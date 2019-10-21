The Mandalorian reactions round-up: "The epic Star Wars show we've been waiting years for"

Popular

We are entering a new phase of Star Wars. That’s the opinion of just one of a handful of journalists who experienced the first taste of The Mandalorian across the weekend. With the Disney Plus series just weeks away, there’s no better time to dive into the (mostly) spoiler-free opinions than right now. So, unbuckle that holster and shoot your way down to the best Mandalorian reactions below, including some overwhelmingly positive hot takes.

How much of the Mandalorian did they watch?

Don’t get too excited about all of these Mandalorian reactions just yet. The wave of positivity is a sure-fire sign that things are all A-OK in a galaxy far, far away, but the preview was a smattering of individual scenes from the first three episodes, totalling just under a half-an-hour in length. It might be best to temper expectations until we get to watch the full thing.

A movie-quality experience

One of the major opinions held by multiple journalists Mandalorian reactions is that, while we’re watching a TV show, it’s going to have the scope and scale of a Star Wars movie in terms of look and feel. That will be Cantina music to the ears of fans everywhere.

Point of reference: Rogue One and... Predator?

Fandom’s Eric Goldman may hold one of the more intriguing reactions to the Mandalorian footage. If we take it at face value, it has shades of Star Wars: Rogue One and, perhaps more surprisingly, Predator.

The best of the rest

From tears to unbridled excitement, here are some of the other reactions floating around the net.

The Mandalorian starts on Disney Plus November 12 in the US. Before then, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaches cinemas on December 19 in the UK, and December 20 in the US.

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s Entertainment Writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace, and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).