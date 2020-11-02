The Mandalorian: How Boba Fett survived in Star Wars Legends

The Mandalorian season 2 has begun and everyone's asking, who that bald man was at the end of the premiere? We know that was actor Temuera Morrison – and logic follows that he's playing Boba Fett, Morrison having portrayed Jango Fett and the clones in the prequels.

As demonstrated in "Chapter 9" of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin – Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian – was able to escape the stomach of the Krayt Dragon. We can therefore assume that Boba was equally able to escape the Sarlacc Pitt which ate him up during the events of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi.

Although this is the first time we have seen Boba Fett in Disney canon (the second if you include seeing his foot in season 1), Star Wars has a long history of bringing back the masked bounty hunter. In original Star Wars canon – now known as Star Wars Legends – Boba managed to escape the Sarlacc pit using his brawn and armour.

However, after a rough landing and losing his memory, Boba was then captured by Jawas, who mistook the unconscious bounty hunter for being a droid. They then imprisoned him on their Sandcrawler and put restraining bolts on him. However, soon enough, a familiar face is likewise captured on the same Sandcrawler just a little later – R2D2!

The droid is captured from a hangar in Mos Eisley by Jawas, and Han Solo and Leia are working to get R2 back. They raid the Sandcrawler and, as Leia calls out to Han, Boba's memories come flooding back to him. Boba manages to escape, only to be eaten up once more by the Sarlacc.

Boba then forms a telepathic bond with another of the Sarlacc's victims, Susejo, who has some control over the monster. Boba goads Susejo and is able to escape using his jet pack. It's an odd story and was first depicted in A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett, which was a short in the compilation book Tales from Jabba's Palace.

After that second escape, Fett's picked up by fellow bounty hunter Dengar, a Corellian searching the area for valuable leftovers. Dengar nurses Boba back to health and the two become friends, going on various adventures together.

From there, Boba makes a few appearances through the Legends story, including working for the reborn Emperor in a contract to kill Han Solo – he fails, as you would expect. Much later, when Boba's in his seventies, he becomes the leader and protector of Mandalore, the home planted of the Mandalorian. It later becomes clear that Boba still holds disdain for both the Jedi and the Sith, believing them both to be as bad as each other having witnessed the death of his father, Jango, at the hands of Mace Windu during the events of Attack of the Clones. He does, however, go on to train Jaina Solo, the daughter of Han and Leia.

So, that's a brief history of Boba Fett in Star Wars Legends. Whether Jon Favreau and the writers of The Mandalorian will borrow any of these elements remains to be seen – but they have taken elements from other non-canon Star Wars stories before

The Mandalorian continues weekly on Disney Plus. Here the full The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.