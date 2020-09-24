Left 4 Dead 2's first DLC in eight years is available right now

Left 4 Dead 2 never dies, and today it gets its first major DLC in over eight years. Check out the official trailer for it above.

Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand is an update created by loyal Left 4 Dead community members, who worked with developer Valve for almost a year to create new DLC. As we previously reported , Valve called The Last Stand an update "created by the community, for the community."

The Last Stand adds more than 20 new survival arenas, four new scavenge arenas, and a campaign mode on The Lighthouse map. There's 30 new achievements, new melee weapons, new and reworked character animations, and previously unused lines of dialogue (I'm personally a fan of "Oh, it's a bitch apocalypse now, bitch!" The update is free for all PC players, and again, it's the first major DLC since 2012.

The Steam community page for Left 4 Dead 2 gives us some insight into what The Last Stand's story entails: "It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience."

It's great to see the Left 4 Dead 2 still has legs after all this time, but as a former diehard Left 4 Dead-er, it's no surprise. The game is awesome and an absolute joy to play with friends.