away powered up and ready to slay – in high heels and boots alike.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

WAY OF X #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SI SPURRIER (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE WAY TO THE FUTURE OF X!

Mutantkind has built a new Eden... but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper

of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts...Only one mutant senses the looming shadows.

Snared by questions of death, law and love, only NIGHTCRAWLER can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he - and the curious crew he assembles - can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. The WAY OF X.

SI SPURRIER (X-MEN LEGACY) and BOB QUINN (CAPTAIN AMERICA) push the frontiers of Krakoa in this unmissable entry into the bold new REIGN OF X.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SQUADRON SUPREME: MARVEL TALES #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROY THOMAS (W) • SAL BUSCEMA & JOHN BUSCEMA (A)

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Meet the mightiest heroes of a very different Earth as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades. When the Avengers come face-to-face with Hyperion, Nighthawk, Doctor Spectrum and the Whizzer in AVENGERS (1963) #69-70 by the legendary Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema, this powerful quartet is actually the villainous Squadron Sinister — deadly pawns in a cosmic game! But then, with John Buscema joining the fun in AVENGERS (1963) #85-86, the Avengers find themselves in the world of the real, heroic Squadron Supreme — all eight of 'em! Can these two rival super teams stop trading blows long enough to thwart the mad schemes that flow from the massive mind of Brain-Child? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #69-70 and #85-86.

96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANNY FINGEROTH, DAN ABNETT & KYLE HIGGINS (W) • MIKE MANLEY & MORE! (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

VARIANT COVER BY Russell Dauterman

• Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the '90s hottest hero in three spectacular stories!

• First, an untold story from Darkhawk's early days by creators Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley!

• Then explore the winged hero's cosmic years by Dan Abnett and Andrea Di Vito.

• Finally, find out what the future holds for Darkhawk by Kyle Higgins and more!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #25

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA & BRIAN STELFREEZE (A)

COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

FINAL ISSUE VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE - APR201031

VARIANT COVER BY SAM SPRATT - APR201032

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY RB SILVA

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES' LANDMARK RUN!

It's the end of an era for the Black Panther as renowned writer Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his Wakandan epic! Over five years, Coates has taken the Black Panther to hell and back and expanded Wakanda into the distant stars. Now, in his final issue, he brings T'Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind…and the crown he has never fully accepted. This is the story of a king who sought to be a hero, a hero who was reduced to a slave, a slave who advanced into legend…and the man who has struggled to hold up an empire in his bare hands. The journey will conclude, but the legend remains. Don't miss the close of a historic epoch in comic history, including an epilogue drawn by Brian Stelfreeze!

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

Order using APR201030

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY Brett Booth

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant cover by Peach Momoko

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A NEW AGE OF SPACE STARTS HERE!

They were soldiers, misfits, mercenaries, thieves and a family. They were heroes… but times have changed. The galaxy no longer needs heroes.

It needs super heroes! Now, when the call goes forth – whether it's from a stranded team of planetary explorers or Emperor Hulkling and his Kree/Skrull Alliance – the Guardians of the Galaxy answer!

The New Age of Space brings a new artist! New headquarters! New costumes! New teammates! And an all-new enemy you'll have to see to believe! Get on board, true believer – it's going to be the ride of your life!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



ALIEN #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

THE RETURN TO EPSILON!

• Cruz has only one chance to save his son from the horrific fate he barely escaped.

• The clock toward total collapse is ticking.

• The aliens are loose.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

© 2021 20th Century Studios.

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

KAIJU VARIANT COVER BY Arthur ADAMS

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

When a teammate is in danger, you pull out all the stops to save them — and sometimes, when things are really dire, that means…donning your Sunday best?

But even if Team Ultraman can pull off an unorthodox rescue, the results will raise some mind-bending questions…and put our heroes in the crosshairs of a brand-new threat!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #1 (of 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by PASQUAL FERRY

Variant cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

Peter Parker once put on an alien suit that nearly destroyed his life – but what if he'd never taken it off? Ignoring every warning, Spidey embraces the dark symbiote! Haunted by terrible nightmares and exhausted by an endless barrage of bad guys, Peter can't seem to catch a break these days. So when the Hobgoblin attacks, he finds a hero at the end of his rope…and vulnerable to new dark impulses. Spider-Man is about to change his rules – but is it truly Peter who is in charge? Creative powerhouses Chip Zdarsky, Pasqual Ferry and Matt Hollingsworth bring you a terrifying tale of a Peter Parker possessed and on the edge!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SILK #2 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Maurene Goo (W) • Takeshi Miyazawa (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

• Someone is killing gangsters in Queens, leaving behind a trail of blood and…fur?

• Now Silk has to protect these low-level criminals from a bigger, nastier villain.

• Can she use her sleuthing skills to figure out who's behind it all and stop them before it's too late?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SI SPURRIER (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Legend of the Black Knight Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

THE BLACK KNIGHT'S DARKEST TRUTH OR DANE WHITMAN'S ULTIMATE SALVATION?

• Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT!

• A new enemy leaves a murderous trail as they hunt down magical artifacts tied to the Black Knight's origin and to the dark truth behind King Arthur's court and Camelot itself.

• A trail leading ELSA BLOODSTONE straight to Dane's door!

• If Dane is to stop the coming death and destruction, he must face the secrets of his own past as well as shocking new revelations about the Black Knight's entire history.

• Dane has only just begun to realize the Ebony Blade's true potential and power… Will its unending lust for destruction finally consume Dane forever?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BETA RAY BILL #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (W) • DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A/C)

Variant Cover by Paul Pope

VALHALLA IS CALLING, BETA RAY BILL!

Bill goes hunting for Odin, still desperate to resurrect his lost hammer Stormbreaker – but the former King of Asgard is far from his glory days. Stormbreaker is never coming back…but there is one place where Beta Ray Bill could restore his full powers. The All-Father of nothing offers the Korbinite a path to immortality – at a price not even a god can afford. Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer's off-the-rails tale of cosmic vengeance and barroom breakdowns continues here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARKSY, AL EWING, RAM V (W)

MARCO CHECCHETTO & MORE! (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• The symbiotic slaughterfest continues, in the second installment of the stomach-churning study of ultraviolence called CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD!

• FIRST! The DAREDEVIL team of Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto lends their brutal sensibilities to an eye-popping story pitting Carnage against THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN as you've never seen before!

• THEN! Al Ewing, who's brought a nigh-unthinkable level of body horror to the world of the IMMORTAL HULK, lends his terrifying talents to a tale – and if you thought his HULK stuff looked painful, you ain't ready for what he's done with Carnage!

• BUT WAIT! Because you readers out there in Mighty Marveldom deserve the best, we've brought comics heavyweight RAM V aboard for a story sure to make your skin crawl!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #2 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KALINDA VAZQUEZ (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by BENGAL

LIFE. LIBERTY. AND THE PURSUIT OF A MASKED INDIVIDUAL…

The irony of America Chavez's life suddenly shattering into a million pieces is not lost on her... But facing a mysterious threat who seems to know a whole lot about her — maybe even more than America herself? Well, now she's on the brink of breaking apart.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #2 (of 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARIKO TAMAKI (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Anarchy in Asgard!

