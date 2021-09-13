Looks like BioWare isn't working on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

It looks like the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic PS5 and PC remake won't feature work from original developer BioWare.

In a recent tweet, presenter Geoff Keighley said he'd asked BioWare and EA whether the Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio was involved with the Knights of the Old Republic announced during last week's PlayStation Showcase.

I asked Bioware (and EA) if they are involved in the STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC remake announced yesterday and just received this response.So I guess that's a no? pic.twitter.com/mwa1FDdbjESeptember 10, 2021 See more

The response, from an EA spokeswoman, said that "we are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, which will continue for years to come. Our talented teams have created some of the most successful games in the history of the Star Wars franchise [...] we love Star Wars and look forward to creating more exciting experiences for players to enjoy."

While that's not a no, it's certainly not a yes, which has led some to assume that neither EA or BioWare is involved with the remake. It certainly seems unlikely that either party would want to keep its involvement on the project quiet if it was working on the game.

The Knights of the Old Republic media is being developed by Aspyr Media, which has made a name for itself through a number of Star Wars ports and remasters. BioWare originally developed the title in 2003, but that was several years before its acquisition by EA in 2007. Since then, it's worked on the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series, as well as Anthem. It seems pretty likely that with Dragon Age 4 in development, Mass Effect 5 in the works, and work continuing on Star Wars: The Old Republic, a full remake might have been too much for the studio to take on at this point.

If you can't wait to get back to a galaxy far, far away, here's a list of upcoming PS5 games to help pass the time.