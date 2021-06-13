Lemnis Gate trailer at PC Gaming Show shows off timeloop larks

Combat strategy FPS Lemnis Gate just showed off a brand new trailer at the PC Gaming Show as part of the E3 2021 avalanche of spicy gaming content.

The trailer shows off the intense action of the game, which is turn-based and centers on a 25-second time loop. Learn to use the time loop, and the power of your five deep space operatives and their skills to master the game and save humanity.

Lemnis Gate is set in a world where some dodgy DNA tinkering has left mammals, including humans, unable to reproduce, sparking some desperate scientific miracle work to come up with a solution. Unfortunately, the plan to send a chosen few humans back in time to 50 years ago, with a warning about that dodgy DNA tinkering has gone wrong. Because of course it has.

Lemnis Gate will be released on August 3 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

You can also check out the PC Gaming Show to see an interview with Ratloop Games' James Anderson, game director on the project.

"Instead of playing continuously, you'll play for 25 seconds turn by turn," explains Anderson. "For example, I'll take a turn and play for 25 seconds, and then you'll take a turn and play for 25 seconds. And then we turn by turn we'll layer new characters into the same 25 second time loop.

"So for example I may run down a hallway and throw a grenade, killing one of your operatives. But then on the next turn, you may intercept my operative before he threw the grenade."

The E3 schedule is busy the next few days, we've already had a number of announcements from the Summer Game Fest, and we've seen a load of Ubisoft games from the Ubisoft Forward event, including a surprise Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora reveal. We've also seen reveals from Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and Square Enix.