Anarchy in Asgard! Loki has summoned a serpent set on city-smashing, and now Thor has to clean up his mess…again!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS: MECH STRIKE #3 (of 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MacKAY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by KEI ZAMA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AN AVENGER HAS FALLEN!

But the Avengers have no time to mourn their fallen friend — not when the world is ending. As their enemy's masterplan unfolds and the planet erupts into chaos, the Avengers stand strong against endless enemies. But only a shocking new ally can help them to turn the tide. For if the Avengers fall...so too does Earth.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



ETERNALS #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD Ribić (A/C)

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Design variant by Esad Ribić

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

The hunt for the Eternals traitor continues!

• With 100 Eternals comes 100 prime suspects.

• Well, increasingly less, as more and more are being murdered.

• But surely it's simpler than that…because it's Druig, the schemer, right?

• Wrong.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant COVER by NICK BRADSHAW

DISCOVER THE HORROR MAN-THING HIDES WITHIN, IF YOU DARE!

MAN-THING's supernatural abilities have been pirated thanks to HARROWER, a zealot intent on clearing humanity off the board so a new species can get a shot at the top. The world burns and fear is the accelerant! Meanwhile, SPIDER-MAN races across New York desperate to avert disaster and find the one man that just might be able to get through to Man-Thing...his former colleague CURT CONNORS, A.K.A. THE LIZARD! But deep within the Man-Thing's psyche, it's Spider-Man that discovers something he never expected: a devilish secret, and a doctor seeking redemption. Part 2 of 3!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER by DUSTIN WEAVER

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• We all the know the romantic story of R&J! Star-crossed lovers, deep-seeded family enmity, tragic ending…

• Wait, who are Romeo and Juliet? We're talking about Randy and Janice! Yep, Peter Parker's roomate and The Beetle have been dating and that information finally gets out to their fathers…

• The Tombstone/Robbie Robertson beef has been brewing since 1988 and is back, big time!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Tombstone and Robbie are at each other's throats and much of Spider-Man's life is collateral damage.

• Does this have anything to do with Mayor Kingpin's moves of late?

• Short answer – yes.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Wraparound Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT BY SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT BY DAN HIPP

VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

THE CLONE SAGA – MILES MORALES-STYLE!

• We finally see the full extent of what the Assessor did when he kidnapped Miles back in #7.

• This oversized anniversary issue lets the clones loose in Brooklyn and messes with Miles life even more than Peter Parker's Clone Saga messed HIS life up.

48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO - DEC200555

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI - DEC200556

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI - DEC200557

• The most action packed book in comics continues to singe your eyebrows with explosive action!

• Something horrible is happening to Peter Parker's fellow students at EMPIRE STATE UNIVERSITY and it's all coming down hard on Spider-Man.

• Some familiar faces introduce their fists to Spider-Man's face as the plot thickens like a brick of plastic explosives. Tick tick tick tick…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using DEC200554

SPIDER-WOMAN #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by PERE PEREZ

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BACK TO BASICS!

• The last ten issues pushed Jessica places she never wants to go again, but she survived.

• Now, it's time to show the world who Spider-Woman truly is!.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK CAT #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant cover by Ema Lupacchino

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG!

• The Black Fox has sent Felicia and her crew to steal all kinds of items from all the ends of the Marvel U. But why?

• You'll only find that plan here as there is zero chance you've guessed it already.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • WALTER SIMONSON (A/C)

Connecting Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

THE ORIGINAL X-FACTOR RETURNS – TO BATTLE APOCALYPSE!

The mutants once known as the original X-MEN now fight the good fight as the mutant team X-FACTOR! Together with their mysterious sentient spaceship Ship and the newly transformed ARCHANGEL, they've defeated CAMERON HODGE and foiled APOCALYPSE's scheme. But as Ship starts to malfunction, Apocalypse's true plan unfolds!

Return to this classic era with legends Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson as they kick off an ALL-NEW tale set before X-FACTOR #43!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JORDAN BLUM, PATTON OSWALT (W)

SCOTT HEPBURN (A)

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

M.O.D.O.K. MEETS HIS MAKER!

M.O.D.O.K.'s search for answers about the mysterious memories of a family plaguing him have lead him straight into the arms of his creator--But will this reunion see M.O.D.O.K. welcomed with open arms or leave him staring down the barrel at his own demise? Only one way to find out, True Believer--Trust us, you won't want to miss out on this explosive series finale!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #4 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LARRY HAMA (W) • DAVID WACHTER (A)

Cover by BILLY TAN

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

THE SECRETS OF THE

HEAVENLY DRAGONS!

• The true nature of the Dragons of Heaven are revealed…but to who? And why? And what will be done with this cursed knowledge?

• Danny fights for sanity of a world gone mad.

• The identity of the mysterious herald of the 8th Kingdom's onslaught is exposed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

S.W.O.R.D. #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL THE COLORS OF THE DARK!

On Krakoa, Fabian Cortez and the Quiet Council discuss the rules of murder. But in space, the murders have already begun…and the killer has a connection to Cortez he'd never suspect. The color may be gold…but this, my friends…is pure giallo…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #20

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

THE PHANTOM MENACE!

An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa — unseen, unheard, undetectable by any...except Excalibur.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR GOOD!

As the pressure pours on in Madripoor, the Marauders prepare to pillage and plunder as a proper pirate pleases!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SNIKTERVIEW WITH A VAMPIRE!

WOLVERINE takes the fight to the vampire nation in a quest to stop DRACULA's plot to co-opt his mutant healing factor! But what sacrifices and moral compromises must be made before humans and mutants see the dawn?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON - MAR200891

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

BREAKOUT!

A local prison riot is quickly turning into an escape and the only ones who can stop them are a bunch of high schoolers?! The strangest teens of all are on the case! Guest-starring the Avengers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using MAR200890

CABLE #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

THE CHILD OF SUMMER!

As Cable and company draw closer to the secret of the missing child, a reckoning draws ever closer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #19

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GARRY BROWN (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!

The only way to battle the nightmare is on its own turf. Sweet dreams, QUENTIN QUIRE.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #17

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

VARIANT COVER BY BOB MCLEOD

WHAT'S LEFT OVER WHEN YOU GO HOME?

With a mutant child lost in Otherworld, it's up to the NEW MUTANTS to find and extract him…without losing themselves in the process. Meanwhile, on Krakoa: Warlock makes a friend. Wolfsbane makes a friend. Magik makes some enemies.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER DAVID (W) • JAVIER PINA AND GERMAN PERALTA (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant Cover by SANFORD GREENE

THE FALL OF THE MAESTRO!

The last song has been sung – the Maestro is defeated! Olympus reigns!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #45

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

homage variant by JOE BENNETT

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Hulk is at his lowest point.

• His strength is gone. His friends cannot reach him. Gamma itself has turned against him. What hope is there now?

• What hope is left... for THE WEAKEST THERE IS?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #31

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • RB SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The moment REED RICHARDS has been waiting for has finally arrived – he can finally use the Forever Gate to explore somewhere NEW – to travel forth to a realm in the Marvel Universe where no one has ever gone before! So of course he's going to need his best friend and test pilot, BEN GRIMM, by his side! Join the FF's two dads as they venture into the great unknown! Can they (or our letterer, Joe Caramagna) survive...THE ONOMATOPEIACOLYPSE?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #44

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God's own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #28

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

variant cover by Belén Ortega

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TOIL & TROUBLE!

