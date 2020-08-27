Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand is an official update built by fans

Left 4 Dead 2 is getting a new update called The Last Stand, and while it was made by fans of the game, Valve is releasing it as an official piece of content.

The Steam Database Twitter recently highlighted the upcoming update, which was announced on the official Left 4 Dead blog and the Steam community page for the second game. There's even a brief trailer for it, complete with a vague teaser:

"It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience."

Valve says that The Last Stand was "created by the community, for the community," but we don't know exactly who contributed to it – presumably a group of diehard modders and map makers, seemingly including Jaiz, whose YouTube channel now hosts the trailer for the update. We also don't know what all the update will add, but it seems to be based on the Last Stand map from the original Left 4 Dead. The trailer gives us a brief look at the Left 4 Dead 2 version of the map, and it looks pretty accurate. Of course, it could have been used as a base for new campaign content or other changes, so we'll have to see it for ourselves.