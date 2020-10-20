Magnificent Ms. Marvel canceled in January but Kamala likely in Marvel's 2021 plans

Marvel Comics' Magnificent Ms. Marvel ongoing series will come to an end in January, concluding with Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18 – which also marks Kamala Khan's 75th solo comic book.

Ahmed launched Magnificent Ms. Marvel in 2019 alongside artist Mingkyu Jung, who served as the core series artist for the volume's whole run. The finale, Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18/#75, will be oversized and once again team Kamala with the new hero Amulet to take on Stormranger – the sentient Kree battlesuit Kamala wore while on an adventure in space.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Forget Super Heroes, Kamala Khan is just plain one of the most important fictional characters of her generation. I knew that was true even before I came to write comics," Ahmed says in the announcement of the series' end.

"But meeting and hearing from fans since launching The Magnificent Ms. Marvel has made it clearer and clearer," he continues. "Kamala means so much to so many! Muslim readers. South Asian readers. But also people of all ages and cultures from all over the world who want to root for a selfless, kindhearted (possibly slightly dorky) hero in this grim, stingy era.

"Minkyu Jung's pencils and designs went effortlessly from the streets of Jersey City to the alien plains of Saffa to night sky battles, always maintaining the human emotion that drives this book," Ahmed adds, praising his main artistic collaborator. "From homicidal battlesuits to awkward conversations, he constantly pushed our story in new visual directions. I can't imagine a more perfect artist for this run, and I'm so happy we got to work together."

Ahmed's statement goes on to imply that Ms. Marvel will return in a new series, with a new creative team.

"Of course a hero's myth becomes most fully realized when it is passed between storytellers, changing with each telling," he states. "We've brought Kamala face to face with new enemies and to new places in her personal life, sent her to space and to the edge of the law. Now others will tell her story their way. I can't wait to see what that looks like."

Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski seems to back up that notion in his own comments.

"Over the years, Ms. Marvel has drawn fans everywhere into the Marvel Universe through her heroism, her strength, and her quintessential story about what it means to be a hero – a story that we all can hear and relate to," states Cebulski.

"Saladin and Minkyu's run on Ms. Marvel took that journey to thrilling new heights within the Marvel Universe, and the creative team here has been truly magnificent. We are so excited to show you what's in store for Kamala next. More news to come in 2021!"

Given Ms. Marvel has a Disney Plus streaming series in the works bringing her into the MCU, a role Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has stated will carry over into the films, it seems like a no-brainer that Ms. Marvel won't be gone from her own solo title for long. And in the meantime, she's also part of the current Champions title.

Look for Marvel Comics' full January 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Reading Magnificent Ms. Marvel on Marvel Unlimited? You won't have to wait as long for the finale, as Marvel Unlimited has cut its turnaround time to three months.