Carol Danvers is a born soldier. Give her a field of battle and an enemy to punch, and she's unstoppable. But the Captain's Achilles' heel is about to break. The mystic arts are Carol's one true weakness, and – haunted by her failure to stop the villain Ove – she's on a mission to correct that weakness...at any cost. A brand-new arc kicks off with artist Jacopo Camagni's supernatural talents!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #29

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

As ALL DIE YOUNG races to its climax, Cap faces overwhelming odds as he battles to vanquish the Red Skull and the Power Elite!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #20

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY

• A marvelous Marvel team-up between Conan and the Rhino goes awry when Spider-Man threatens to ruin their good time.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IRON MAN #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Tony Stark has vanished in the middle of outer space, and his friends are moments away from death at Korvac's hands. It's up to a shell-shocked Hellcat to dig deep into her mind with the help of old friend and psychic mentor Moondragon, who reaches across the universe to help Patsy reclaim the once-powerful mental abilities she left behind. But to reignite those powers, Hellcat is going to have to face some pretty frightening demons in her past…one of them literally the Son of Satan himself.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • Rafael de Latorre (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BLACK WIDOW WRAPS HER WEB AROUND THE GOLDEN GATE!

Natasha Romanoff has just been through the most emotional adventure of her long life, and the experience has left her looking to do things a bit differently. Allies new and old will come to her aid for this bold new mission best described as...San Francisco now belongs to THE BLACK WIDOW.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #14

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant cover by NIC KLEIN

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FINALE OF "PREY" – AND THE FIGHT OF THOR'S LIFE!

All-Father Thor breaks out of his prison! But Donald Blake has amassed more power than the King of Asgard can know. One thing is certain: When the hammer comes down, only one man will remain standing. Big action and big stakes are the Donny Cates and Nic Klein special – but you've never seen them like this before. This is the issue you can't miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



CHAMPIONS #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DANNY LORE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"KILLER APP" STARTS HERE!

The Champions tried fighting fair. Now it's time to fight dirty. A sinister corporation is cheating the system to try to keep Kamala's Law on the books, so the Champions infiltrate the company to take it down from the inside. But the company's wildly popular app is already turning public perception against teen super heroes. Can the Champions wage war on a trend? And how dirty will their hands get before it's over?

Danny Lore (CAPTAIN AMERICA: KING IN BLACK, IRONHEART 2020) and Luciano Vecchio (IRONHEART) take the reins of a daring new era of Champions!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #29

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE TRUTH IS FINALLY OUT: ELEKTRA IS DAREDEVIL!

• Having taken up the cowl and the club in Matt Murdock's absence, Elektra, the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe, has a long road ahead as she works to protect the legacy of The Man Without Fear!

• OLD FOES! NEW FACES! LOST LOVES! After the past six months, just imagine what secrets superstar creators Chip Zdarsky & Marcho Checchetto have up their sleeves!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #20

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

INTO THE WILD!

• CONAN must escape the Khitai royal guard while stalking through an uncharted land and battling the forces of nature that would see him fall!

• But is his new comrade MEIWEI everything she seems?

• And what secrets do HENG THE INSURGENT and his roving bandits hide?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

© 2020 Conan Properties International LLC

RUNAWAYS #35

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRES GENOLET (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Come Away With Me" Part 4!

• Wolverine and Pixie's guest-stint on RUNAWAYS comes to a close, but does this mean Molly Hayes time as a Runaway does too?

• And Nico made a rough decision that she's going to pay for this issue.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

POWER PACK #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A)

Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

• It all comes down to this! Over the course of this series, the Power Pack has been manipulated, exploited and stolen from, and YOU'VE paid to see it happen! But don't worry, because with this issue, NOW you'll be paying to see them SUCCEED!!!

• ...Unless, SOMEHOW, the problems they've got CAN'T be solved, not even if they team up with a guy with knives that pop out of his hands?

• That's right, Wolverine completionists, your favorite Canadian is in this issue too! Along with Jack and Katie and Julie and Alex and THRILLING EVENTS REACHING AN ULTIMATE CONCLUSION, whose details shall not be spoiled here!!!

• The PACK is BACK! At least until you finish this issue.

• Aww, now I just made myself sad.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by Natacha Bustos

THE JEDI TURNED AGAINST EACH OTHER?!

• AVAR KRISS and her band of brave JEDI helpless in the clutches of a traitor in their midst.

STARLIGHT BEACON under attack from an insidious foe. Danger from an age-old enemy.

• Who is really pulling the strings on the distant planet of SEDRI?

• Plus: The secret history of the terrifying DRENGIR revealed.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE GREAT HUNT OF MALASTARE!

• BOSSK awakens to find himself as the hunted instead of the hunter on the forest planet of MALASTARE.

• But who is the mysterious figure behind the hunting party stalking the infamous TRANDOSHAN?

• A special solo adventure starring the most savage bounty hunter of all!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by AARON KUDER

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

EXEGOL UNLEASHED!

• As punishment for his rebellion, DARTH VADER was broken by THE EMPEROR, his limbs shattered, forbidden to use THE FORCE.

• But after surviving OCHI OF BESTOON, THE EYE OF WEBBISH BOGG and the horrors of THE RED NEBULA, Vader stands on the verge of uncovering the Emperor's greatest secrets.

• But will the revelations on EXEGOL empower Vader — or his master? And what new doom awaits LUKE SKYWALKER as a result?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK — THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVERS BY CHRIS SPROUSE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Penciled by CHRIS SPROUSE

Covers by CHRIS SPROUSE & NORIYOSHI OHARI

You've never seen Empire quite like this! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the all-time great cinematic sequels, Marvel asked enthusiastic artist Chris Sprouse (BLACK PANTHER, THORS) to retell The Empire Strikes Back in a stunning series of variant covers! Month by month, across multiple Star Wars series, the film's unforgettable moments played out through Sprouse's exquisite artwork. Now the whole story of the resurgent Empire targeting the Rebel Alliance's icy base on Hoth — and every momentous event that follows — is collected in a single celebratory issue! Bounty hunters target Han Solo! Luke Skywalker seeks out Jedi Master Yoda! Feelings run high between Han and Leia! And as the battle begins for Skywalker's soul, will his fear lead to anger, hate and the Dark Side?

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK —

THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVERS BY CHRIS SPROUSE #1 MOVIE POSTER VARIANT

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG(A)

Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Variant Cover by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

LOST TECH! CRIME SYNDICATES! ASSASSINS!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS' search for the NIHIL HYPERDRIVE gets deadlier as GENERAL VUKORAH and THE UNBROKEN CLAN enter the race for possession!

• What powerful secrets of the HIGH REPUBLIC era could the lost technology hide?

