Knives Out 2 set photos show Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson’s murder mystery outfits

The first Knives Out 2 set photos have landed. If you thought you had already sorted out your summer outfits, think again. Daniel Craig is bringing the cravat back.

Knives Out 2 actors Daniel Craig – returning as detective Benoit Blanc – Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson have been spotted on the set of Rian Johnson’s Netflix detective sequel. They show Hudson in a dress, Hahn in a tan pantsuit and, incredibly, Craig in high-waisted linen trousers, pink top, and cravat. How very fetching, 007…

If there was ever any doubt, it appears that Knives Out 2 is fulling leaning into its Agatha Christie inspirations for an idyllic getaway in the Mediterranean – and all the eye-catching fashion that goes with it.

The director has posted a slightly more official shot on Twitter from the set to mark the start of filming. In it, a large camera blocks much of the shimmering sea and terracotta-roofed buildings that serves as the backdrop for the upcoming mystery. Where the Thrombley mansion in Knives Out revelled in mounted trophies and cable-knit cardigans, Knives Out 2 is set to bring in a little more sunshine to the series. Blanc, too, is fitting in nicely with his getup – though no word on if he’ll change his accent to match the setting.

One thing Benoit Blanc does have his hands full with, though, is the cast of suspects opposite him. Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson will be joined by Dave Bautista. Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae are also set to appear.

No official details on the full plot or even a release window yet for Knives Out 2 on Netflix, though we do have more than a few clues surrounding its future. The streamer has paid nearly half-a-billion dollars for the rights to the franchise; Knives Out 2 will be followed by Knives Out 3 at some point down the line. Greece is, then, hopefully just one stop on the Benoit Blanc World Tour. Let’s hope the cravat stays, though.

