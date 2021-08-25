Jason Momoa says he's doing a buddy cop movie with Dave Bautista

That buddy cop movie with Jason Momoa that Dave Bautista tweeted about? It's happening, according to Momoa.

"Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens," Bautista tweeted last week. "Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait."

Momoa responded on The Late Late Show (via Deadline ), telling James Corden: "I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago going, 'We need to do a buddy cop film.' We love each other. We obviously met on See, we’re on Dune together, and so I said, 'Absolutely.'"

See is a sci-fi series on Apple TV Plus in which Momoa stars – season 2 will premiere this month, with Bautista as a new addition to the cast. The pair are also appearing in Dune together, with Momoa playing Duncan Idaho and Bautista portraying Glossu Rabban. The sci-fi epic is due to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.

"I’m like, 'Let’s do it. I’ve got an idea,'" Momoa revealed. "So, it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it."

He added: "It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos, I love wearing board shorts and both of us with our shirts off [in a] buddy cop film, he’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. I’ve got the hair, he doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics."