Black Panther 2 will reportedly start filming in July 2021

Black Panther 2 is set to begin shooting in July 2021, according to THR. Production will kick off in Atlanta and is expected to last at least six months. Originally planned for a March 2021 start date, the Black Panther sequel was put on hold after the tragic and unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman.

When returning castmembers Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Bassett begin filming Black Panther 2, they'll reportedly be joined by Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta, who is said to be in talks to play an unspecified antagonist. Furthermore, it sounds like Wright's character Shuri will feature more prominently in Black Panther 2.

We've yet to hear anything about Marvel's plan for casting Black Panther 2. Just a few days ago, Black Panther 2 executive producer Victoria Alonso unambiguously denied rumors that the sequel would feature a digital double of Boseman. In the same breath, she expressed that the writers are still working out how to tell the story in a way that honors Boseman's legacy.

"There's only one Chadwick, and he's no longer with us," Alonso said. "Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we're taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest."

At the time of writing, Black Panther 2 is still slated for a May 6, 2022 premiere, but there's a good chance that gets delayed.

Remembering Chadwick Boseman, an actor who brought everything to the screen.