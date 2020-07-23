Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a street-level super in this exclusive image from Project Power

Netflix's upcoming big-name blockbuster, Project Power, has an extremely intriguing proposition at its core. It concerns a drug that give the user five minutes of a particular superpower. The trouble is, like Forrest Gump's chocolate box, you never know what you're going to get.

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Catfish, Nerve), Project Power stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and relative newcomer Dominique Fishback.

For Joost and Schulman, grounding the science of superpowers in the natural world was “a reason to pursue [this] movie, because there was a new way to do it," they tell our sister publication Total Film magazine in their new issue. You can see an exclusive new image featuring Gordon-Levitt, Fishback and Kyanna Simone Simpson, below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And rather than following a singular (super)hero, it’s a story told from three perspectives, namely: Foxx’s Jackson – a former military man searching for his missing daughter; Gordon-Levitt’s Frank Schaeffer – a cop who breaks ranks and uses Power to level the playing field with the city’s superpowered crims; and Fishback’s Robin – a young rapper who peddles Power to fund her mother’s medical bills.

“It was definitely a narrative challenge,” explains Joost of juggling a diverse-ensemble superpower story. “In the past, the two male leads would have been front and centre. One of the things we really loved was Robin, and how fleshed out and unique she was.”

Project Power hits Netflix on August 14. For more on the film, check out the new issue of Total Film magazine, which hits shelves real and digital this Friday, July 24.

