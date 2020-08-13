Jurassic World: Dominion looking to bring back a character from the first Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Dominion is also set on bringing back a fan-favourite character from 2015’s Jurassic World – as long as the actor’s schedules line up.

Jake Johnson’s Jurassic Park fanboy, Lowery Cruthers (he of buying a Jurassic Park tee from eBay fame in the original Jurassic World) was all set to return for the threequel, also directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Life, inevitably, found a way to screw things up as Johnson told Collider.

“I was getting ready to go out and then this pandemic hit and so everything got pushed and the schedule got rearranged, and now we’re trying to figure it out because obviously I’m in [ABC series] Stumptown and we’re going into Season 2 of that. So we’re figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work.”

Here’s hoping Johnson and Trevorrow can sort something out. As Johnson points out, “If this is the big finale and everybody’s coming back, there would be something amiss if Lowery didn’t at least make an appearance.”

When he says everybody, he pretty much means everybody. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are back – as is mysterious character Lewis Dodgson, now played by Campbell Scott. There’s even a tease of a Lost World tie-in thanks to a new set photo.

Lead Chris Pratt hinted at a reunion on such an epic scale last year when he told Ellen, “It’s going to feel very much how Endgame brought everything together.”

He's not wrong and it's only now we’re starting to finally get the full picture.