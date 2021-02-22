Little Nightmares 2 fan discovers potential DLC integration in game menu

A Reddit user has found a potential spot for future DLC integration in Little Nightmares 2’s chapter select menu.

The Little Nightmares fan, known as u/WerewolfHide19 , shared a photo of the game’s chapter select screen which appears on a grainy TV. The television set features eight channels on the dial - despite Little Nightmares 2 only containing five chapters.

This has led fans to believe that the game’s developer Tarsier Studios may be working on some DLC or additional content for the sequel. To add more fuel to the speculation fire, Tarsier studios has also been tweeting cryptic replies to fans who show disappointment at the news that the studio is reportedly moving onto other IPs .

In response to one fan stating that there wouldn’t be another sequel or any DLC , the developers tweeted “ oh, you think so? ” In another instance where a fan asked why the studio was moving onto other projects , Tarsier replied “ are we? Interesting. ” GamesRadar has reached out to the game’s publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment for clarity on these hints and will update this story with any new information.

It wouldn’t be too unusual for Little Nightmares 2 to get some DLC as the first game received exactly that within the same year of release. Secrets of the Maw gave players an additional three chapters which further fleshed out the series, and even contained several clues to the game’s sequel years before it was ever announced.