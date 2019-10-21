The Mandalorian reactions round-up: "The epic Star Wars show we've been waiting years for"

We are entering a new phase of Star Wars. That’s the opinion of just one of a handful of journalists who experienced the first taste of The Mandalorian across the weekend. With the Disney Plus series just weeks away, there’s no better time to dive into the (mostly) spoiler-free opinions than right now. So, unbuckle that holster and shoot your way down to the best Mandalorian reactions below, including some overwhelmingly positive hot takes.

How much of the Mandalorian did they watch?

Don’t get too excited about all of these Mandalorian reactions just yet. The wave of positivity is a sure-fire sign that things are all A-OK in a galaxy far, far away, but the preview was a smattering of individual scenes from the first three episodes, totalling just under a half-an-hour in length. It might be best to temper expectations until we get to watch the full thing.

Wow. #TheMandalorian is completely amazing. Saw nearly a half hour of footage from what I was told were the first three episodes. Whoever you think Nick Nolte is ... the answer will surprise you. pic.twitter.com/jh3CpZnMW2October 19, 2019

A movie-quality experience

One of the major opinions held by multiple journalists Mandalorian reactions is that, while we’re watching a TV show, it’s going to have the scope and scale of a Star Wars movie in terms of look and feel. That will be Cantina music to the ears of fans everywhere.

Just saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian’s pilot episode. It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series. They are still keeping a lot of mystery with deliberate cuts in the footage.October 19, 2019

Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It's truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMALOctober 19, 2019

One other thing about @themandalorian is I got to see the footage in a screening room on a big screen and it looked like I was watching a movie. While I get the show is to sell subscriptions to @disneyplus, I wish I could watch every episode in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/pCY9SEeWsdOctober 19, 2019

Also it looks as expensive as it is — they didn’t skimp with this one. Spaceships, creatures, etc all in full effect. Cannot wait for full episodes. #TheMandalorianOctober 19, 2019

Point of reference: Rogue One and... Predator?

Fandom’s Eric Goldman may hold one of the more intriguing reactions to the Mandalorian footage. If we take it at face value, it has shades of Star Wars: Rogue One and, perhaps more surprisingly, Predator.

Just watched close to 25 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian. It’s very cool and atmospheric - sometimes evoking the vibe of Rogue One (which I adore). The title character is instantly fascinating and there are great action and suspense moments, including some Predator vibesOctober 19, 2019

The best of the rest

From tears to unbridled excitement, here are some of the other reactions floating around the net.

What a morning! I saw 30 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian and all I have to say is, this is the epic Star Wars show we’ve been waiting years for. Please pardon my excitement. pic.twitter.com/Ow57rFJmQpOctober 19, 2019

Just watched 27 minutes of Mandalorian footage and legit cried. Can’t say much but — This is real and it’s happening and it feels SO FREAKING STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/A56KJBc1GHOctober 19, 2019

Just saw footage of Mandalorian and it’s amazing. It’s a thrilling dive back into the Star Wars universe. Fans will love the attention to detail. The score is killer! It’s intense and a good time. Can’t wait to see the entire series. #Mandalorian is on Disney + November 12. pic.twitter.com/5iJyEOleLeOctober 19, 2019

This is the Star Wars thing I've been waiting for! While I love the Skywalker saga, I've wanted to see new characters and places explored in depth which can only be done over multiple episodes in a series format. Cannot wait to see more of @themandalorian. pic.twitter.com/exRmsLTYzUOctober 19, 2019

The Mandalorian starts on Disney Plus November 12 in the US. Before then, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaches cinemas on December 19 in the UK, and December 20 in the US.