• Meanwhile, JUST LUCKY and an old flame are forced to work together — and walk straight into an ambush!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

April 2021 comic book schedule

On-sale 04/07/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #2

AVENGERS #44

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #3

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #20

EXCALIBUR #20

IMMORTAL HULK #45

MARAUDERS #19

RUNAWAYS #35

SQUADRON SUPREME: MARVEL TALES #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4

THOR #14

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

On-sale 04/14/21

BLACK CAT #5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #29

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #2

DAREDEVIL #29

DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #4

IRON MAN #8

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #4

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2

POWER PACK #5

SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDER'S SHADOW #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #11

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #2

VENOM #35

WOLVERINE #11

On-sale 04/21/21

ALIEN #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

AVENGERS #45

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #2

CAPTAIN MARVEL #28

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

CHAMPIONS #6

ETERNALS #4

S.W.O.R.D. #5

SPIDER-WOMAN #11

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #9

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #2

WAY OF X #1

X-FORCE #19

On-sale 04/28/21

BETA RAY BILL #2

BLACK PANTHER #25

BLACK WIDOW #6

CABLE #10

FANTASTIC FOUR #31

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25

NEW MUTANTS #17

SAVAGE AVENGERS #20

SILK #2

SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #11

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK - THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVERS BY CHRIS SPROUSE #1

THE MARVELS #1

U.S.AGENT #5

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ASRAR COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by IAN EDGINTON, CHRIS WARNER, KELLEY PUCKETT, PAUL GUINAN, DAN JOLLEY, JIM WOODRING, DAVE GIBBONS, CHET WILLIAMSON, JOHN ARCUDI, SARAH BYAM, JOHN BYRNE, PETER MILLIGAN, MICHAEL COOK & MORE

Penciled by WILL SIMPSON, PAUL GUINAN, TONY ATKINS, ALLEN NUNIS, JOHN NADEAU, KILIAN PLUNKETT, MIKE MIGNOLA, TIM HAMILTON, DOUG MAHNKE, DAVID ROACH, MARK A. NELSON, PAUL MENDOZA, JOHN BYRNE, PAUL JOHNSON & CHRISTIAN GORNY

Covers by MAHMUD ASRAR & PAUL MENDOZA

Explore new worlds of terror! A rogue scientist's genetic experiments create a horrific new alien king! A ragtag unit of Colonial Marines battles a xenomorph infestation on a space station — and the survivors face a pack of bizarre hybrids! An investigator must solve a murder on a deep-space alien-research station! But what dread music will a deranged composer make with an alien's screams? And can a synthetic xenomorph rebel against its sadistic creator? Plus: Flash back to an alien attack in the 1950s! And witness the fate of England as aliens overrun the Earth! Collecting ALIENS: ROGUE #1-4, ALIENS: COLONIAL MARINES #1-10, ALIENS: LABYRINTH #1-4, ALIENS: SALVATION, ALIENS: MUSIC OF THE SPEARS #1-4 and ALIENS: STRONGHOLD #1-4 — plus material from DARK HORSE COMICS #3-5, #11-13 and #15-19; PREVIEWS (1993) #1-12; PREVIEWS (1994) #1; and ALIENS MAGAZINE (1992) #9-20.

1000 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92890-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MENDOZA COVER (DM ONLY)

1000 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92891-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



© 2020 20th Century Studios.

CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEONARDI COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BILL MANTLO, PETER B. GILLIS, TERRY AUSTIN, STEVE GERBER & TERRY KAVANAGH

Penciled by LARRY STROMAN, BRET BLEVINS, LARRY ALEXANDER, TERRY SHOEMAKER, DAN LAWLIS, WHILCE PORTACIO, JUNE BRIGMAN, ERIK LARSEN, MIKE VOSBURG, RICK LEONARDI, DAVE ROSS & CHRIS IVY

Covers by RICK LEONARDI & LARRY STROMAN

As Cloak discovers the hideous secret of his hunger for light, Nightmare seeks to use him to destroy Doctor Strange! Elsewhere, the horrific Mr. Jip unleashes his minions, Day and Night! Cloak and Dagger face the Punisher and Mayhem. But when Tandy is corrupted, can X-Factor help save her soul? Then, Dagger deals with the loss of her sight and the apparent death of her crimefighting partner — while the villainous Ecstasy wears Cloak's cloak! But rumors of Ty's death have been greatly exaggerated! Plus: Doctor Doom! Acts of Vengeance! Inferno! And Spider-Man and Ghost Rider join Cloak and Dagger for a final fight against Mephisto! Collecting MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: CLOAK AND DAGGER — PREDATOR AND PREY, STRANGE TALES (1987) #7, MUTANT MISADVENTURES OF CLOAK AND DAGGER #1-13, CLOAK AND DAGGER (1990) #14-19, and material from STRANGE TALES (1987) #3-6 and #8-19.

800 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93067-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC STROMAN COVER (DM ONLY)

800 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93068-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: AUGUST 1961 OMNIBUS HC RODRIGUEZ COVER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STEVE DITKO, DON HECK, STAN GOLDBERG, AL HARTLEY, PAUL REINMAN, JACK KELLER, DICK AYERS, BOB FORGIONE, VINCE COLLETTA & MORE

Covers by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ & JACK KIRBY In August 1961, FANTASTIC FOUR #1 hit newsstands, heralding a new take on super hero stories and the birth of the Silver Age Marvel Universe! But Marvel Comics had been around for years before that, publishing Western, romance, comedy, monster and science fiction titles — and in August 1961, FANTASTIC FOUR was just one of over a dozen very different Marvel books! Now, sixty years later, experience the excitement of being a comic book fan in that momentous month with a complete collection of every issue that shared the shelves with FF #1, many never before reprinted! Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #73-74; KATHY #13; LIFE WITH MILLIE #13; PATSY WALKER #97; AMAZING ADVENTURES (1961) #6; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1; KID COLT, OUTLAW #101; LINDA CARTER, STUDENT NURSE #2; MILLIE THE MODEL #105; STRANGE TALES (1951) #90; TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #23; TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #25; GUNSMOKE WESTERN #67; LOVE ROMANCES #96; TEEN-AGE ROMANCE #84; AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #7; PATSY AND HEDY #79; and RAWHIDE KID (1960) #25.

520 PGS./All Ages …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93048-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MARVEL: AUGUST 1961 OMNIBUS HC KIRBY COVER (DM ONLY)

520 PGS./All Ages …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93049-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE CLASSIC COSTUME COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE & GLENN HERDLING

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE, ALEX SAVIUK, ERIK LARSEN & COLLEEN DORAN

Covers by TODD MCFARLANE

ON SALE JULY 2021

Whether clad in classic blue-and-red or thrilling black, whether possessing spider-powers or cosmic might, Spider-Man stands ready to face any threat! And as David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane take the creative reins, the threats to Spidey have never been greater! From the introduction of the lethal Venom to the return of old enemies like Mysterio, the Scorpion and more to facing newcomers to his friendly neighborhood like Sabretooth, the Taskmaster, Magneto and the Sentinels, Spidey sure has his plate full! Good thing he has Mary Jane, Captain America, the Black Cat and the Hulk around to lend a hand! Featuring the pulse-pounding prose of longtime IRON MAN scribe David Michelinie and the groundbreaking artistry of the legendary Todd McFarlane! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #296-329 and material from SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #10.

