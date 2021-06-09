Loki: Miss Minutes is voiced by a popular superhero voice actor

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Loki episode 1! Turn back now if you haven't seen the premiere episode on Disney Plus!

Miss Minutes, the animated clock, joined the MCU in Loki episode 1 after we first got a glimpse at her in a trailer.

In the episode, the cheerful timepiece explains to all those awaiting trial in the Time Variance Authority exactly how time works, and why their actions could cause a multiverse-related catastrophe. Whether she pops up again in the Disney Plus series remains to be seen – but after her first appearance, we've finally discovered just who is the voice behind the new character.

If you think she sounds familiar, there's a reason for that – Tara Strong voices Miss Minutes, and she's a very prolific voice actor. You might recognize her as the voice of Harley Quinn in a range of DC projects, including the Batman: Arkham City and Arkham Knight video games, as well as the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. She's also the voice of Terra in Young Justice, Batgirl in The Killing Joke and DC Super Hero Girls, and Raven in Teen Titans Go! – and going back a few years, she was Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents, and Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls.

Miss Minutes doesn't seem to have any basis in Marvel comics, so the sky's the limit for what she could do next – but with Strong onboard as her voice actor, we're hoping she'll be reappearing sooner rather than later.

Loki might only have dropped one episode so far, but it's already opened up a huge amount of mysteries to explore. Miss Minutes even explains the history of the multiverse to us and introduces the Time Keepers – and beyond that, there's the question of who the Loki variant is that's been killing TVA agents. We did get the MCU's answer to a real life enigma, though, with the reveal that Loki was D.B. Cooper all along.

The good news is there won't be long to wait for more answers – Loki is dropping the rest of its six episodes weekly, so we'll know what's going on sooner rather than later. For now, though, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.