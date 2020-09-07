Jeff Goldblum explains why Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Dominion are "now more relevant than ever"

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to return to its roots with the casting comebacks of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern. But that’s not the only connection to Jurassic Park, as Goldblum reveals both why the 1993 original is still relevant today and how that echoes into the 2021 Jurassic World threequel.

“As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about,” Goldblum told People TV about the evergreen nature of the message of his franchise and his character, Dr. Ian Malcolm.

“The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that's needed, and the foundation in science that's needed, and the ethical use of science that's needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family. And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet. All of those things are now more relevant than ever.”

That’s something that, again, we’ll find in Jurassic World: Dominion. Goldblum offered no specifics, but teased: “Already in this plot, there are thing we're finding are already apropos”

Goldblum may have only just started shooting Dominion, but he’s outlined a little of what to expect. The Ian Malcolm actor hinted that new “prehistoric creatures” will feature in a scene alongside the returning Neill and Dern.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to release worldwide on June 11, 2021, while animated spin-off Camp Cretaceous is heading to Netflix on September 18.