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92865-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE BLACK COSTUME COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92866-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC EPTING DEATH OF THE DREAM COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, MIKE PERKINS, BUTCH GUICE, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE & LUKE ROSS

Covers by STEVE EPTING

ON SALE AUGUST 2021

The story that stunned readers, sent shockwaves through the Marvel Universe and made headlines worldwide! Captain America has been assassinated! And now Sharon Carter, Bucky Barnes, Falcon, Black Widow and Iron Man come together in a desperate attempt to keep Cap's dream alive. But Steve Rogers' death was merely the first step in the Red Skull's wicked machinations. As the Skull's true plan kicks into motion and chaos takes hold of the United States, only one man stands in its way — but is he up to the task? Only recently known as the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes is called on to live up to the dream in ways he never imagined. Eisner Award-winning writer Ed Brubaker combines action, suspense and human drama in a saga that ties together all eras of the star-spangled Avenger's history! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #25-42.

464 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92961-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC EPTING CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

464 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92962-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ROSS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Covers by ALEX ROSS & JACK KIRBY Under Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, FANTASTIC FOUR earned the tagline "The World's Greatest Comic Magazine." And there's no doubting it when you read the adventures they have in store for you in their third Omnibus collection! It's one history-making hit after another — including the first appearances of the Kree, Annihilus and "Him" (A.K.A. Adam Warlock); team-ups with the Inhumans and Silver Surfer; and the birth of Franklin Richards! Add in classic enemies Doctor Doom, the Mole Man and Galactus — and Crystal's first outing as a member of the FF — and you know what? "The World's Greatest Comic Magazine" is an understatement. These are some of the greatest adventures of all time! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #61-93 and ANNUAL #5-7, and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #5-7.

952 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93059-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC KIRBY COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

952 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93060-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF? THE ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC PÉREZ COVER

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROY THOMAS, JIM SHOOTER, DON GLUT, JACK KIRBY, GARY FRIEDRICH, MARV WOLFMAN, STEVEN GRANT, PETER B. GILLIS, TOM DEFALCO, BILL MANTLO & MORE

Penciled by JIM CRAIG, HERB TRIMPE, GIL KANE, FRANK ROBBINS, GEORGE TUSKA, RICK HOBERG, ALAN KUPPERBERG, JACK KIRBY, SAL BUSCEMA, JOHN BUSCEMA, CARMINE INFANTINO, TOM SUTTON, PAT BRODERICK, GENE COLAN, FRED KIDA & MORE

Covers by GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BUSCEMA & JACK KIRBY What if the Marvel Universe was not as you know it? Infinite realities offer infinite possibilities for classic creators to unleash their wildest imaginations — and ponder: What if Spider-Man joined the Fantastic Four? Or Captain America rescued Bucky in World War II? Or Doctor Doom became a hero? The FF get different powers! Other people get Spidey's powers! Jane Foster finds the hammer of Thor! The Avengers assemble in the 1950s! Jack Kirby bombards the Marvel Bullpen with cosmic rays, Conan walks the modern day Earth and Doctor Strange becomes a disciple of Dormammu! Peter Parker stops the burglar who killed Uncle Ben, the Hulk keeps Bruce Banner's intellect, the Invaders fight on after World War II and the Invisible Girl marries Namor — plus more thought-provoking tales that make you ask: What If? Collecting WHAT IF? (1977) #1-15 and #17-22.

776 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92993-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WHAT IF?: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER (DM ONLY)

776 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92994-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER (DM ONLY)

776 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93056-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



LOKI OMNIBUS VOL.1 HC BROOKS COVER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER & ROBERT BERNSTEIN

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JOE SINNOTT, STEVE DITKO, MARIE SEVERIN, JOHN BUSCEMA & NEAL ADAMS

Covers by MARK BROOKS & JACK KIRBY Celebrate the God of Mischief's classic villainy in a volume full of diabolical deceit! Featuring every Loki appearance from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's legendary era of THOR — and more — it's a volume full of brotherly rivalry, deadly plots and wicked magic! Across the ages, Loki's tricks on Thor are a treat to read as he wreaks havoc on Asgard and Midgard — banishing Jane Foster to Limbo, trading spells with Doctor Strange and masterminding a Thor/Silver Surfer battle — and of course, causing the Avengers to first assemble! Bring on the wiliest bad guy of all! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #1; JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #111, #113 and #115-123; and THOR (1966) #153-157, #167, #173, #175-177, #179-181 and ANNUAL #2 — plus material from JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #85, #88, #91-92, #94, #97, #100-104, #107-108, #110, #112, #114 and #124-125; THOR (1966) #126-129, #142 and #147-152; STRANGE TALES (1951) #123; TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #101; and SILVER SURFER (1968) #4.

1008 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93063-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



LOKI OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER (DM ONLY)

1008 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93064-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by MARCUS TO & WILTON SANTOS

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Forging a new dawn! A fresh era begins for mutantkind — and for Betsy Braddock! When a portal opens between the X-Men's new home, Krakoa, and the mystical Otherworld, magic and science collide — and Betsy stands transformed into the new Captain Britain! And she's joined by allies Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Rictor…and Apocalypse! But what happens when mutantkind's rise threatens Morgan Le Fay's reign? And whose side will this new Excalibur take in the Otherworld war? Rogue faces an uncertain fate, Apocalypse performs a ritual and a throne of power changes hands! Plus: Excalibur faces an old foe — only this time they are the hunters, and the Warwolves are the game! Betsy is torn between Otherworld, Britain and Krakoa — and Apocalypse forges ahead toward his mysterious ultimate goal! The stage is set for X OF SWORDS! Collecting EXCALIBUR (2019) #1-12.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92970-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI, MICHELE BANDINI, LUCAS WERNECK, MARIO DEL PENNINO & STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Ahoy, muties — the X-Men sail at dawn! A glorious new mutant era has begun on Krakoa, but some nations are preventing mutants from escaping to their promised homeland. Which is where Captain Kate Pryde and her seafaring allies come in! Funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Kate and her crew of Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seven seas as the Marauders, rescuing mutants in need! But the real cutthroats are back home in the Hellfire Club's Inner Circle, where Sebastian Shaw has recruited a new Black Bishop to aid in his machinations against the Club's two queens. A life on the ocean waves involves clashes with the anti-mutant Verendi, the size-changing pest Yellowjacket and more! But when tragedy strikes the Marauders, Krakoa will be left reeling from an unthinkable — and perhaps insurmountable — death! Collecting MARAUDERS #1-12.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92975-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC STROMAN COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER DAVID, SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA & MORE

Penciled by LARRY STROMAN, DALE KEOWN, JAE LEE, JOE QUESADA, KIRK JARVINEN, JIM FERN, RURIK TYLER, MARK PACELLA, CHRIS BATISTA, BUZZ, JAN DUURSEMA, TERRY SHOEMAKER & MORE

Covers by LARRY STROMAN & JOE QUESADA

Peter David's first, transformative X-FACTOR run in one volume! Havok, Polaris, Quicksilver, Multiple Man, Wolfsbane and Strong Guy are the all-new, all-different X-Factor! Sanctioned by the U.S. government to protect humans from mutants — and vice versa — they take on threats including Mister Sinister and his Nasty Boys, the Mutant Liberation Front, and…the Incredible Hulk?! But their most challenging encounter is on the couch of super hero psychiatrist Doc Samson! Whether it's battling the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in the shadow of Genosha or clashing with X-Force during the X-Cutioner's Song saga, this unlikely band of heroes has team chemistry like nothing you've ever seen — and a unique style of humor that makes this series a true classic! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #55, #70-92 and ANNUAL #7-8; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #390-392; and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL #5-6 and NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #6.

