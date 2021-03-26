Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fishing exploit discovered by player using simple logic

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fishing tip has surfaced online, and it looks like we've been doing it wrong all this time.

Just below, you can see a pretty popular post from the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild subreddit, which came about earlier today on March 26. In the gameplay clip, we can see a player identifying a big shoal of fish far out to see, based on where seagulls are circling overhead. Hey, that's just like in real life!

The player then propels themselves out to sea, using a trick where they denotate a Remote Bomb underneath Link to send him flying out into the open sky. Then, once they're above where the seagulls have been circling, they let three Shock Arrows loose into the nearby water underneath them.

The result is pretty impressive: there's at least 10 dead fish floating there in the water ready for the player to collect in a matter of seconds. This is a really neat trick, that just requires using logic that you might doubt works in a video game. Now, the question of how they get back to land from being so far out at sea is another matter entirely.

Even to this day, over four years since Breath of the Wild first launched alongside the Nintendo Switch in March 2017, we're still finding out news things about the game. For example, earlier this month it was revealed that when Breath of the Wild was in the prototyping phase, Nintendo developers used a recreated map of Kyoto to establish the distance between landmarks in the game's version of Hyrule. They actually worked out where the landmarks should be placed based on the distance between mailboxes.

We can only hope that Breath of the Wild's sequel will have as many secrets to uncover. Back in February 2021, when long-time Zelda developer Eiji Aonuma revealed the Skyward Sword HD re-release for the Nintendo Switch, he commented that development on the sequel was "proceeding smoothly," and asked fans for a little more patience. 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series, so fans are expecting some big news further down the line about the hotly anticipated sequel.

