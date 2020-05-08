Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will reportedly launch this October

The release date for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may have been revealed in a trailer which has now been taken down.

As VG24/7 reports, the trailer was spotted by DiscussingFilm on Twitter but has since been pulled from YouTube - or more accurately, set to private viewing only. It reportedly revealed an October 20 release date for the game, but with the trailer now missing, we obviously can't verify it, nor can we find a screenshot corroborating the release date.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first revealed at E3 2019 and is expected to launch this year. Developer TT Games recently shared some new artwork for the game showing off its blocky protagonists and myriad environments, and the studio assured players that more information will be shared this summer. It certainly feels like TT Games is drumming up an impending release, but there's no guarantee it will be for October.

The fact that this trailer was set to private after it was discovered could mean that it is a legitimate release date announcement that was published prematurely. It's also possible that the date in the trailer was incorrect, and that's why it was pulled. We have no way of knowing either way, so the October 20 release date should be treated as rumor for now. We've reached out to TT Games for clarification regarding this rumor, and we'll update this story if we hear back.

In the meantime, you can read up on all the games that are definitely coming this year with our list of all of the upcoming games 2020.