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93065-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC QUESADA COVER (DM ONLY)

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93066-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 6 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & BILL MANTLO with BONNIE WILFORD & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE & SAL BUSCEMA with KEITH GIFFEN

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

At the same time as they were making history on X-MEN, Chris Claremont and John Byrne were pairing Spider-Man with some of the coolest and catchiest characters in the Marvel firmament! But first, this volume opens with one of the earliest appearances of the all-new, all-different X-Men revival in the very first MARVEL TEAM-UP ANNUAL, by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema! Mantlo concludes his sterling run with a Byrne-drawn two-parter as Spidey and the Hulk square off against Woodgod — whose rare first appearance is also included in this volume! And when Byrne links up with Claremont, the duo begins a white-hot run that teams Spidey with Yellowjacket, the Wasp, the Human Torch, Iron Fist and the Daughters of the Dragon! Collecting MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #53-64 and ANNUAL #1, MARVEL PREMIERE #31, and MARVEL COMICS MEMORY ALBUM CALENDAR 1977.

320 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92931-2

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 6 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 311 (DM ONLY)

320 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92932-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 21 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JIM SHOOTER & BILL MANTLO with BOB HALL, J.M. DeMATTEIS, DAVID MICHELINIE, STEVEN GRANT & ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by BOB HALL, GREG LaROCQUE & RICK LEONARDI with DON PERLIN, MARK BRIGHT & AL MILGROM

Cover by ED HANNIGAN

Avengers storytelling doesn't get much more dramatic than the tales in this Marvel Masterworks as the disgraced Yellowjacket reaches rock bottom! Meanwhile, Earth's Mightiest Heroes join the Defenders to take on Nebula, and then team with Drax the Destroyer in battle against…Thor and Moondragon?! Two new members join the team (spoiler: it's She-Hulk and Hawkeye!), and the blustery bowman gets right into the action in a classic team-up with Scott Lang, the Ant-Man, against the Taskmaster! And the Black Knight shows up for a stirring two-part tale! Capping off this volume is the classic VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH limited series, in which Vizh and Wanda's attempts at suburban bliss are rocked by deep revelations — including the identity of Wanda's father! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #217-226 and ANNUAL #11, VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1982) #1-4, and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #3.

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92935-0

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 21 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 310 (DM ONLY)

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92936-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 12: KITH AND KINDRED TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY & MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Recent events have taken their toll on Peter Parker's world. In the wake of "Last Remains," you'll never look at Norman or Harry Osborn the same again! We know Spider-Man certainly won't. But as Spidey continues to pick up the pieces and put his life back together, the gathering storms are swirling more and more violently. Mister Negative is back and wants only one thing: His own alter ego, Martin Li! But how is that possible? Meanwhile, Peter and Mary Jane have been through so much, and the specter of Spider-Man has been a constant strain on their relationship from day one. Is there anything left for them to cling to? As one era comes to a shocking end, an unexpected new day is dawning! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #56-60.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92605-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CHAMPIONS VOL. 1: OUTLAWED TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by EVE L. EWING

Penciled by KIM JACINTO, SIMONE DI MEO & BOB QUINN

Cover by TONI INFANTE

Earth's youngest heroes are outlawed! In the wake of a devastating tragedy, the United States passes a law that will shake the Marvel Universe to its core. The world has had enough of teen crimefighters. The crackdown has begun. And the lives of the next generation will never be the same again. But the world still needs heroes — and Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider-Man will rise to the challenge as Champions once more! After Kamala Khan makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team won't go down without a fight, the group gathers to plan their next move. But the C.R.A.D.L.E. task force is hot on their trail — and there's a spy in their midst! Where is Riri "Ironheart" Williams in all this? Guest-starring the Champions' old friend Cyclops — and the seafaring Marauders! Collecting OUTLAWED #1 and CHAMPIONS (2020) #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92290-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3: OUTLAWED TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by JOEY VAZQUEZ & MINKYU JUNG

Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

There's a new hero in Jersey City! Introducing Fadi Fadlalah, A.K.A. Amulet! What secrets is this gentle giant hiding? Is he friend or foe? And is this town big enough for both him and Ms. Marvel?! Then, while recovering from a traumatic ordeal, Kamala finds herself an unwilling martyr for a movement she hates — and Ms. Marvel ends up outlawed! But if she wants to reclaim her narrative, she'll have to wake up first! The anti-teen-hero task force, C.R.A.D.L.E., is scouring Jersey City to apprehend its young protector — and that isn't the only problem on Kamala's plate. Several of her family members support the new law — and if they discover her secret identity, it's game over for Ms. Marvel! Everything will come to a head at the homecoming dance! Collecting MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #13-18.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92500-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL TREASURY EDITION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ALEX ROSS, STEVE DARNALL, FRANK ESPINOSA, SAJAN SAINI, KURT BUSIEK, DAN BRERETON, ERIC POWELL, PAOLO RIVERA, ALAN WEISS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, SCOTT GUSTAFSON, RYAN HESHKA, DANIEL ACUÑA, HILARY BARTA, DOUG RICE, ZANDER CANNON, ADAM HUGHES, MARK WAID & MORE

Penciled by ALEX ROSS, FRANK ESPINOSA, STEVE RUDE, DAN BRERETON, ERIC POWELL, PAOLO RIVERA, ALAN WEISS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, SCOTT GUSTAFSON, RYAN HESHKA, DANIEL ACUÑA, HILARY BARTA, SAL ABBINANTI, GENE HA, ADAM HUGHES, LUCIO PARRILLO & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Unforgettable stories from a once-in-a-lifetime assemblage of talent! Thirty years ago, Alex Ross had a vision for a new series showcasing Marvel's heroes in a way they'd never been seen before. The first realization of that idea became the blockbuster MARVELS — but Ross Alex finally brings his original dream to life! MARVEL is an anthology of stories by unique, exceptional talents, many of whom are working with these characters for the very first time. And all these tales are linked together by an overarching story by Ross featuring the dread dream lord Nightmare, who threatens the entire Marvel Universe — and possibly beyond! Featuring Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Thing, Doctor Doom, the Vision, Namor, the Sub-Mariner, Warlock, Rocket Raccoon, the Golden Age Black Widow and more! Collecting MARVEL #1-6.

