Kena: Bridge of Spirits delayed to 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed until Spring 2021, Ember Lab has announced.

Ember Lab's cross-gen adventure game was a surprise hit when it premiered during June's Future of Gaming event, charming everyone with its Pixar-tier animation, plucky protagonist, and adorable little spirits we now know are called Rots. It was originally planned for release on PS4 and PS5 in late 2020, but now we'll need to wait just a few months more. Like so many other games, it sounds like Kena: Bridge of Spirits faced some unexpected development challenges due to the pandemic. Here's the complete statement from Ember Lab on the delay:

"The Ember Lab Team is overwhelmed and humbled by the positive response and outpouring of support for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Your kind words and excitement for the game have been an inspiration to the team.

This year has brought many challenges and our transition to working from home has caused development to move slower than we hoped. For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Q1 2021. We have not made this decision lightly, but feel it is best for the game and well-being of the team. We will use this time to give the game the polish it deserves and deliver an experience that meets our vision and your expectations.

We look forward to sharing more about Kena in the coming months and delivering an amazing experience early next year."

Considering Kena was only just announced in June, this is really quite a modest delay. Personally, I'm more than happy to wait a little bit longer for Ember Lab to release Kena in a more polished state.

