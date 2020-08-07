Watch Daniel Kaluuya play Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the stunning Judas and The Black Messiah trailer

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, a biopic about the assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.

Directed by Shaka King and produced by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, the movie stars the Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton – chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Kaluuya will reunite with his Get Out co-star Lakieth Stanfield, as Stanfield portrays William O'Neal, the FBI informant whose betrayal leads to Hampton's death.

Based on real events, O'Neal is offered a deal by the FBI when he is faced with a jail sentence. They'll let him walk free if he infiltrates the Black Panthers and provides intel on Hampton – he takes the deal.

Also starring are Ashton Sanders, Lil Rel Howery, Jesse Plemons, and Martin Sheen. The movie was originally set for an August 21 release though Warner Bros. has reshuffled their release schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trailer doesn't share a new date but assures viewers they can see Judas and The Black Messiah 'Only in theatres' sometime in 2021.

Following a historic few months within the Black Lives Matter movement, now feels as good a time as any to be reminded of the impassioned public speaker and changemaker Fred Hampton was. Check out more of the best upcoming movies of 2020 and beyond.