196 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92092-0

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 2: KING IN BLACK TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Road trip — to space! After learning some startling secrets about her family, Jessica Drew goes on a mission to find the one person who might know more: the High Evolutionary! But she's going to need her BFF by her side — and that means it's Captain Marvel team-up time! Before long though, those closest to Spider-Woman will abandon her. Only one person will come to her aid: Octavia Vermis! Octavia has a cure for Jessica, and the prescription is crime! Is Jess willing to resort to theft to gather all the tools needed to fix what's wrong? In the shadow of Knull's invasion, Spider-Woman must put everything on the line — and then cross it! Even if Jess can find the cure for what ails her, will she still have a life worth saving? Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92752-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KING DEADPOOL VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

It's a love story, Deadpool — just say yes! Elsa Bloodstone the monster hunter is dying, and the only one who can save her is…Wade Wilson! What has gone wrong with Elsa's mystical, magical Bloodstone gem? What can Deadpool possibly do about it? And what is the actual truth of the Bloodstone curse? Scandal, betrayal and a dimension full of hideous goo all await — it's gonna get messy! Then, the King of the Monsters takes on the King of the Dragons! An evil, ancient cult wants to kill Deadpool. An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool. Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool?!? Collecting DEADPOOL (2019) #7-10.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92104-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY AL EWING VOL. 2: HERE WE MAKE OUR STAND TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by MARCIO TAKARA & JUANN CABAL

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

The new age of space is here! In the wake of EMPYRE, the political map of the galaxy is being radically redrawn — and now it's time for a nice, peaceful diplomatic conference. As the ambassador for the Utopian Kree, Marvel Boy makes a solemn promise to be on his best behavior. So how come his fellow diplomats are being murdered one by one — and it looks like he's the killer? Meanwhile, everyone thinks Peter Quill is dead. Instead, he journeys through a mythic world on the other side of reality. But is he still Quill — or is he the legendary Star-Lord? Plus: Knull and his symbiote dragons target Spartax, and the Guardians cannot save it alone! And the Olympian gods return to our universe — but they're taking their exile very personally! Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2020) #6-12

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92076-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN BY MIKE GRELL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MIKE GRELL & ROBIN LAWS

Penciled by MICHAEL RYAN, RYAN ODAGAWA, IVAN REIS & ALAN DAVIS

Cover by ANGELO TSANG

Acclaimed writer Mike Grell takes the iron reigns! Weapons that Tony Stark once created and sold are now being used to kill innocents, and Iron Man's past has returned to haunt him yet again. Can he stop the carnage before it's too late? Meanwhile, at the top of the world, precious cargo is delivered to a remote monastery. And when the ornate box is unlocked, Stark's most malevolent foe will be reborn! Then, Iron Man travels back to the age of knights and chivalry — and must pit his armor against dragon fire! And Iron Man takes on Thor when the Asgardians decide to meddle in Earthly affairs! But when terrorists target the Chinese embassy, why is Tony Stark the prime suspect?! Collecting IRON MAN (1998) #50-69.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92677-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by FELIPE SMITH & SEBASTIAN GIRNER

Penciled by TRADD MOORE, DAMION SCOTT, KRIS ANKA, DANILO S. BEYRUTH, CASPAR WIJNGAARD & FELIPE SMITH

Cover by FELIPE SMITH

ON SALE APRIL 2021

Robbie Reyes is the newest Ghost Rider — with a twist! He's got a sweet ride, but the car is haunted by a vengeful spirit named Eli, and it's hell on wheels! When Robbie's East L.A. neighborhood is overrun by Mr. Hyde's drug-fueled gang violence, can he use this new power to put vengeance in overdrive — or will he submit to Eli's darkness? When Johnny Blaze shows up, hellfire sparks will fly in a street race to eternal damnation! And when Robbie learns a shocking truth about his absent parents, will it push him over the edge? Plus: A mysterious crash landing brings Robbie face-to-face with Amadeus Cho, X-23 and Silk! And Ghost Rider goes metal in a wild "What If" featuring music, monsters and Marvel! Collecting ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER (2014) #1-12, GHOST RIDER (2016) #1-5 and WHAT IF? GHOST RIDER (2018) #1.

432 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92534-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEAD MAN LOGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by MIKE HENDERSON

Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Old Man Logan is dying. His healing factor is depleted, and his search for a cure has led to nothing but dead ends. Can Logan take his last breath in peace? Not if Mysterio has anything to say about it! The villain means to set in motion the massacre of the X-Men that kicked off Old Man Logan's apocalyptic future timeline. But is someone pulling Mysterio's strings? The master of illusion's new benefactors will surprise you! Then, Logan returns home to find that the future world he left behind unraveled even further during the time he spent in the Marvel Universe. Now the end draws near, but Logan still has unfinished business to take care of! Prepare for one of the most savage rivalries in comics to be concluded in a bloody fashion! Collecting DEAD MAN LOGAN #1-12.

272 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92539-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by GREG TOCCHINI, STEVE EPTING, BARRY KITSON, JUAN BOBILLO, NICK DRAGOTTA, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO & MORE

Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Jonathan Hickman's landmark run continues here! The War of Four Cities escalates as Black Bolt returns, determined to reclaim his throne — and the conflict expands to encompass the entire Marvel Universe! The Human Torch is back and Marvel's first family are reunited — just in time to end up caught between the Kree Empire and the Negative Zone's fearsome Annihilation Wave! And if that weren't enough, Galactus has arrived to judge the world! But as the battle between the Council of Reeds and the Future Foundation extends through the Bridge and spills over into our world, Galactus takes on a group of rogue Celestials! And now the Fantastic Four and their extended family must make their final stand. Discover exactly how Doctor Doom and the Future Foundation will save us all! Collecting FF (2011) #6-16 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #600-604.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92668-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: A TRAITOR STALKS WITHIN US TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #6 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & STEVE ENGLEHART with HARLAN ELLISON, STAN LEE, STEVE GERBER

& CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, RICH BUCKLER & DON HECK with GEORGE TUSKA, JIM STARLIN, BOB BROWN & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Barry Windsor-Smith joins Roy Thomas for a three-part super-saga that assembles every Avenger from issue #1 to #100 against the combined threat of Ares and the Enchantress! Then, Steve Englehart takes the reins and begins his iconic tenure writing Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an excursion to the Savage Land, the return of the Black Panther, and the traitorous master plan of the Grim Reaper and the Space Phantom! Hawkeye quits the team just as Magneto arrives to battle the combined forces of the Avengers, the X-Men and Daredevil, Mantis makes her stunning first appearance, romance blooms between the Vision and Scarlet Witch, the Black Widow returns, and the Swordsman joins the Avengers' ranks! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #98-114 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #99.

400 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92911-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

POWER MAN & IRON FIST EPIC COLLECTION: HEROES FOR HIRE TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Power Man & Iron Fist Epic Collections

Written by JO DUFFY with CHRIS CLAREMONT, ED HANNIGAN, BOB LAYTON & STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by KERRY GAMMILL with JOHN BYRNE, TREVOR VON EEDEN, MIKE ZECK, SAL BUSCEMA, LEE ELIAS, MARIE SEVERIN & ALAN WEISS

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

Marvel's stronger-than-steel man of the streets Luke Cage partners with the mystic kung fu master Iron Fist in the beginning of one of the greatest teams in comic book history! Together, Power Man and Iron Fist are heroes for hire, taking on any job and any challenge — as long as their clients can meet the price. But both heroes have long pasts and old foes out to destroy them. Between facing those menaces and making ends meet, it's a life short on downtime and long on action! This inaugural Epic Collection features the beginning of our heroes' partnership; guest appearances by Colleen Wing and Misty Knight, the Daughters of the Dragon; a team-up with the X-Men; and classic villains including Nightshade, Bushmaster and Sabretooth! Collecting POWER MAN #48-49 and POWER MAN AND IRON FIST (1978) #50-70.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92987-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION: THE END OF A LIVING VAMPIRE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #2 in the Morbius Epic Collections

Written by DOUG MOENCH, BILL MANTLO & DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT with ARCHIE GOODWIN

& RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by SONNY TRINIDAD, MIKE VOSBURG & SAL BUSCEMA with FRANK ROBBINS, DON HECK, GEORGE EVANS & ARVELL JONES

Cover by GIL KANE

The first era in the dark saga of Marvel's living vampire concludes! Morbius must save Martine Bancroft from the other-dimensional clutches of Helleyes, while CIA agent Simon Stroud stalks him at every turn! In a pair of black-and-white vampire tales, Morbius struggles with a desperate attempt to end his bloodlust while facing the undead threat of the Brotherhood of Judas! A Morbius showcase in MARVEL PREVIEW sends the living vampire on the hunt for a brutal murderer in the moors of Slade Mansion! And Morbius joins Man-Thing, Ghost Rider and the Werewolf by Night in the Legion of Monsters! Plus: Team-ups with the Thing, Spider-Man and She-Hulk! Collecting FEAR #27-31, MARVEL PREMIERE #28, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #15, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #6-8 and #38; SAVAGE SHE-HULK #9-12; and material from VAMPIRE TALES #9-11 and ANNUAL #1 and MARVEL PREVIEW #8.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92834-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: MADRIPOOR NIGHTS TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & PETER DAVID

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & GENE COLAN

He's the best there is at what he does…but what he does isn't very nice. And now, Wolverine has broken out of the X-Men and into his own solo series! Feeling the urge to cut loose, Wolverine travels to Madripoor, and East Indian island full of pirates, cutthroats and smugglers…just the way Logan likes it! There, he'll take on ruthless crime lord Roche, meet the cunning Tyger Tiger, wield the mystical Black Blade, battle superhuman enforcers Roughhouse and Bloodsport, and contend with drug kingpin Nguyen Ngoc Coy and his niece…the former New Mutants known as Karma! Plus: the Hulk comes to town, a formative battle with Sabretooth is revealed, and Wolverine hunts for the Gehenna Stone! Guest-starring Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #1-16 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #1-10 and MARVEL AGE ANNUAL #4.

504 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92848-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE FINAL GAUNTLET TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #20 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by TOM DeFALCO, RON FRENZ, JIM STARLIN & RON MARZ

Penciled by GARY HARTLE, GEOF ISHERWOOD, RON FRENZ, M.C. WYMAN, BRUCE ZICK & PAT OLLIFFE

Cover by RON FRENZ

The return of Thor! The true Odinson has been located at last, and the end of Eric Masterson's time as the God of Thunder draws near — but will Bloodaxe be his executioner? Or will the cost of freeing the original Thor prove too much to bear? Thor shall battle Thor, and a new heroic legacy awaits! Then, a mighty quest begins for the Odinson — but something is not right! Can Beta Ray Bill stand in the way of an increasingly unbalanced Thunder God? Thor brutally battles the Super-Skrull, Drax and Pluto as the Infinity Crusade rocks the Marvel Universe! Plus: Hold your hammers high as the Thor Corps reunites! Can Dargo Ktor, Beta Ray Bill and Thunderstrike put aside their differences in time to knock Zarrko the Tomorrow Man into next week? Collecting THOR (1966) #451-467 and THOR CORPS #1-4.

504 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93088-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE FINAL THREAT TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #9 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, STAN LEE, GERRY CONWAY, JIM SHOOTER, JIM STARLIN & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BYRNE & JIM STARLIN with JACK KIRBY, JOHN BUSCEMA, SAL BUSCEMA, DON HECK, GEORGE TUSKA & JIM SHOOTER

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

A new era begins for Earth's Mightiest Heroes with a new Avengers lineup under the guidance of writers Gerry Conway and Jim Shooter! Teamed with a who's who of top 1970s art talent — George Pérez, Jim Starlin and John Byrne — these master storytellers pit the Avengers against the greatest threats in the Marvel Universe! From Doctor Doom to Ultron, from Attuma to the Sub-Mariner, the Avengers are put to the test in issue after action-packed issue! Ant-Man amok, the return of Wonder Man and the Avengers' all-time classic battle with Thanos highlight this Epic Collection! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #150-166 and ANNUAL #6-7, SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP #9, and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE ANNUAL #2.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92959-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SQUADRON SUPREME TPB ROSS COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by BOB HALL, PAUL RYAN, JOHN BUSCEMA & PAUL NEARY

Covers by ALEX ROSS & TBA

Another Earth's mightiest heroes! On a world much like our own, that planet's greatest superhuman champions are confronted by a society in ruins. Faced with the possibility of a new dark age for mankind, they choose the only course available to them — and take control of the world's governments themselves! Now they have one year in which to completely restructure human society. Can their plan succeed? Will a renegade member bring about their downfall? And what will happen when this Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves becoming its all-powerful, totalitarian overlords instead? Before Watchmen, before MARVELS, before Kingdom Come — there was Squadron Supreme, a deconstructionist parable of the super hero paradigm in a real-world setting considered by many to be the late Mark Gruenwald's finest work. Collecting SQUADRON SUPREME (1985) #1-12 and CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #314.

368 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92842-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



SQUADRON SUPREME TPB HALL COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

368 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92856-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: LOKI GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, FIONA AVERY, ROB RODI, RALPH MACCHIO & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., PASQUAL FERRY, WALTER SIMONSON & JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by OZGUR YILDIRIM

He's the most deceptive deity in the Marvel-Verse — whether he's playing the villain, the hero or just an agent of chaos! He's Loki — and these are some of his legendary stories! In an all-time classic, Loki pits his brother Thor against the Silver Surfer for a cosmic battle royale! Then, take a fresh view of the founding of the accursed Avengers through the eyes of the God of Lies responsible for assembling them! On the trail of a sinister sorcerer, Loki finds an unlikely ally in none other than Spider-Man — and ends up in the web-slinger's debt! And when the rejuvenated Trickster turns over a new leaf, Kid Loki will learn exactly what his fellow Asgardians think of him! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #503-504, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (2011) #626.1, and material from AVENGERS (1963) #300 and SILVER SURFER (1968) #4.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93082-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: SHANG-CHI GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by FRED VAN LENTE, PAUL TOBIN, DAN SLOTT, CM PUNK & ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by FRANCIS PORTELA, MATTEO LOLLI, HUMBERTO RAMOS, DALIBOR TALAJIĆ & ANDIE TONG

Cover by BENJAMIN SU

Shang-Chi is the Marvel-Verse's martial arts master — and his deadly hands are full in these action-packed adventures! First, Wolverine seeks out Shang-Chi to train him in the skills necessary to defeat the savage Sabretooth! Then, a class at Midtown High leads Shang-Chi into a team-up with Spidey against Midnight and his ninja army — and the wall-crawler asks for Shang-Chi's guidance on learning a little Spider-Fu! Shang-Chi and his monkey pal, Chee, have their day off ruined by the ninjas of the Hand — and the deadly paws, hooves and claws of a small army of kung fu animals! And the legendary hero pits his fists against the lethal blades of Lady Deathstrike! Collecting WOLVERINE: FIRST CLASS #9, MARVEL ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN (2010) #2, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2011 (SPIDER-MAN), MASTER OF KUNG FU (2017) #126 and THE LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI #1.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92777-6

Trim size: 6 x 9



Collections schedule