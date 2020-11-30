Marvel changes Black Panther opening credits to honour Chadwick Boseman

Marvel has updated the opening credits to Black Panther on Disney Plus in honour of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August after a four-year struggle with colon cancer. Boseman played T’Challa, the king of Wakanda and the titular hero in the 2018 movie. He also made several other appearances in the MCU.

It would have been the actor’s 44th birthday on November 29. The night before, Disney executive Robert Iger took to Twitter. “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts,” he said.

Long live the King. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/FHiJDVQ3NSNovember 29, 2020

The beginning of the credits is the same, with the classic sequence still flicking through Marvel comic book pages. The tribute begins after that, with the updated credits showing footage from Boseman’s appearances in Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War , and Avengers: Endgame . There are also some T’Challa quotes, including the line from when he addresses the UN Assembly: “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.” We also see Boseman behind the scenes, giving a ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute to the camera.

Blak Panther 2 will be released on May 6 2022, with filming due to start in July 2021 – and executive producer Victoria Alonso has strongly denied rumours that Marvel will use a digital double for Boseman in the sequel.