Leonard Nimoy at E3

Last week's E3 videogame showcase in America generated tons of interesting stories, including details of the new motion sense controllers for the Xbox 360 (Kinect) and for the PlayStation 3 (Move). One of the first games to take advantage of this is Yoostar 2, which enables you to step into the shoes of famous characters from hundreds of movies, play out the part and then share your performance with the world.

And SFX favourite and all-time sci-fi legend Leonard Nimoy - along with fellow Star Trek actors LeVar Burton and Zoe Saldana - was on hand to demonstrate. Here are pictures from the event which took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday 16 June.

Yoostar2 (which the makers are dubbing "movie karaoke") enables players to perform in hundreds of famous movie scenes, record their performances, and share them with friends and family online. Using the sensor of the Xbox360 and the PlayStation Eye, Yoostar2 creates a "green screen" style effect - you can step into well-known film scenes and play the roles. Once a scene is recorded, players can upload their performances to Xbox LIVE or the PlayStation Network, share the performances on social networks such as Facebook and Yoostar.com and view them on other devices, including phones. Yoostar has nabbed film content from studios including Paramount, Universal, MGM, Lions Gate and Warner Bros. The Yoostar library comes with 60 scenes and players can purchase and download additional scenes online.

