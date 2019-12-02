Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are only £36.99 each today at Currys

Cyber Monday is proving to be a great time to catch up on some excellent Nintendo Switch deals. The lovely folks over at Currys have discounted some top Switch games to just £36.99. That includes the very recently released Luigi’s Mansion 3, the also very recently released Zelda: Link’s Awakening and the timelessly glorious Super Mario Odyssey. Switch price drops are like gold dust; once they’re gone, they’re gone – and they’re unlikely to get any lower than this for quite some time, if ever. It’s time to start filling up your shopping cart.
Out of all the Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals so far in the UK, this is the best – and hardest to choose from. Where do you go first? Link’s Awakening is a wonderfully inventive reimagining of a bonafide Game Boy classic. If you missed out on the title a quarter of a century ago, there’s no better time to jump right in. It’s never been cheaper than £36.99 at Currys, and you even get 6 months' free Spotify Premium. That's music to our ears.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo Switch) | £36.99 at Currys
Relive Link's most underappreciated adventure with this 2019 re-imagining of a Game Boy classic
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is next. In our review, we said “the level designs are impressively creative and a joy to explore.” The fact you get to explore them with the ever-terrified Luigi is the cherry on top of a cake filled with heebie-jeebies. Again, £36.99. By comparison, it’s currently £44 on Amazon. A small slice of savings go a long way with Cyber Monday on the horizon.
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) | £36.99 at Currys
Who you gonna call? Goo-igi! Back once more, Mario's scaredy-cat brother is ready to bust some ghosts in this absurdly entertaining threequel.
Ok, so, yeah. Pokemon Shield. Came out two weeks ago, right? It’s never going to get a Black Friday discount. That’s what I thought, anyway. I’m very happy for Currys to prove me wrong: £36.99.
Pokemon Shield (Nintendo Switch) | £36.99 at Currys
Play the first-ever mainline Pokemon game on a Nintendo home console for under £40
I’m paraphrasing Smash Mouth here: the deals start coming and they don’t stop coming. Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are £36.99 each, or £74 for a pair of the best Switch games around.
Have I got All Star stuck in your head? Good thing that these games both comes with six months' free Spotify Premium.
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) | £36.99 at Currys
Jump up Super Star! Join Mario (and Cappy) on a platforming adventure that takes them from New Donk City to the furthest reaches of outer space
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) | £36.99 at Currys
With nearly 50 tracks and dozens of racers, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the ultimate Mario Kart experience. Just watch out for the Blue Shell.
If you’re feeling a little more creative as Christmas nears – or want a perfect present for someone who can’t get enough of the Switch – then Super Mario Maker 2 is also £36.99.
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch) | £36.99 at Currys
Play and build your very own Mario levels in this sequel to the Wii U creation suite
