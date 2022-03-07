Jurassic World Evolution studio announces new F1 management sim coming this summer

Jurassic World Evolution studio Frontier Developments has officially revealed F1 Manager 2022.

Due out this summer, F1 Manager 2022 is a management sim where you'll act as team principal of an F1 team. That means you'll be top dog when it comes to directing drivers and the rest of a team competing in the FIA Formula 1 Drivers' World Championship.

In addition to all of the day-to-day necessities that come with managing an F1 team, Frontier notes that you'll need to hire drivers and engineers, upgrade cars and race facilities, balance budgets and driver demands, and more throughout your career.

You'll also need to make decisions once the races begin, though Frontier hasn't divulged how involved you'll be with that process. It's possible you'll have to make snap decisions as the cars whiz around the track, but with this being a sim rather than a racing game, it'll likely be more granular stuff.

In March 2020, Frontier announced it had an F1 management sim in the works. There have been no additional tidbits about what that sim might be or what it could include, however, until now. This is the first time the developer has managed an official sports license, so it should be interesting to see what it's capable of now that it's in the driver's seat.

There's no concrete release date for F1 Manager 2022 just yet, but you can pick it up for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC when it drops this summer.

